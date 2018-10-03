Yahoo Sports' 2018-19 Stanley Cup challenger tier rankings

(Ciaran Breen/Yahoo Canada Sports)

Hockey is back, and all there is left to do is rank the Stanley Cup contenders in a completely arbitrary format:

Here’s how the team shake down in 2018-19:

Stacked

Perhaps the NHL’s elite tier isn’t limited to the Nashville Predators, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks and Toronto Maple Leafs, but these teams have ascended to the top of this list primarily for two reasons. For the Preds, Jets and Bolts, they’re returning close-to identical rosters after authoring the three best records in the NHL last season. Meanwhile, the Sharks and Maple Leafs stole the summer, complementing their high-end rosters with arguably the two most significant power shifts in the post-lockout era with the additions of Erik Karlsson and John Tavares, respectively.

As far as promise goes, its largely concentrated within this group.

Still here

Below the elite tier rank two teams that have had their upward trajectory drop off a touch, if only due to the fact that they weren’t able to go out and make significant improvements. Still, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins boast supreme talent bases and remain absolute terrors for potential postseason opponents in the Eastern Conference.

Little, if anything, separates this collection from the above tier.

Still here?

You’re never really stepping out on a ledge by tabbing a Stanley Cup finalist as candidate to sag in the standings. These things tend to happen. But it’s not the historical context that’s offering cause for concern when examining the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights, two teams whose seasons can go several ways.

Starting with the champs, with nine players locked up to long-term deals and salaries in excess of $5 million, the Capitals are simply running out of resources. And before finally finding the championship rhythm in the spring, Washington was starting to see a slip in performance from its several seasons of dominance.

As for the Golden Knights, they might be bringing back a better looking roster on paper with the additions of Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny. But from a pure talent standpoint, they aren’t on the level of some of the teams mentioned above and will be relying on individual standards that might not be repeatable.

Swing group

Next are the three teams with maybe the widest variances in terms how their seasons might go — beginning with the Columbus Blue Jackets. While they might have the talent to win the Metropolitan Division, there’s also a scenario in which they’re forced to trade away two of their three best players, as Sergey Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin apparently want no part of Columbus long term.

Also in this group is the St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers — two very talented teams with serious questions in goal. If either team can get above average goaltending, they might be able to make a serious dent in the postseason.

Shuffle up

Though there are significant flaws with each Alberta team, both the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers have the horses (or in Edmonton’s case, the horse) to outscore those concerns — and more importantly the California teams they’ll be racing with.

And it will be a fight for both the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers. The Stars have the talent, but must come together quick under Jim Montgomery, while the upstart Cats are tasked to break through in the NHL’s most top-heavy division.

Squeezed

John Gibson has Vezina Trophy potential, so he can mask some problems, but stagnancy has to be a concern for Anaheim Ducks and the aging Los Angeles Kings — two teams that appear vulnerable in Pacific Division.

Likewise, the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche are in tough in the talent-rich Central, while after a quiet summer the New Jersey Devils might be relying on too much internal development when their playoff return last season was largely the result of Taylor Hall’s massive step forward.

Static

Expect improvement from the Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres, but both would need to greatly overachieve to end their lengthy postseason droughts. Questions in goal could kill any momentum the Carolina Hurricanes can muster and prevent the Chicago Blackhawks from competing again in the Central, while even a return to form for Carey Price may not be enough for the Montreal Canadiens.

Stinky

Advantage to the Vancouver Canucks in the “Lose for Jack Hughes” sweepstakes. They are clear front-runners to finish last in the West, while there could be heavy competition for the basement in the East with the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders and New York Rangers likely each staring down a tough season.

