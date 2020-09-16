Yahoo NFL DFS Picks Week 2: Daily fantasy football lineup advice for GPP tournaments Like a true NFL DFS tournament lineup, last week's picks had some real booms (Josh Jacobs, Julio Jones) and some major busts (Michael Pittman Jr., Boston Scott), but we were also let down by some of the "safer" picks, like George Kittle and Carson Wentz. It's a shame we wasted Jacobs' big day, but that's the way it goes with GPP lineups, so we'll look to bounce back with our Week 2 Yahoo tournament picks. WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Last week we went with a QB-RB-WR stack that didn't quite pay off (Carson Wentz-Scott-DeSean Jackson); this week, we're going back to that well with some slightly more reliable players (Dak Prescott-Ezekiel Elliott-CeeDee Lamb). We're also betting on some boom-or-bust, low-cost pass-catchers that allow us to afford two of the best backs in the league, which will hopefully give us a higher floor and allow for a higher finish if our sleepers hit.

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker This lineup is for a Week 2 Yahoo DFS main slate tournament with a $200 budget (half-point PPR and four-point passing TDs)

1 QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys @ Falcons ($36) Prescott didn't put up huge numbers in Week 1, but he was a half-yard away from a rushing touchdown that would have made his day seem a lot better. He still looked sharp throwing to his array of big-play weapons, and he picked up an easy 30 yards with legs to pad his stats. Atlanta was absolutely shredded by Russell Wilson in Week 1, and it's conceivable that Prescott will put up similar numbers. He'll likely have fairly high ownership, but with Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Kyler Murray, and Aaron Rodgers all on the slate with similarly favorable matchups, we're fine rolling with Dak, who's a few bucks cheaper than Jackson and Mahomes and a few bucks mroe than Allen, Murray, and Rodgers.

2 RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Falcons ($33) Zeke ate against the Rams, both as a runner and as a receiver, and the Falcons are coming off a game in which they allowed two receiving TDs to Chris Carson and a rushing TD to Carlos Hyde. To be fair, Seattle's backs couldn't get much going on the ground, gaining just 43 yards on 16 carries, but Zeke has proven he can put up yards against anyone behind his superior offensive line. At RB5 pricing, we'll take the slight discount and enjoy the top production.

3 RB Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Bears ($35) We could drop down a $1 from Stefon Diggs to either A.J. Brown or Cooper Kupp and "upgrade" from Barkley to Christian McCaffrey. Actually, that sounds like a better team, doesn't it? Well, we're still not doing it because we love the Barkley bounce-back potential in what could be a fade spot for many after his poor Monday night showing. Barkley is still as talented as any RB in football, which he showed on a couple nice catch-and-runs, and the Bears defense is more vulnerable than you think. Adrian Peterson racked up 93 yards on just 14 carries against Chicago last week, and D'Andre Swift punched in a short score. Detroit's backs also had six receptions for 36 yards -- and it should've been 7-52 and a TD had D'Andre Swift not dropped a wide-open touchdown at the end of the game. New York's offensive line is a worry, but Barkley can overcome that.

4 WR Stefon Diggs, Bills @ Dolphins ($25) Diggs caught all but one of his nine targets in his Bills debut, leading the team with 86 yards. John Brown had one more target and a TD, but there's a good chance these two go back and forth every week in terms of bigger production. Diggs is still the better all-around receiver, and the Dolphins secondary doesn't intimidate us at all. Diggs is the kind of high-floor, high-ceiling receiver we like in GPPs. He's a bit overpriced here, but that could actually lead to slightly depressed ownership.

5 WR Keenan Allen, Chargers @ Chiefs ($18) Every week on Yahoo, at least one WR jumps out as woefully underpriced, and this week that's Allen. Admittedly, he didn't have a great Week 1 (4-37), but he still had eight targets and remains the Chargers most consistent pass-catcher. Kansas City had trouble with Houston's top receiver, Will Fuller, last Thursday (8-112), and while some of that was due to garbage-time production, Allen could easily find himself in that spot this week. Allen posted 17 catches, 153 yards, and two scores in two games against the Chiefs last year, and even with a new QB, we like his odds to produce again this year.

6 WR CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys vs. Falcons ($17) It's "pick your poison" when it comes to finding a WR stacking partner with Prescott. Amari Cooper is the safest choice ($22) and Michael Gallup ($19) might be lowest-owned, but we're going with the cheapest option with Lamb, who outproduced Gallup last week with two more catches, one more target, and nine more yards. The exciting rooke just looks like a big-play-waiting-to-happen, and against Atlanta, big plays usually happen. Lamb should continue to see more targets, especially with TE Blake Jarwin (knee) out for the season, so sign us up for what's sure to be the first of Lamb's many appearances in this article throughout the season.

7 TE Dan Arnold, Cardinals vs. Washington ($12) Arnold had just two targets in Week 1, but he's the type of athletic TE who pops up for the occasional big game in the right matchup. Washington allowed 11 catches for 119 yards and two TDs to Philadelphia's talented tight end duo in Week 1, and while Arnold won't come close to matching those numbers, he's still on the DFS radar given his cheap price and potential for additional targets in Arizona's quick-strike offense.

8 FLEX Mecole Hardman, Chiefs @ Chargers ($11) There was nothing encouraging about Hardman's Week 1 performance. He received one early target on a fly sweep, and that was it. He didn't even see the field much compared to Kansas City's other receivers. But things can change in a hurry in the NFL, and even though Demarcus Robinson and Sammy Watkins got more run than Hardman in Week 1, they could easily take a backseat to the electric second-year man in Week 2. Obviously, when you play someone like Hardman, you're banking on a big play, but at just $11, why not take the shot in a tournament? MORE WEEK 2 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup Builder