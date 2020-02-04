Yahoo Sports’ 2020 NBA mock draft 2.0: It’s still a three-man race at the top

Not much has changed at the top of Yahoo Sports’ latest NBA mock draft, with James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball still holding the top three spots and no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick emerging. A lot will depend on team needs and who ends up with the first pick. For NBA fans who want to scout some prospects, start watching now because only five players who are projected in the lottery are tentatively expected to make the NCAA tournament.

(Draft order is from Tankathon.)

1. Golden State Warriors: F James Wiseman:

Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240

Class: Freshman

Memphis: 19.7 ppg 10.7 rpg (three games)

The Warriors could get Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back next year and add Wiseman to the roster. Expect Wiseman to dominate in predraft workouts and demonstrate elite shot-blocking, great touch around the rim and the ability to shoot the three.

2. Atlanta Hawks: G Anthony Edwards

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225

Class: Freshman

Georgia: 18.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg

Hawks point guard Trae Young has already been spotted courtside in Athens to see Edwards play, and it appears he would happily welcome Edwards to the backcourt. With only 12 wins this season, the Hawks need a complementary piece for Young and who better than the hometown hero who grew up in Atlanta and can stay home and play for the Hawks? Even with his streaky shooting at times, Edwards has high upside as an NBA guard with his size and shot mechanics.

Will LaMelo Ball eventually get a leg up on the draft field? (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

3. New York Knicks: G LaMelo Ball

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180

Illawarra (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg

After sitting out a month due to a minor foot injury, Ball is leaving Australia and heading back to the states to train and prepare for the draft. For those fans doubting his high draft stock, I saw him play in New Zealand, and he is the real deal. Ball has a tight handle for his size, great court vision and an established pick-and-roll game — something his older brother, Lonzo, didn’t have entering the NBA.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Deni Avdija

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215

Maccabi Tel Aviv (EuroLeague): 8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Don’t let Avdija’s EuroLeague stats fool you. He was named the tournament MVP at the FIBA U20 European Championships this past summer after averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Avdija, 19, is the best player to come from overseas since Luka Doncic, and he has immense upside.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Cole Anthony

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190

Class: Freshman

North Carolina: 19.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg

Anthony returned to the court Saturday and scored 26 points after missing six weeks because of a knee injury. The son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, Cole is a bully guard who has improved his 3-point shooting this season. After picking up Jarrett Culver and Naz Reid last year, Anthony could be a key addition to the Timberwolves.

6. Charlotte Hornets: G Tyrese Haliburton

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 175

Class: Sophomore

Iowa State: 15.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.9 apg

Haliburton has been putting up steady numbers all year, making Ames, Iowa, a must-stop city for NBA scouts. He had a triple-double early in January in a win over TCU with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Haliburton can score at all three levels and is shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.

7. Washington Wizards: G Nico Mannion

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190

Class: Freshman

Arizona: 14.2 ppg, 5.8 apg

Mannion is one of the best passing point guards in this class, and he has incredible court vision. A native of Italy, Mannion’s dad played six years in the NBA and four years overseas.

8. Detroit Pistons: F Obi Toppin

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220

Class: Sophomore

Dayton: 19.8 ppg, 8 rpg

Dayton is 9-0 in conference play and No. 7 in the country, thanks to the play of Toppin. He has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season and is unstoppable in transition. Toppin was a guard in high school and grew six inches in four years, so he’s a special forward with great hands and a consistent perimeter shot.

Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey reminds some of a current young NBA player. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

9. Sacramento Kings: G Tyrese Maxey

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198

Class: Freshman

Kentucky: 13.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Maxey is De’Aaron Fox 2.0. They’re both from Texas, have similar personalities and played under coach John Calipari. With Maxey being more of a combo guard, the Kings could have a young, dangerous backcourt.

10. New Orleans Pelicans: F Jaden McDaniels

Ht./Wt.: 6’9”, 200

Class: Freshman

Washington: 12.5 ppg, 6 rpg

McDaniels passes the eye test for an elite wing, but there are still some inconsistencies with his game. The way the Pelicans are developing a very raw prospect in Jaxson Hayes this season, the front office could take a risk on McDaniels and mold him into a big-time contributor.

11. Chicago Bulls: G R.J. Hampton

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185

NZ Breakers (National Basketball League): 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Yes, the Bulls took point guard Coby White last year, but Hampton’s first step off the pass is ridiculous and his NBA role could easily be more of a combo guard. With Hampton playing in Australia’s National Basketball League, where he lands in the draft will depend on his predraft workouts and interviews with teams. Hampton is a long guard who is quick in transition and has a strong downhill game.

12. Phoenix Suns: G Killian Hayes

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 176

Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany): 10.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

Born in Florida, Hayes has spent most of his life in France. His dad played professionally overseas and has helped guide Hayes’ development through the professional league in Germany. Hayes has a strong downhill game and is extremely quick for his size.

13. Portland Trail Blazers: F Precious Achiuwa

Ht./Wt.: 6’9”, 225

Class: Freshman

Memphis: 15.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg

With James Wiseman leaving Memphis early, Achiuwa stepped up with 11 double-doubles this season. He is shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range, and his shot selection has improved immensely since high school.

14. San Antonio Spurs: F Onyeka Okongwu

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245

Class: Freshman

USC: 17.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg

Okongwu is leading the Pac-12 in rebounding and is second in blocked shots, recording three or more blocks in 12 games this season. Okongwu has only attempted three 3-pointers this season, preferring to dominate opponents in the paint.

15. Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets): G Jahmi’us Ramsey

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195

Class: Freshman

Texas Tech: 15.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg

Ramsey made his presence known early in the season, shooting well and putting up good numbers for Texas Tech. He’s only averaging 1.9 turnovers per game and has averaged 23 points in his last two contests against Kansas and West Virginia.

16. Orlando Magic: F Zeke Nnaji

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 240

Class: Freshman

Arizona: 16.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Nnaji broke out on the basketball scene late, with only a couple of Division I offers heading into his senior year of high school. After growing a couple inches, Nnaji became a must-get prospect, and schools like Kentucky and Kansas came calling before he ultimately chose to join fellow five-star recruits Nico Mannion and Josh Green.

17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): F Isaac Okoro

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225

Class: Freshman

Auburn: 13 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Okoro has great size for a wing and can take it to the rim. He’s getting better and more confident as the season progresses.

Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith is an elite shooter. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

18. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Aaron Nesmith

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 213

Class: Sophomore

Vanderbilt: 23 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Nesmith was the best shooter in college basketball before he suffered a season-ending stress fracture in his right foot. This shouldn’t deter teams from taking him in the first round, especially because shooters are so highly valued in the modern game.

19. Houston Rockets: F Isaiah Stewart

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 250

Class: Freshman

Washington: 17.8 ppg, 9 rpg

Stewart is a force in the lane and has a solid back-to-the-basket game off both blocks. He has a good frame for an NBA big and will be able to battle in the post with veteran players early in his career.

20. Dallas Mavericks: G Theo Maledon

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198

ASVEL (France): 6.6 ppg, 3.3 apg

Maledon started playing professionally at 15 in France. The athletic point guard has a solid midrange game and appears to do all the little things well at point guard. Maledon is a good passer, limits turnovers and makes the right reads on offense.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indian Pacers): F Vernon Carey Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 270

Class: Freshman

Duke: 17.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg

Carey is a Player of the Year candidate and a dominant presence in the paint. Plagued with injuries during his high school career, Carey looks stronger, leaner and more durable.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): F Jalen Smith

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225

Class: Sophomore

Maryland: 14.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg

Smith has been one of the most impressive bigs in conference play. He knocked down four threes, finishing with 29 points in a tight win against Indiana last week. He has improved his 3-point shooting from 26.8 percent last season to 43 percent this year. Smith could be the inside-out big the Nets are looking for.

23. Boston Celtics: F Paul Reed

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220

Class: Junior

DePaul: 15.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg

After a strong start to the season, DePaul has lost eight out of its last nine games. Reed continues to put up consistent numbers, and with his size and power around the rim, there’s a chance he’ll see early minutes in the NBA.

24. Utah Jazz: G Tre Jones

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 185

Class: Sophomore

Duke: 14.9 ppg, 6.8 apg

Jones has improved his 3-point shooting percentage from 26 percent last season to 36 percent this season. The younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones, Tre is one of the best defenders in college basketball. With two years under coach Mike Krzyzewski, his transition to the NBA should be smooth.

Florida State guard Devin Vassell (24) shoots over North Alabama guard Christian Agnew during a December game. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

25. Miami Heat: G Devin Vassell

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180

Class: Sophomore

Florida State: 13.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg

Vassell is flying up draft boards, thanks to his dynamite shooting, including going 7-of-7 from three in a win over Virginia Tech recently. Vassell has great size and length for a shooting guard and could see his draft stock rise even more as the season progresses.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): G Isaiah Joe

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180

Class: Sophomore

Arkansas: 16.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Joe is not afraid to let it fly from behind the arc. He’s attempted 10 or more threes in 14 games this season, shooting 34 percent from three.

27. Toronto Raptors: G Josh Green

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210

Class: Freshman

Arizona: 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg

After tearing his labrum and rehabbing all summer, Green has come back stronger than ever as part of a dynamic backcourt in Tucson. Green does a lot of the small things really well and has great size for an NBA two guard.

28. Los Angeles Clippers: F Saddiq Bey

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 216

Class: Sophomore

Villanova: 15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg

Bey has come alive during conference play, averaging 18 points in his last six games. The long wing is a great iso scorer who could see his stock rise if Villanova makes a run in the tournament.

29. Los Angeles Lakers: G Ashton Hagans

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198

Class: Sophomore

Kentucky: 13.2 ppg, 7.2 apg

John Calipari said earlier this season that Hagans is the best point guard in the country. Hagans has improved since last year and has taken over a few contests with some 20-10 games. The Lakers could use a quick point guard to groom in Los Angeles.

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): G Scottie Lewis

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185

Class: Freshman

Florida: 8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg

After being a preseason Final Four favorite, Florida has struggled this season and Lewis has been really inconsistent. But with his ridiculous athleticism and high character, teams could take a chance on Lewis late in the first round.

Second round

1. Dallas Mavericks: G Landers Nolley II

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 230

Class: Freshman

Virginia Tech: 17.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg

2. Philadelphia 76ers: F Daniel Oturu

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 240

Class: Sophomore

Minnesota: 19.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg

3. Charlotte Hornets: F Patrick Williams

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225

Class: Freshman

Florida State: 8.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

4. Philadelphia 76ers: F Matthew Hurt

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 214

Class: Freshman

Duke: 11.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg

5. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Tyler Bey

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 218

Class: Junior

Colorado: 13.2 ppg, 9 rpg

6. New York Knicks: F Jordan Nwora

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225

Class: Junior

Louisville: 19.5 ppg 7.4 rpg

7. New Orleans Pelicans: G Cassius Winston

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185

Class: Senior

Michigan State: 18.0 ppg, 5.9 apg

8. Sacramento Kings: G Robert Woodard II

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 230

Class: Sophomore

Mississippi State: 11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg

9. Sacramento Kings: G Devon Dotson

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 185

Class: Sophomore

Kansas: 18 ppg, 4.3 rpg

10. New Orleans Pelicans: G Cassius Stanley

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 193

Class: Freshman

Duke: 12.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg

11. Washington Wizards: G Malachi Flynn

Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185

Class: Junior

San Diego State: 16.5 ppg, 5 apg

12. Memphis Grizzlies: F Killian Tillie

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220

Class: Senior

Gonzaga: 12.6 ppg, 5 rpg

13. Boston Celtics: F Trendon Watford

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 235

Class: Freshman

LSU: 13.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg

14. Portland Trail Blazers: G A.J. Lawson

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 178

Class: Sophomore

South Carolina: 14 ppg, 3.2 rpg

15. San Antonio Spurs: F Leandro Bolmaro

Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 182

FC Barcelona (Spain): 10.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg

16. Orlando Magic: G Kira Lewis Jr.

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 165

Class: Sophomore

Alabama: 16.7 ppg, 4.8 apg

17. Chicago Bulls: G Ochai Agbaji

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210

Class: Sophomore

Kansas: 10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

18. Oklahoma City Thunder: F Reggie Perry

Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250

Class: Sophomore

Mississippi State: 16.9 ppg, 10 rpg

19. Philadelphia 76ers: F Aaron Henry

Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210

Class: Sophomore

Michigan State: 9.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg

20. Sacramento Kings: G Myles Powell

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195

Class: Senior

Seton Hall: 22.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg

21. Philadelphia 76ers: F Nick Richards

Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 247

Class: Junior

Kentucky: 14.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg

22. Indiana Pacers: G Jared Butler

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190

Class: Sophomore

Baylor: 15.4 ppg, 3.0 apg

23. Boston Celtics: F Xavier Tillman

Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 245

Class: Junior

Michigan State: 13.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg

24. Toronto Raptors: G Immanuel Quickley

Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 188

Class: Sophomore

Kentucky: 13.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg

25. Brooklyn Nets: Markus Howard

Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 180

Class: Senior

Marquette: 27.8 ppg, 3.1 apg

26. Sacramento Kings: F Kaleb Wesson

Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 270

Class: Junior

Ohio State: 13.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg

27. Golden State Warriors: G Bryce Hamilton

Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 200

Class: Sophomore

UNLV: 14.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg

28. Los Angeles Clippers: F Udoka Azubuike

Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 270

Class: Senior

Kansas: 12.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg

29. Orlando Magic: G Payton Pritchard

Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190

Class: Senior

Oregon: 19.8 ppg, 5.9 apg

30. New Orleans Pelicans: Ayo Dosunmu

Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185

Class: Sophomore

Illinois: 16 ppg, 3.4 apg

