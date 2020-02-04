Yahoo Sports’ 2020 NBA mock draft 2.0: It’s still a three-man race at the top
Not much has changed at the top of Yahoo Sports’ latest NBA mock draft, with James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball still holding the top three spots and no clear-cut No. 1 overall pick emerging. A lot will depend on team needs and who ends up with the first pick. For NBA fans who want to scout some prospects, start watching now because only five players who are projected in the lottery are tentatively expected to make the NCAA tournament.
(Draft order is from Tankathon.)
1. Golden State Warriors: F James Wiseman:
Ht./Wt.: 7-1, 240
Class: Freshman
Memphis: 19.7 ppg 10.7 rpg (three games)
The Warriors could get Steph Curry and Klay Thompson back next year and add Wiseman to the roster. Expect Wiseman to dominate in predraft workouts and demonstrate elite shot-blocking, great touch around the rim and the ability to shoot the three.
2. Atlanta Hawks: G Anthony Edwards
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 225
Class: Freshman
Georgia: 18.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.2 apg
Hawks point guard Trae Young has already been spotted courtside in Athens to see Edwards play, and it appears he would happily welcome Edwards to the backcourt. With only 12 wins this season, the Hawks need a complementary piece for Young and who better than the hometown hero who grew up in Atlanta and can stay home and play for the Hawks? Even with his streaky shooting at times, Edwards has high upside as an NBA guard with his size and shot mechanics.
3. New York Knicks: G LaMelo Ball
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180
Illawarra (National Basketball League): 17 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 7 apg
After sitting out a month due to a minor foot injury, Ball is leaving Australia and heading back to the states to train and prepare for the draft. For those fans doubting his high draft stock, I saw him play in New Zealand, and he is the real deal. Ball has a tight handle for his size, great court vision and an established pick-and-roll game — something his older brother, Lonzo, didn’t have entering the NBA.
4. Cleveland Cavaliers: G Deni Avdija
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 215
Maccabi Tel Aviv (EuroLeague): 8.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Don’t let Avdija’s EuroLeague stats fool you. He was named the tournament MVP at the FIBA U20 European Championships this past summer after averaging 18.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Avdija, 19, is the best player to come from overseas since Luka Doncic, and he has immense upside.
5. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Cole Anthony
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Freshman
North Carolina: 19.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg
Anthony returned to the court Saturday and scored 26 points after missing six weeks because of a knee injury. The son of former NBA player Greg Anthony, Cole is a bully guard who has improved his 3-point shooting this season. After picking up Jarrett Culver and Naz Reid last year, Anthony could be a key addition to the Timberwolves.
6. Charlotte Hornets: G Tyrese Haliburton
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 175
Class: Sophomore
Iowa State: 15.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 6.9 apg
Haliburton has been putting up steady numbers all year, making Ames, Iowa, a must-stop city for NBA scouts. He had a triple-double early in January in a win over TCU with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Haliburton can score at all three levels and is shooting 50 percent from the field and 41 percent from three.
7. Washington Wizards: G Nico Mannion
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 14.2 ppg, 5.8 apg
Mannion is one of the best passing point guards in this class, and he has incredible court vision. A native of Italy, Mannion’s dad played six years in the NBA and four years overseas.
8. Detroit Pistons: F Obi Toppin
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220
Class: Sophomore
Dayton: 19.8 ppg, 8 rpg
Dayton is 9-0 in conference play and No. 7 in the country, thanks to the play of Toppin. He has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season and is unstoppable in transition. Toppin was a guard in high school and grew six inches in four years, so he’s a special forward with great hands and a consistent perimeter shot.
9. Sacramento Kings: G Tyrese Maxey
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198
Class: Freshman
Kentucky: 13.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Maxey is De’Aaron Fox 2.0. They’re both from Texas, have similar personalities and played under coach John Calipari. With Maxey being more of a combo guard, the Kings could have a young, dangerous backcourt.
10. New Orleans Pelicans: F Jaden McDaniels
Ht./Wt.: 6’9”, 200
Class: Freshman
Washington: 12.5 ppg, 6 rpg
McDaniels passes the eye test for an elite wing, but there are still some inconsistencies with his game. The way the Pelicans are developing a very raw prospect in Jaxson Hayes this season, the front office could take a risk on McDaniels and mold him into a big-time contributor.
11. Chicago Bulls: G R.J. Hampton
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
NZ Breakers (National Basketball League): 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Yes, the Bulls took point guard Coby White last year, but Hampton’s first step off the pass is ridiculous and his NBA role could easily be more of a combo guard. With Hampton playing in Australia’s National Basketball League, where he lands in the draft will depend on his predraft workouts and interviews with teams. Hampton is a long guard who is quick in transition and has a strong downhill game.
12. Phoenix Suns: G Killian Hayes
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 176
Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany): 10.3 ppg, 4.9 apg
Born in Florida, Hayes has spent most of his life in France. His dad played professionally overseas and has helped guide Hayes’ development through the professional league in Germany. Hayes has a strong downhill game and is extremely quick for his size.
13. Portland Trail Blazers: F Precious Achiuwa
Ht./Wt.: 6’9”, 225
Class: Freshman
Memphis: 15.2 ppg, 10.3 rpg
With James Wiseman leaving Memphis early, Achiuwa stepped up with 11 double-doubles this season. He is shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range, and his shot selection has improved immensely since high school.
14. San Antonio Spurs: F Onyeka Okongwu
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 245
Class: Freshman
USC: 17.0 ppg, 9.1 rpg
Okongwu is leading the Pac-12 in rebounding and is second in blocked shots, recording three or more blocks in 12 games this season. Okongwu has only attempted three 3-pointers this season, preferring to dominate opponents in the paint.
15. Atlanta Hawks (via Brooklyn Nets): G Jahmi’us Ramsey
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 195
Class: Freshman
Texas Tech: 15.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg
Ramsey made his presence known early in the season, shooting well and putting up good numbers for Texas Tech. He’s only averaging 1.9 turnovers per game and has averaged 23 points in his last two contests against Kansas and West Virginia.
16. Orlando Magic: F Zeke Nnaji
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 240
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 16.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg
Nnaji broke out on the basketball scene late, with only a couple of Division I offers heading into his senior year of high school. After growing a couple inches, Nnaji became a must-get prospect, and schools like Kentucky and Kansas came calling before he ultimately chose to join fellow five-star recruits Nico Mannion and Josh Green.
17. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): F Isaac Okoro
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 225
Class: Freshman
Auburn: 13 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Okoro has great size for a wing and can take it to the rim. He’s getting better and more confident as the season progresses.
18. Oklahoma City Thunder: G Aaron Nesmith
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 213
Class: Sophomore
Vanderbilt: 23 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Nesmith was the best shooter in college basketball before he suffered a season-ending stress fracture in his right foot. This shouldn’t deter teams from taking him in the first round, especially because shooters are so highly valued in the modern game.
19. Houston Rockets: F Isaiah Stewart
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 250
Class: Freshman
Washington: 17.8 ppg, 9 rpg
Stewart is a force in the lane and has a solid back-to-the-basket game off both blocks. He has a good frame for an NBA big and will be able to battle in the post with veteran players early in his career.
20. Dallas Mavericks: G Theo Maledon
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 198
ASVEL (France): 6.6 ppg, 3.3 apg
Maledon started playing professionally at 15 in France. The athletic point guard has a solid midrange game and appears to do all the little things well at point guard. Maledon is a good passer, limits turnovers and makes the right reads on offense.
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indian Pacers): F Vernon Carey Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 270
Class: Freshman
Duke: 17.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg
Carey is a Player of the Year candidate and a dominant presence in the paint. Plagued with injuries during his high school career, Carey looks stronger, leaner and more durable.
22. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): F Jalen Smith
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225
Class: Sophomore
Maryland: 14.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg
Smith has been one of the most impressive bigs in conference play. He knocked down four threes, finishing with 29 points in a tight win against Indiana last week. He has improved his 3-point shooting from 26.8 percent last season to 43 percent this year. Smith could be the inside-out big the Nets are looking for.
23. Boston Celtics: F Paul Reed
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 220
Class: Junior
DePaul: 15.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg
After a strong start to the season, DePaul has lost eight out of its last nine games. Reed continues to put up consistent numbers, and with his size and power around the rim, there’s a chance he’ll see early minutes in the NBA.
24. Utah Jazz: G Tre Jones
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 185
Class: Sophomore
Duke: 14.9 ppg, 6.8 apg
Jones has improved his 3-point shooting percentage from 26 percent last season to 36 percent this season. The younger brother of Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones, Tre is one of the best defenders in college basketball. With two years under coach Mike Krzyzewski, his transition to the NBA should be smooth.
25. Miami Heat: G Devin Vassell
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 180
Class: Sophomore
Florida State: 13.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg
Vassell is flying up draft boards, thanks to his dynamite shooting, including going 7-of-7 from three in a win over Virginia Tech recently. Vassell has great size and length for a shooting guard and could see his draft stock rise even more as the season progresses.
26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): G Isaiah Joe
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 180
Class: Sophomore
Arkansas: 16.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Joe is not afraid to let it fly from behind the arc. He’s attempted 10 or more threes in 14 games this season, shooting 34 percent from three.
27. Toronto Raptors: G Josh Green
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210
Class: Freshman
Arizona: 11.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg
After tearing his labrum and rehabbing all summer, Green has come back stronger than ever as part of a dynamic backcourt in Tucson. Green does a lot of the small things really well and has great size for an NBA two guard.
28. Los Angeles Clippers: F Saddiq Bey
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 216
Class: Sophomore
Villanova: 15.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg
Bey has come alive during conference play, averaging 18 points in his last six games. The long wing is a great iso scorer who could see his stock rise if Villanova makes a run in the tournament.
29. Los Angeles Lakers: G Ashton Hagans
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 198
Class: Sophomore
Kentucky: 13.2 ppg, 7.2 apg
John Calipari said earlier this season that Hagans is the best point guard in the country. Hagans has improved since last year and has taken over a few contests with some 20-10 games. The Lakers could use a quick point guard to groom in Los Angeles.
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): G Scottie Lewis
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
Class: Freshman
Florida: 8.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg
After being a preseason Final Four favorite, Florida has struggled this season and Lewis has been really inconsistent. But with his ridiculous athleticism and high character, teams could take a chance on Lewis late in the first round.
Second round
1. Dallas Mavericks: G Landers Nolley II
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 230
Class: Freshman
Virginia Tech: 17.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg
2. Philadelphia 76ers: F Daniel Oturu
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 240
Class: Sophomore
Minnesota: 19.7 ppg, 11.1 rpg
3. Charlotte Hornets: F Patrick Williams
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 225
Class: Freshman
Florida State: 8.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg
4. Philadelphia 76ers: F Matthew Hurt
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 214
Class: Freshman
Duke: 11.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg
5. Minnesota Timberwolves: G Tyler Bey
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 218
Class: Junior
Colorado: 13.2 ppg, 9 rpg
6. New York Knicks: F Jordan Nwora
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 225
Class: Junior
Louisville: 19.5 ppg 7.4 rpg
7. New Orleans Pelicans: G Cassius Winston
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185
Class: Senior
Michigan State: 18.0 ppg, 5.9 apg
8. Sacramento Kings: G Robert Woodard II
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 230
Class: Sophomore
Mississippi State: 11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg
9. Sacramento Kings: G Devon Dotson
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 185
Class: Sophomore
Kansas: 18 ppg, 4.3 rpg
10. New Orleans Pelicans: G Cassius Stanley
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 193
Class: Freshman
Duke: 12.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg
11. Washington Wizards: G Malachi Flynn
Ht./Wt.: 6-1, 185
Class: Junior
San Diego State: 16.5 ppg, 5 apg
12. Memphis Grizzlies: F Killian Tillie
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 220
Class: Senior
Gonzaga: 12.6 ppg, 5 rpg
13. Boston Celtics: F Trendon Watford
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 235
Class: Freshman
LSU: 13.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg
14. Portland Trail Blazers: G A.J. Lawson
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 178
Class: Sophomore
South Carolina: 14 ppg, 3.2 rpg
15. San Antonio Spurs: F Leandro Bolmaro
Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 182
FC Barcelona (Spain): 10.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg
16. Orlando Magic: G Kira Lewis Jr.
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 165
Class: Sophomore
Alabama: 16.7 ppg, 4.8 apg
17. Chicago Bulls: G Ochai Agbaji
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 210
Class: Sophomore
Kansas: 10.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg
18. Oklahoma City Thunder: F Reggie Perry
Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 250
Class: Sophomore
Mississippi State: 16.9 ppg, 10 rpg
19. Philadelphia 76ers: F Aaron Henry
Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 210
Class: Sophomore
Michigan State: 9.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg
20. Sacramento Kings: G Myles Powell
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 195
Class: Senior
Seton Hall: 22.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg
21. Philadelphia 76ers: F Nick Richards
Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 247
Class: Junior
Kentucky: 14.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg
22. Indiana Pacers: G Jared Butler
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190
Class: Sophomore
Baylor: 15.4 ppg, 3.0 apg
23. Boston Celtics: F Xavier Tillman
Ht./Wt.: 6-8, 245
Class: Junior
Michigan State: 13.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg
24. Toronto Raptors: G Immanuel Quickley
Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 188
Class: Sophomore
Kentucky: 13.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg
25. Brooklyn Nets: Markus Howard
Ht./Wt.: 5-11, 180
Class: Senior
Marquette: 27.8 ppg, 3.1 apg
26. Sacramento Kings: F Kaleb Wesson
Ht./Wt.: 6-9, 270
Class: Junior
Ohio State: 13.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg
27. Golden State Warriors: G Bryce Hamilton
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 200
Class: Sophomore
UNLV: 14.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg
28. Los Angeles Clippers: F Udoka Azubuike
Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 270
Class: Senior
Kansas: 12.8 ppg, 9.5 rpg
29. Orlando Magic: G Payton Pritchard
Ht./Wt.: 6-2, 190
Class: Senior
Oregon: 19.8 ppg, 5.9 apg
30. New Orleans Pelicans: Ayo Dosunmu
Ht./Wt.: 6-5, 185
Class: Sophomore
Illinois: 16 ppg, 3.4 apg
