Yahoo NFL DFS Picks Week 3: Daily fantasy football lineup advice for GPP tournaments It was all about booming and busting with last week's Yahoo NFL DFS tournament lineup. We hit on our Dak-Zeke-CeeDee stack (but who didn't?) and got nice games out of Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and the Cardinals D/ST, but Saquon Barkley, Mecole Hardman, and Dan Arnold didn't come through...at all. Obviously, there's nothing we could've done about Saquon's injury, but Hardman and Arnold were risks that didn't pan out. That doesn't mean we're going to "play it safe" with our Week 3 GPP picks -- it just means we're going to "play it smarter." WEEK 3 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker Going with a QB-RB-WR stack feels like the way to go again this week, as Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake, and DeAndre Hopkins all figure to put up numbers against the Lions. As opposed to last week, when we paid up for two stud RBs, we're going with Drake and another similarly priced value who has an even better matchup. Instead of hoping for a home-run hitter like Hardman in our flex, we're getting a high-floor RB who's woefully underpriced. WEEK 3 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker The boom-or-bust guys in this lineup come from our Nos. 2 and 3 WRs and our TE. Our receivers are legit No. 1s for their respective teams, so we like our chances for solid production even though neither receiver is all that exciting. At TE, and we're hoping the lack of name recognition combined with a tough-looking matchup scares off other owners. This lineup is for a Week 3 Yahoo DFS main slate tournament with a $200 budget (half-point PPR and four-point passing TDs)

1 QB Kyler Murray, Cardinals vs. Lions ($37) Murray is certainly making good on being "This Year's Lamar," with 516 passing yards, 158 rushing yards, and five total touchdowns through two weeks. The Lions have been torched by Mitchell Trubisky and toyed with by Aaron Rodgers, so Murray should easily put up big numbers against them. He's well worth his QB1 price despite all the good quarterback options on this week's slate.

2 RB Kenyan Drake, Cardinals vs. Lions ($23) If Murray doesn't go off for massive numbers, it will likely be because Drake has a big game. Easy solution: We'll take both. Drake hasn't wowed yet this year, particularly in the receiving department (four catches, 14 yards), but the upside is there for much more. Detroit was crushed on the ground and through the air by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams last week, and Drake can excel in both areas. Getting him at RB11 pricing makes for great value.

3 RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Panthers ($23) There are worries with Ekeler, most notably the emergence of Joshua Kelley as the primary "runner" and goal-line back, but Ekeler has totaled 40 touches in two weeks, so the Chargers clearly know they need to get him the ball. The Panthers were the worst team against RBs last year and have been awful against the position this year, so getting at least one of the Chargers' backs in your lineup is a good idea. Ekeler is a better bet for catches and total yards, so hopefully he can find the end zone and really pay off his RB11 pricing.

4 WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals vs. Lions ($35) It's tempting to fade Hopkins in tournaments and hope this is the week Christian Kirk catches a long TD, but that's just getting too cute. Hopkins is clearly the top (healthy) receiver in the NFL right now, and he should continue to approach or surpass double-digit targets every week. The Lions actually did a good job against Green Bay's wide receivers in Week 2, but Hopkins is a different animal. Pay up and enjoy the production.

5 WR Adam Thielen, Vikings vs. Titans ($24) Thielen had a monster Week 1 and a huge first drive in Week 2, then did nothing the rest of the game. Overall, he's clearly Minnesota's only reliable receiver, and the Titans showed in Week 2 against Jacksonville that they're not exactly a lockdown defense. Minnesota's offense will get going eventually, and Thielen figures to reap the rewards. He's not exactly a value this week, but that should lead to depressed ownership. He's still a prime candidate to go off in any given week.

6 WR T.Y. Hilton, Colts vs. Jets ($19) Hilton should have had a long TD last week but dropped it, and with Parris Campbell (knee) out, he should be in line for even more looks. That's a lot of "shoulds" for a veteran with shaky QB play, but Hilton will bust out eventually. The Jets have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, so this looks like a good week to take shot on Hilton in tournaments.

7 TE Jordan Akins, Texans @ Steelers ($11) Akins has impressed in both games this year, catching a TD in Week 1 and hauling in all seven targets in Week 2. The athletic TE is similar to Noah Fant, who gave the Steelers problems in Week 2 -- and keep in mind Pittsburgh should have allowed a TE touchdown in Week 1 if Evan Engram knew how to run routes. Getting Akins for $1 above the minimum is a steal in tournaments.

8 FLEX David Montgomery, Bears @ Falcons ($18) We were tempted to play Joshua Kelley here for the same price and double up on Chargers backs, a strategy most won't be willing to employ. Instead, we opted for an even higher ceiling with Montgomery, who looked dynamic against the Giants last week despite missing more than a quarter with a neck injury. The second-year back should have earned Matt Nagy's trust and get close to 20 touches as Chicago tries to keep Atlanta's high-flying offense off the field. The Falcons have been exploited through the air by both Chris Carson and Ezekiel Elliott, and Montgomery can do similar damage while also running for 100 yards. He's far too cheap at $18.