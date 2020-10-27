Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Despite questions about the 'laptop from hell,' most Americans think the Trumps are more 'corrupt ' than the Bidens

In the waning days of the 2020 campaign, President Trump has intensified his accusations of (mostly unspecified) wrongdoing by his Democratic rival Joe Biden, based on emails supposedly found on a laptop formerly owned by Biden’s son Hunter.

But a plurality of voters aren’t buying it — and a majority believe Trump and his family are more “corrupt” than the Bidens, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

"They had the laptop, I call it the laptop from hell, and based on that laptop they should have never impeached,” Trump said during a rally Monday in Allentown, Penn., implying without evidence that Democrats, presumably the ones on the House Judiciary Committee, had possession of Hunter’s laptop and covered it up during last year’s impeachment proceedings because it would implicate Biden and exculpate Trump. “But they didn't want to reveal a little thing like that.”

The existence of the laptop was only disclosed earlier this month by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who claimed it had been abandoned in a computer repair shop last year, and that the owner had given the hard drive, or copies of the contents of it, to Giuliani and the FBI. That narrative doesn’t explain how Congressional Democrats might have known about it during last fall’s impeachment hearings, which were based on Trump’s attempt to persuade Ukrainian government officials to announce an investigation of the Bidens.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks about crime and current conditions in New York City on Sept. 16, 2020, in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP) More

Overall, from what they’ve heard of the laptop, 44 percent of registered voters say Joe Biden didn’t do anything wrong; 37 percent think he did, and another 19 percent aren’t sure.

A former business partner of Hunter Biden has claimed that he traded on his father’s name and position to solicit business deals in China, and that the senior Biden, during or after his tenure as vice president, was supposed to receive a cut of the profits. Joe Biden has denied receiving or soliciting or expecting any income from his son’s overseas business dealings, and there is no evidence that he did, including on his income-tax returns, which he has made public.

The survey, which was conducted from Oct. 23 to 25, found that views on Hunter Biden’s laptop have hardened along predictably partisan lines and appear unlikely to affect the outcome of the election. For instance, 77 percent Trump voters say there’s been too little media coverage of the controversy; three-quarters of Biden voters say there’s either been too much (56 percent) or about the right amount (19 percent). As for Biden’s involvement, 82 percent of Trump voters are convinced the former vice president did something wrong — while 79 percent Biden voters are sure he didn’t.

In between, independents are evenly divided (41 percent yes vs. 40 percent no) on the question of whether Joe Biden committed any wrongdoing, and they’re even more likely to believe his son was involved in some sort of misbehavior (46 percent yes vs. 27 percent no). Such numbers suggest that Trump’s message is at least reaching less partisan voters, more than three-quarters of whom say they have heard either a lot (39 percent) or a little (38 percent) about the laptop.

Hunter and Joe Biden in Washington, DC in 2016. (Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images) More