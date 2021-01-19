The OUTstanding Top 50 LGBT+ Ally Executives in 2020

Photo: INvolve

The 2020 OUTstanding LGBT+ Role Model Lists, supported by Yahoo Finance, are a powerful reflection of the incredible achievements of LGBT+ people and their allies in the business community.

The lists, prepared by diversity and inclusion diversity and inclusion membership organisation INvolve, highlight role models for others to follow when it comes to being out and proud at work, driving positive change in the office, or supporting your LGBT+ colleagues.

Executives on the allies list work within at least three levels from the chief executive at large companies or lead small organisations themselves.

All of the allies on the list — who are not LGBT+ themselves but support LGBT+ inclusion — were nominated by peers and colleagues, or put themselves forward. Nominations were then reviewed by the OUTstanding judging panel, who scored each person on the influence of their role, their impact on staff inside and outside the workplace, and their business achievements.

1) Greg Case, CEO, Aon

Greg Case, CEO, Aon. Photo: Aon

Greg is committed to shaping a workplace culture where every colleague can be their authentic self. He is passionate about supporting LGBT+ equality, and equality across all areas. In 2020, guided by Greg’s co-sponsorship, Aon (AON) formed the Global Inclusive Leadership Council comprising 21 colleagues who provide recommendations and accountability for Aon’s Inclusion & Diversity strategy.

Under Greg’s leadership in 2020, Aon achieved recognition with the Financial Times’ annual Diversity Leaders ranking for the second consecutive year. Stonewall named Aon to its 2020 Top 100 Employers list, and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index named Aon as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBT+ Equality, with the highest score for the 13th consecutive year.

During Greg’s tenure, Aon has applied anti-discrimination policies, offered inclusive benefits for LGBT+ colleagues and supported business resource groups’ LGBT+ inclusion initiatives. Harvard Business Review included Greg on its list of Best-Performing CEOs in the World, 2019.

2) Jimmy Etheredge, CEO, North America, Accenture

Jimmy Etheredge, CEO, North America, Accenture. Photo: Accenture

Jimmy is committed to driving the charge for inclusion in the workplace and beyond. Through his role at Accenture, and as an active ally of Accenture’s (ACN) Pride Network, Jimmy strives to create an environment where people feel seen, safe, connected and courageous. He is committed to collecting and analysing data to measure workforce demographics, publicly reporting the data to create accountability and transparency. As part of this effort, he has championed Accenture’s LGBTQ+ Self Identification Program.

As well as publishing articles and speaking widely about the importance of being an ally, Jimmy is also an annual volunteer for Covenant House, an organisation serving youth and young families facing homelessness, and he supported the drafting and filing of a landmark Amicus brief in support of LGBT+ workers, working with the Human Rights Campaign and over 200 businesses.

3) Seiji Yasubuchi, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, AXA Life Japan

Seiji Yasubuchi, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, AXA Life Japan. Photo: AXA

Seiji is the sponsor of AXA Life Japan’s Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Council and has fostered inclusion across the organization, covering gender, LGBTQ, and handicapped people, including support for Blind Soccer. Seiji strengthened the support of AXA Pride in Japan through training programs, panel discussions and events. He has established a robust system to respond to inquiries and consultations from the LGBT+ community.

Seiji has appeared live on NHK and HuffPost Japan to discuss the importance of inclusion in business and beyond and he is the Founding Sponsor of the Famiee Project which embraces and supports diverse families across Japan. Seiji is a global LGBT+ ally at the Human Rights Watch and supports numerous organizations in Japan such as the Graduate School of Leadership and Innovation and UWC ISAK Japan. Seiji is deeply committed to driving inclusion and is an active ally for equality in the workplace.

4) Seema Bansal, Partner and Director, BCG

4) Seema Bansal, Partner and Director, BCG. Photo: BCG

Seema is the lead ally for Pride@BCG India, BCG's LGBTQ employee network. After launching it in India a few years ago, she completely transformed the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion agenda at BCG by making the topic of LGBTQ DE&I a central theme.

Among other initiatives, she made HR policies LGBTQ inclusive, ensured inclusion of the topic in recruitment pitches, led office-wide LGBTQ sensitization programmes and launched structured interventions to support BCGers who identify as LGBTQ. Seema also led BCG’s participation in the India Workplace Equality Index, in which BCG was recognized as a “Gold” employer, i.e. the highest standard.

As the second woman to be recruited to BCG India over 20 years ago, Seema is passionate about embedding inclusion across the spectrum and creating meaningful and fulfilling career opportunities for everyone.

5) Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble

Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer, Procter & Gamble. Photo: Procter & Gamble

Marc is a committed advocate for intersectional diversity at Procter & Gamble (PG) and has driven the charge for inclusion through his role as chief brand officer. He is the executive sponsor of the African American Leadership Network and a board leader of the Executive Citizenship Board with which he is active in addressing bias and discrimination, supporting internal initiatives to support employees and promoting the importance of authenticity.

As well as speaking at high profile events such as the World Economic Forum, Cannes International Festival of Creativity and CNN/Warner Media, Marc is the chair of the Vital Voices Board, board member of the Association of National Advertisers and sits on the board of directors for the Alliance of Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing.

6) Carol Ward, COO, Man GLG, Man Group

Carol Ward, COO, Man GLG, Man Group. Photo: Man Group

A committed champion of inclusion, Carol is a proud and dedicated ally to the LGBT+ community. She is an executive ally to Man Group’s Pride@Man employee network through which she supports, advises and strengthens the network’s engagement with the firm. Earlier this year, she was recognised for her efforts in LGBT Great’s Global Top 100 Executive Allies list.

Carol is also a member of Man Group’s (MNGPF) broader diversity and inclusion (‘Drive’) network’s London working group and, as part of this, she strongly advocates the importance of diverse teams and is committed to developing diverse talent. A regular speaker and leader of both internal and external diversity-focused events, Carol is also the Chair of the AIMA Research Committee and is currently working on an industry survey and thought leadership paper examining the changing shape of talent.

7) Peter T. Grauer, Chairman, Bloomberg

Peter T. Grauer, Chairman, Bloomberg. Photo: Bloomberg

In his role as chairman of Bloomberg LP, Peter is a driving force for Bloomberg’s D&I efforts. Under his leadership, D&I strategies that support recruitment, talent progression and client relationships have been implemented with success and as a member of Bloomberg’s LGBT+ & Ally Community, Peter has spearheaded Bloomberg’s actions to foster global inclusion and commitment to the LGBT+ community in the organization and beyond.

As a Founding Corporate Partner of Stonewall, Bloomberg has contributed extensively to the London Community Response Fund supporting groups impacted most by Covid-19 and Bloomberg’s LGBT+ & Ally Community has worked to improve the lives of the Transgender Community in Singapore with the T Project.

Peter also serves on the OUT Leadership Global Advisory Board driving LGBT+ equality in the financial sector and corporate suites worldwide.

8) Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Director and Chief Executive Officer, BNP Paribas

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Director and Chief Executive Officer, BNP Paribas. Photo: BNP Paribas

Under Jean-Laurent’s leadership, BNP Paribas (BNP.PA) has adopted the UN standards against discrimination in line with its diversity and inclusion policy.

He has spearheaded the global diversity training program and has aided in the organization of diversity weeks in various regions with the support of internal Pride networks. Jean-Laurent signed the L’Autre Cercle commitment charter in 2015, setting out best practice for combating discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

In 2018, BNP Paribas was a top sponsor for the recent Gay Games in Paris. BNP Paribas participated with the largest delegation of over 230 participants from 15 countries. Jean-Laurent considers that creating a respectful environment for all employees, including the LGBT community, is a fundamental component of any successful organisation. He was nominated in 2019 in the Top 20 Ally Executives “Autre Cercle” list in France.

9) Caroline Griffin Pain, General Counsel, Colt Technology Services

Caroline Griffin Pain, General Counsel, Colt Technology Services. Photo: Colt Technology Services

Caroline is a committed ally to the LGBT+ community and is passionate about fostering inclusion in business. She is chair of Colt’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Council and the executive sponsor for Colt’s LGBTQ Committee. With the latter she has championed the launch of global chapters in London and Barcelona, has hosted events for the Pride Network and supported the launch of Pride initiatives in India, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore.

An advocate for LGBT+ talent within business, Caroline has launched LGBT+ Ally training at Colt and has spearheaded Colt’s position as a Stonewall Diversity Champion. She initiated Colt’s highly visible rainbow art installation at its Shoreditch HQ to celebrate Pride.

Externally, Caroline is a part of an initiative that focuses on diversity in the legal profession through working with general counsel across industries and sectors.

10) Amy Wilson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Dow

Amy Wilson, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Dow. Photo: Dow

As the executive sponsor for Dow (DOW)’s LGBTQ+ and Ally Employee Resource Group, GLAD, Amy has helped propel Dow towards becoming the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. She has hosted numerous internal sessions and events that focus on various aspects of inclusion, such as racial injustice and LGBT+ inclusion.

As part of Dow’s Leadership Education Series, Amy emphasized the importance of inclusion across all levels of business and used her extensive experience with Dow’s Board of Directors to inspire change.

Additionally, Amy serves on the board of directors for the U. S. Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Society for Corporate Governance. Amy’s wealth of legal knowledge makes her an ideal external spokesperson on matters of LGBT+ inclusion across global business.

11) Sue Fox, CEO HSBC, Channel Islands and Isle of Man

Sue Fox, CEO HSBC, Channel Islands and Isle of Man. Photo: HSBC

As the executive ally for HSBC’s (HSBA.L) D&I Allies group, Sue has aided in staging events, implementing training and publishing content to further the charge for inclusion.

Through her capacity as CEO, Sue is committed to highlighting and educating on D&I topics across the inclusion spectrum and has delivered webinars and leadership initiatives to firmly embed D&I within the business agenda. Sue is an active member of organizations such as the Chartered Management Institute and Diversity Network in Jersey, the latter with which she has helped to disseminate research and spread awareness about inclusivity in efforts to break down barriers to opportunity.

Sue is passionate about inclusive leadership and the importance of nurturing a working environment where everyone feels able to bring their whole selves to work.

12) Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale Group

Frédéric Oudéa, Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale Group. Photo: Societe Generale Group

As the CEO of Societe Generale Group (GLE.PA) and a public figure in France, Frédéric's positive actions in improving the inclusion of LGBTQ+ in the workplace and in society have been far-reaching. Under his leadership, the Group signed the UN Standards of Conduct for tackling LGBTI discrimination in the Workplace and Society in 2018.

Frédéric was the first CEO of a large international group to express his view for a more LGBTQ+ inclusive world in an interview published by the French LGBTQ+ magazine Tetu in March 2020. Frédéric is a vocal supporter of LGBT+ equality across the globe.

He has conducted speaking engagements and has taken part in media appearances to highlight his commitment to the cause. Having spearheaded The Group’s Official Partnership of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Frédéric also promotes the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people within sport and the importance of being able to live authentically in the workplace and beyond.

13) Roberto Quiroga, Managing Partner, Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados

Roberto Quiroga, Managing Partner, Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados. Photo: Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados

As a founding partner of Mattos Filho, Roberto has engaged in LGBT+ inclusion initiatives since the beginning of #mfriendly. He supports and encourages employees across all levels of the business to participate and work together to drive equality.

Roberto is focused on promoting human rights and strengthening the access to legal representation and justice for LGBT+ people, among other minority groups. Recognized in 2019 by the Chambers and Partners Diversity and Inclusion Awards as an Outstanding Ally, Roberto also supports the Brazilian Forum of Companies for LGBT+ Rights and the Legal Alliance for Racial Equality.

His career has brought together the advancement of pro bono legal services and D&I programs in the Brazilian legal market and, more recently, his conception of the Mattos Filho’s 100% Pro Bono Practice has benefitted women, the LGBT+ community and refugee peoples, advocating for their rights.

14) Clare Francis, Regional Head, Client Coverage Europe and CEO, UK, Standard Chartered Bank

Clare Francis, Regional Head, Client Coverage Europe and CEO, UK, Standard Chartered Bank. Photo: Standard Chartered Bank

Clare is an inclusion champion and is committed to driving equality in the business through her role at Standard Chartered Bank and beyond. She is an active member of the Diversity and Inclusion Global Council and the Europe Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Clare has shared insights on career progression, inclusion and the importance of global collaboration and published articles to highlight the importance of D&I in driving European businesses forward.

She has led joint forums with Standard Chartered Bank’s Employee Resource Groups and several external clients to discuss leadership in D&I and the bank’s commitment to “doing the right thing”, which are essential for future sustainability and purpose.

15) Nancy Ngou, Associate Partner, EY Japan

Nancy Ngou, Associate Partner, EY Japan. Photo: EY Japan

Nancy is a founder and executive sponsor of EY Japan’s employee resource group ‘Unity’. She has developed an LGBT+ Inclusion@Work learning resources for Japan’s employees, embedding stories to further inclusion and provides executive support, engages senior leaderships globally and participates in meetings and events.

As a board member of the D&I Steering Committee for EY Strategy and Consulting, Nancy ensures that inclusion is that the forefront of the agenda. Additionally, Nancy is a board member for the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ACCJ) and aided in the creation and sponsorship of the ACCJ’s position calling for the government to recognize marriage equality in Japan.

As a fourth generation Asian-American, Nancy’s belief in inclusion is fueled by her own experiences and this passion to ensure equality for everyone was an ambition realized early on in her career.

16) Kevin O'Byrne, Chief Financial Officer, Sainsbury's

Kevin O'Byrne, Chief Financial Officer, Sainsbury's. Photo: Sainsbury's

Kevin is a committed advocate for inclusion and is passionate about creating environments where people can be authentically themselves.

As a board member for Proud@Sainsbury’s LGBT+ Network, Kevin has provided leadership and insight from an ally’s perspective, championed equality at board level by representing the interests of the LGBT+ community, contributed to policy forums to improve provisions for LGBT+ people in the workplace and has contributed to the production of LGBT+ educational materials.

Through his contribution to the development of the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index in 2019, Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) was named as the top retail employer for LGBT+ people.

17) Karin Cook, COO, Quilter

Karin Cook, COO, Quilter. Photo: Quilter

As the executive sponsor of Quilter’s LGBT+ Group, Karin is a passionate, committed and informed ally to the LGBT+ community.

She raises awareness and advocates for the importance of equality both internally and externally and is instrumental in efforts to break down barriers to opportunity. A prominent voice within the financial services industry, Karin has spoken on D&I topics with LGBT Great, hosts a ‘Cuppa with Karin’ series alongside Southampton and Newcastle’s LGBT+ Community and has written articles in support of LGBT+ inclusion.

Throughout her career, Karin has leveraged and mobilized networks and structures to ensure that LGBT+ colleagues are heard and supported. Within Quilter, Karin is spearheading D&I initiatives and supporting the vision and tactical activities to ensure a huge positive impact.

18) Jason Windsor, Group CFO, Aviva

Jason Windsor, Group CFO, Aviva. Photo: Aviva

As group CFO at Aviva (AV.L), Jason has driven the charge for inclusion within the business and beyond. As co-executive sponsor of the Aviva Pride Community, Jason attends quarterly meetings with Global Aviva Pride Community representatives and is vocal on LBGT+ issues within the organization.

Jason has met with the UK Metropolitan Police Commissioner as part of Aviva’s LGBT+ conference and is a visible ally across the firm.

19) Diony Lebot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale Group

Diony Lebot, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Societe Generale Group. Photo: Societe Generale Group

Diony is deputy-CEO of the Societe Generale Group. Through her authentic leadership style, she is a powerful advocate for inclusion at all levels of the organisation.

As the global executive sponsor for Societe Generale Pride & Allies Networks, she has published several articles promoting the inclusion of LGBTQ+ people in the workplace and attended numerous events. In July 2019, she chaired the first ever International Pride and Allies convention in Paris.

Diony is a vocal supporter of LGBT+ equality and her social media publications on Diversity and Inclusion always receive much attention.

Diony has defined and shared Societe Generale Diversity and Inclusion policy with all employees of the group, highlighting Societe Generale’s commitment to promote diversity at the highest level of seniority within the company. She reviews D&I performance indicators with the board on a yearly basis and carries out awareness and training campaigns to promote a truly open and inclusive culture within the workplace.

20) Daniel Klein, Head of Federal Operations, Microsoft

Daniel Klein, Head of Federal Operations, Microsoft. Photo: Microsoft

As a sponsor for Microsoft’s (MSFT) Diversity & Inclusion Councils across global locations, Dan helped to ensure multiple pillars of diversity are supported across the organization.

Dan has demonstrated incredible commitment to ensure LGBT+ diversity receives top mindshare, resourcing and support from the executive leadership level through to individual contributors – from keynote event speeches, sponsorship and mentoring of LGBT+ individuals, to sharing his personal journey to grow ally networks.

Through his global executive sponsorship, he created spotlight opportunities which resulted in reframing success goals and measures for D&I Councils. The process energized individual contributor and senior leaders to integrate LGBT+ messaging as part of culture development.

In addition, Dan is a funding supporter of the COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ Emergency Fund and BelongTo, and a member of The Human Rights Commission, the 30% Club, and Men Advocating Real Change (MARC). This is Dan’s fifth consecutive year on the Ally Executives Role Model list.

21) Alan Haywood, Head of Group Strategy, BP

Alan Haywood, Head of Group Strategy, BP. Photo: BP

Alan is proud to BP’s (BP.L) executive sponsor of the Pride UK network, where, through facilitating employee-company dialogue, he encourages company-wide change.

This year alone has seen BP adopt self-identification on sexual orientation, gender identity and preferred pronouns into HR systems, as well as increased trans and bi visibility and acknowledgement of LGBT+ in the company’s updated Human Rights policy.

Additionally, Alan regularly engages with leadership on internal and external LGBT+ causes and is an advocate for inclusion in the broadest sense to support the continued growth of workplace equality.

Alan is a vocal ally of LGBT+ inclusion and is committed to driving change across all levels of business – his focus is upon making real change, as well as building an environment where everyone is happy to bring their full self to work.

22) Georgia Dawson, Senior Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Georgia Dawson, Senior Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Photo: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

As Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s senior partner and the first-ever female leader of a ‘magic circle’ law firm, Georgia ensures that the firm’s D&I strategy, including LGBT+ inclusion is central to its ethos and is committed to driving positive change within the organisation and beyond.

While based in Asia, Georgia launched Freshfields’ Halo Champions Network and has supported many events such as pride celebrations around the region. She works to bring about legal changes through pro bono work that tackles inequality and drive cultural change by raising the profile of LGBT+ issues.

Georgia was named Stonewall’s Global Senior Champion in 2019 and has endorsed and supervised the firm’s extensive work with the organisation.

Georgia has spearheaded various D&I initiatives, mentored women associates, improved the firm’s maternity leave policies and remains a longstanding and committed advocate for inclusion across the spectrum.

23) Peter Markey, Chief Marketing Officer, TSB Bank

Peter Markey, Chief Marketing Officer, TSB Bank

Through his role at TSB, Peter is the executive sponsor for the LGBT+ Network with which he helps shape and deliver the implementation of the network’s objectives.

His leadership has helped deliver a five fold increase in network membership, external visibility, input in key policy reviews and a company-wide sharing of best practice.

Winner of the Diversity Champion Award at the European Diversity Awards in 2019, Peter is also a mentor, has undertaken media partnerships to promote LGBT+ initiatives and is a judge for the OUTvertising awards, which recognize LGBT+ representation within advertising.

Peter is an inclusion champion and committed to driving equality in the workplace and beyond, with a particular focus on the advertising sector. He is able to leverage his influence and understanding of both advertising and LGBT+ issues to create meaningful, long-term change.

24) John Tweeddale, Senior Vice-President, North America Services, Pearson

John Tweeddale, Senior Vice-President, North America Services, Pearson. Photo: Pearson

John serves as the executive sponsor of Pearson’s Spectrum network through which he has used his platform as an ally to support and advocate for LGBT+ equity in the workplace.

As a mentor and change leader, John is committed to driving inclusion and committed to creating a more equitable workforce and community, as seen through his role as a mentor/leader of the Global Trans Inclusion Celebration event in London and support for the launch of global Spectrum chapters.

Additionally, John is a member of LexPride, a community-based organization in Lexington, which is successfully increasing engagement, allyship and LGBT+ equality in his local community. John is a registered foster parent in the State of Massachusetts, noted specifically as a safe space for LGBT+ youth.

25) Danny Harmer, Chief People Officer, Aviva

Danny Harmer, Chief People Officer, Aviva. Photo: Aviva

Through her role at Aviva, Danny is the UK executive representative of the Global Inclusion Committee and an executive ally to Aviva Pride.

Danny is a visible ally across the organization and has appeared in internal LGBT+ campaigns, undertaken speaking engagements and is committed to driving the charge for inclusion in the workplace. In her previous role at Metro Bank, Danny had supported and signed the company’s Armed Forces Covenant and Social Mobility Pledge and was an executive sponsor and Ally for Mpride.

A frequent attendee of inclusion events and seminars as well as a mentor, Danny is aware of the incredible impact being an active ally can have and has chosen to lead the way for ally change-makers within the organization and beyond.

26) Matt Krentz, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG

Matt Krentz, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG. Photo: BCG

Matt has served as the executive sponsor of Pride@BCG since 2003, through which the network has grown to over 600 members globally.

LGBT+ policy is a key pillar of Matt’s work within the firm and he has spearheaded landmark LGBT+-centered thought leadership projects, championed new initiatives with a dedicated LGBT+ focus and is BCG’s first Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Leadership Chair.

As one of BCG's most senior partners, Matt develop BCG's DE&I offering for clients and advises senior management teams at some of the world's largest corporations and governments on their LGBTQ Diversity and Inclusion agenda.

Additionally, Matt has supported the organisation’s partnerships with GiveOUT and the Global LGBTI Equality initiative.

27) Gavin Kelly, CEO Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland

Gavin Kelly, CEO Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland. Photo: Bank of Ireland

Through his role at Bank of Ireland, Gavin is the executive sponsor of the LGBT+ Employee Resource Group and champions LGBT+ issues across the group.

He has regular meetings with the co-chairs and D&I representatives, strengthening the group’s messaging and aims in regards to LGBT+ inclusion. Gavin has spoken at numerous internal events, shown visible leadership with his family through participation in Pride Parades, hosted coffee mornings for Pride and has sponsored LGBT+ ally training for his leadership team.

He also sponsored a roll out of transgender awareness training across the bank’s branch network. Gavin recognizes the importance of tone from the top in support of LGBT+ inclusion, with consistent visibility and support.

As an ally executive, Gavin is conscious in leveraging his position to influence change across the Bank of Ireland Group, and specifically in his own division where the reach is across the country, both urban and rural.

28) Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director, Manchester United

Richard Arnold, Group Managing Director, Manchester United. Photo: Manchester United

Through his role, Richard ensures Manchester United (MANU) provides a welcoming and inclusive environment to all and empowers his team to drive positive change across sport.

His approach to active allyship and influence in progressing LGBT+ inclusion, resulted in the club achieving the PL Equality Standard Advanced Level in June 2019 in recognition of continued success and Richard has led promotion of the club's #allredallequal campaign, support of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces and other initiatives.

In addition, Richard is an active member of the FA Premier League Shareholder meetings and in a decision-making capacity positively shapes policy and cements inclusion for the future of the team.

Furthermore, Richard influences the club's relationship with its commercial partners and leverages these relationships to enhance LGBT+ inclusion within their organizations.

29) Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Advanced Video Advertising, Nielsen

Kelly Abcarian, General Manager, Advanced Video Advertising, Nielsen. Photo: Nielsen

As the co-executive sponsor of Nielsen's (NLSN) PRIDE, Kelly has devoted her efforts to important topics such as company-wide training on how to be an ally, establishing a template for HR policies and benefits that are inclusive of the needs of LGBTQ+ associates, rolling out preferred gender pronouns across the company, and organizing virtual events during COVID for associates to stay connected and share their stories.

Under Kelly's watch of Nielsen PRIDE, the company has received several global accolades in the last 12 months, such as the HRC EquidadMX recognition for the third year in a row. Most recently she has been focused on transforming TV advertising.

Throughout her efforts, she has never lost sight on how addressable TV advertising can have a positive impact on the media industry. In addition, Kelly is a Member of OUT Professionals and is an ally role model to those within Nielsen and beyond.

30) Sean Navin, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs

30) Sean Navin, Managing Director, Goldman Sachs. Photo: Goldman Sachs

Sean is the managing director ally of Goldman Sachs’ (GS) Asia Pacific LGBT+ Network and the co-head of Goldman Sachs’ Hong Kong LGBT+ Network.

He is the founder of Pink Friday, a signature event for the APAC regional celebration of annual Pride Month, speaks in various internal D&I events and has encouraged greater participation in events and support for LGBT+ inclusion among colleagues, boosting the number of members in the Global Markets division by 62%.

Sean is the winner of the 2020 Community Business LGBT+ Ally Award and has spoken externally at several events including the PIMCO LGBT+ Network launch. Sean has leveraged his influence within the organization to become an active ally to the LGBT+ community.

31) Sarah Breeden, Executive Director, Bank of England

Sarah Breeden, Executive Director, Bank of England. Photo: Bank of England

Through her role at Bank of England Sarah has been a vocal ally for LGBT+ inclusion. She has spearheaded the "Out & Proud Charter" – a lasting public commitment by the Bank of England to creating an LGBT+ inclusive workplace – and outlined tangible actions and timelines.

A particular focus has been ensuring the Bank is fully inclusive to trans and bi colleagues, where Sarah has encouraged senior colleagues to open the conversation on bi visibility, has lobbied at senior levels to ensure gender neutral facilities became a priority for the Bank and pioneered the use of pronouns within email signatures.

Across the organization, Sarah has hosted the LGBT+ Network of Networks in 2019, chaired discussion panels during the Bank's virtual Pride month celebrations and frequently writes articles on inclusion-related topics. Sarah is a dynamic and passionate inclusion champion committed to driving positive change across the Bank of England and beyond.

32) Nigel Farr, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills

Nigel Farr, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills. Photo: Herbert Smith Freehills

Nigel is the ally sponsor of the Herbert Smith Freehills LGBT+ Network, IRIS, and has aided in creating an inclusive environment across the firm.

Nigel believes deeply in equality across all diversity strands and is committed to driving the charge for positive change across the firm and beyond. He has used his leverage within the organization and network to influence others into becoming allies.

He has hosted and spoken at several events, one organized alongside the Terence Higgins Trust, and is vocal about ending the stigma of HIV in society.

In addition, Nigel attended the inaugural meeting of the Stonewall/Law Society law firm mentoring group through which large firms scoring well on the Stonewall Equality Index commit to offering free advice and support to smaller firms.

33) Rory Lamont, Executive Officer and Group Chief Procurement Officer, Hitachi Rail

Rory Lamont, Executive Officer and Group Chief Procurement Officer, Hitachi Rail. Photo: Hitachi Rail

At Hitachi Rail, Rory has taken on the role of executive sponsor for the Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives and is a visible role model for D&I across the organization.

Rory is involved with D&I across all levels of the business and has chaired and driven working groups to drive the Diversity agenda, has been instrumental in adopting and implementing Global D&I initiatives and takes personal responsibility for driving the case for inclusive recruitment, improving the gender balance and generally promoting activities and policies that create an equitable workforce.

In addition, Rory is an executive mentor for Hitachi Rail and an advocate and supporter of the Women of Hitachi Network. Rory is committed to elevating Hitachi’s global profile as a welcoming and inclusive workplace for all.

34) Robin Mills, Managing Director for Compass Group UK & Ireland, Compass

Robin Mills, Managing Director for Compass Group UK & Ireland, Compass. Photo: Compass

Through his role, Robin is an executive committee member and sponsor for the company’s Pride Community.

Robin is committed to ingraining equality within the Compass company culture and personally leads the agenda on D&I and the Dignity at Work initiative for over 50,000 staff across the business in the UK and Ireland. Robin has spearheaded many internal initiatives such as the LGBTQ+ Pride in Food Network rebrand, revamped the company’s communications and increased their reach and has developed internal training for employees.

D&I is a priority for Robin and he empowers his team members and leverages his influence to create meaningful, long-term change. In addition, Robin has partnered with Diversity Role Models and leads the implementation of workshops for students featuring LGBT+ ally role models and is also a Pride in London event supporter.

35) Niccolo Polli, CEO – Luxembourg, HSBC

Niccolo Polli, CEO - Luxembourg, HSBC. Photo: HSBC

Through his role at HSBC, Niccolo is a member of the Diversity & Inclusion Open Forum and the LGBT+ Employee Resource Group as an ally.

As CEO, Niccolo empowers others to become active allies and has launched and organized a range of events, such as LGBT+ panel discussions for Pride Week. In addition, Niccolo has moderated HSBC’s Pride Roundtable, sponsored Pride Week at HSBC and reaffirmed HSBC’s mission to create an inclusive environment for everyone.

Externally, Niccolo is a member of the CEO Equal Opportunities Network and the Investing More Sustainably (IMS) Network in Luxembourg and is committed to driving inclusion across all levels of business and society.

36) Eoin Murray, CIO, Federated, Hermes Investment

Eoin Murray, CIO, Federated, Hermes Investment. Photo: Hermes Investment

Eoin is the executive committee’s Diversity and Inclusion Lead and the executive sponsor of the organization’s internal employee network, UNITY.

He is actively involved in promoting LGBT+ inclusion, has represented the firm at events and alongside organizations such as LGBT Great, InterInvest and The Diversity Project, and, as Master of the Guild of Investment Managers, is active in supporting diversity across the City. Named as one of LGBT Great’s Global 100 Executive Allies, Eoin has most recently signed the Guild to the City of London Corporation’s Diversity Charter.

Eoin is an inclusion champion committed to driving equality across both business and wider society.

37) Neil Proudman, Vice-President, Capital Programs, National Grid

Neil Proudman, Vice-President, Capital Programs, National Grid

Neil has been a leadership advisor and allied member of National Grid's PRIDE Employee Resource Group (ERG) for over a decade and has guided company-wide initiatives such as allyship trainings, external facilitation of LGBT+ events and co-hosting the company’s first Pride Reception with the British Embassy in the US.

Neil is committed to creating a safe and inclusive workplace where everyone can succeed and has provided mentoring sessions on D&I initiatives and implementation.

Neil is committed to combating toxic masculinity, gender expectations and other biases that hinder long-term change and has been successful in paving the way for inclusion in business and beyond.

38) Heidi McCormack, CEO, Emerald life

Heidi McCormack, CEO, Emerald life. Photo: Emerald life

Bringing impactful insurance products to the LGBT+ community, delivering a respectful customer journey where people don't have to "come out" and raising awareness in financial services industry are some of the ways in which Heidi has driven the charge for inclusion through her role at Emerald.

Emerald’s corporate benefit partnership programs initiative, spearheaded by Heidi, has bought together training sessions available to employees in order to strengthen their understanding and in the importance of equality across all levels of business.

Recognized by the Intelligent Insurer as one of the 50 of the most influential women in risk transfer globally, Heidi is passionate about enabling grassroots organizations, such as Positive East and Ambassador for their recently launched Fund Raising Appeal.

39) Gustavo Branger, Former VP Disneyland Paris Event Group, Euro Disney

Gustavo Branger, Former VP Disneyland Paris Event Group, Euro Disney. Photo: Euro Disney

An inclusion champion through his role at Euro Disney S. A. S, Gustavo was committed to establishing a working culture within his team and event strategy reflective of diversity and inclusion.

He has spearheaded the creation of Disneyland Paris’ Magical PRIDE, now rebranded to Disneyland Paris Pride with the goal of designing and positioning the event to be inclusive of LGBT+ & Ally families.

Gustavo uses his social media platforms and various media and speaking opportunities to support and elevate the case for LGBT+ inclusion and understands the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion.

40) Terri Johnson, Global Champion: Employee Experience, Dow

Terri Johnson, Global Champion: Employee Experience, Dow . Photo: Dow

As the first-ever employee experience champion at Dow and, as a 35-year employee, Terri is focused on improving the culture for all. Including a commitment to inclusion – and LGBT+ inclusion – is just one facet of this cultural change.

She is working on progressing Dow's policies and practices, tools and resources, and overall work environment. Terri serves as the North America Executive Sponsor of GLAD, Dow's LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group and has revamped the GLAD strategy, refocused the organization on moving the needle to create more inclusive and equal workplaces and communities for LGBT+ employees through both internal and external activities.

Terri is a member of the Midland Inclusion Council, a volunteer group to address and assist with inclusion and diversity opportunities and enhancements. She is the vice-chair of board of trustees, Greater Midland Community Centers, Midland, Michigan and chairman of the board of The H Hotel Properties, Midland, Michigan.

41) Stuart Lewis, Chief Risk Officer, Deutsche Bank

Stuart Lewis, Chief Risk Officer, Deutsche Bank. Photo: Deutsche Bank

Stuart is the global sponsor of dbPride. In that capacity, he has sponsored and supported many of the Employee Resource Group’s initiatives, such as a continued partnership with Diversity Role Models to promote diversity and inclusion in schools.

Stuart used the occasion of a virtual event for DB Americas to raise awareness of additional challenges faced by LGBTQI people during lockdown, and to support the struggle for racial justice. As a champion of inclusion, Stuart’s commitment to LGBT+ equality extends well beyond Deutsche Bank.

Externally, under his stewardship, the bank lobbies for societal change and promotes diversity, equality and inclusion at state and institutional levels. Stuart has led Deutsche Bank’s collaboration with six multinationals to launch the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, in conjunction with the World Economic Forum.

42) Anna Skoglund, Partner in the Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs

Anna Skoglund, Partner in the Investment Banking Division, Goldman Sachs. Photo: Goldman Sachs

Anna is co-chair of the EMEA Inclusion and Diversity Committee (EIDC), an accountability body focused on the retention, development, hiring and promotion of diverse professionals and is a member of the firm's Managing Director Ally initiative for the LGBTQ+ community.

Through the latter, Anna has been extensively involved in driving the LGBTQ+ inclusion dialogue within the Investment Banking Division and the firm, more broadly, through organizing events, leading the creation of an art installation focused on LGBTQ+ visibility and leading the development of inclusion training for employees.

Additionally, Anna has mentored and sponsored LGBTQ+ professionals, which has helped junior and mid-senior level talent progress in their careers. Finally, Anna regularly engages in public speaking and advocacy with D&I-focused organisations such as 'Out Leadership,' which focuses on LGBTQ+ inclusion and representation in business.

43) Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice-President, People & Culture, Philip Morris International (PMI)

Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice-President, People & Culture, Philip Morris International. Photo: Philip Morris International

Charles is a passionate advocate of inclusion and diversity. As global head of People & Culture at PMI, he strives to maintain and enhance a work environment that is respectful, inclusive, and safe for all.

Executive sponsor of Global STRIPES, PMI's global employee resource group for the LGBTQ+ community and allies, he is leading the charge to ensure the organization’s I&D efforts strengthen LGBTQ+ inclusion at all levels of the business.

Charles regularly engages in panels, speaking engagements, and interviews to share insights on the importance of advocating for inclusion as an ally. For him, allyship also means taking action: Charles is committed to helping drive change and encourages others to become more intentionally and actively inclusive.

44) Jane DiGiacomo, Product Strategy for Real Estate, BlackRock

Jane DiGiacomo, Product Strategy for Real Estate, BlackRock. Photo: BlackRock

Jane is committed to driving inclusion and leverages BlackRock’s industry-leading support for its Out & Allies employee network as a senior member of the advisory council. In 2020, she hosted an educational session interviewing Richie Jackson, author of the book Gay Like Me.

In June, she joined the march in Brooklyn for Black & Latinx Trans Lives. As a member of BlackRock’s Womyn+ Network, she works to support the broader mosaic of gender identities and orientations to ensure that environments, both in business and beyond, are inclusive.

Additionally, Jane leveraged the firm’s expansive matching practices to supports the Trinity Place Shelter for LGBTQ+ youth NYC and the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund to counter the siege on civil rights for the community.

45) Rory McLellan, Logistics Director Western Europe, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I

Rory McLellan, Logistics Director Western Europe, Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I. Photo: Budweiser

Rory is the executive sponsor for the PROUD LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group at Budweiser Brewing Group UK&I. In this role he is responsible for advancing and representing the LGBT+ cause and PROUD group initiatives at the Western Europe Management Committee (ManCom) level.

In offering his time to educating the business and using his position and visibility to bring attention and awareness, Rory is a driving force for inclusivity at the organization.

Rory has been involved in a number of external campaigns run by BBG including those to help attract and recruit the next generation of diverse talents to the business. Externally, Rory is a committed mentor and is passionate about sharing best practice to help those of diverse backgrounds create a successful path.

46) Dr. Michael P. Thien, Senior Vice-President, Manufacturing Systems Design and Commercialization, Merck & Co.

Dr. Michael P. Thien, Senior Vice-President, Manufacturing Systems Design and Commercialization, Merck & Co. Photo: Merck & Co

Michael is a longstanding ally, financial supporter and previous executive sponsor of Merck’s (MRK) Rainbow Alliance LGBT+ Employee Resource Group.

While his work has been largely behind the scenes, Michael has helped the group formulate and execute on its budgeting and finance goals and has ensured that the network is attractive to LGBT+ and ally employees from across the business.

Michael is a steadfast supporter the network, and broadly, the organization’s LGBT+ initiatives offering his support and expertise at every avenue. Externally, Michael is a Member of GLEAMGLSEN.

47) Philipp Lohan, SVP FMCG Client Lead, Nielsen

Philipp Lohan, SVP FMCG Client Lead, Nielsen. Photo: Nielsen

Philipp is the global executive sponsor of Nielsen’s PRIDE Employee Resource Group and has led the launch of the first ever LGBT+ inclusive HR policy across the organization.

In addition, Philipp has conducted research amongst Nielsen employees to track progress in reducing incidence of LGBT+ related bullying, built relationships with key clients around their LGBT+ inclusion efforts and has challenged the C-suite to expand definition and tracking of diversity across the firm.

Philipp has also participated in a variety of Nielsen-internal webinars, including: Global Diversity Dialogue: Power & Privilege (June 2019), South Asia PRIDE Talks (February 2020) and Launching Nielsen's Global Pride Month (June 2020).

48) Penny Bodle, Formerly Partner, Head of EMEA Investor Relations, Softbank Investment Advisers

Penny Bodle, Formerly Partner, Head of EMEA Investor Relations, Softbank Investment Advisers. Photo: Softbank Investment Advisers

Penny was founder and executive sponsor for Softbank Investment Advisers LGBT+ employee affinity group.

As a vocal and visible ally Penny was a prominent inclusion-focused executive within the organization, leveraging her influence and network to enact positive change and use the power of storytelling to advance LGBT+ equity.

In addition, Penny drove awareness of Emerge, SBIA’s Accelerator Programme which was launched last year to promote diversity in technology entrepreneurship by connecting LGBT+ and other underrepresented founders with mentorship, funding and resources.

49) Liz Crutchley, Director of Reward and Benefits, HomeServe Membership Limited

Liz Crutchley, Director of Reward and Benefits, HomeServe Membership Limited. Photo: HomeServe Membership Limited

Liz is the Deputy Lead for HomeServe’s LGBT+ Network and through her leadership has secured HomeServe’s entry with the Stonewall Index, successfully promoted LGBT+ issues through case studies and articles within the organization and has ran a virtual Pride event with speakers from The Proud Trust and Stonewall.

A champion of inclusion both within the firm and society, Liz believes that everyone has the right to be themselves at work.

Workplaces have a duty to understand and discuss issues facing the LGBT+ community, share this information with the wider workforce and remove any barriers that might be in place – which is what Liz strives to accomplish.

50) Richa Singh, Head Learning, Development & Diversity, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

Richa Singh, Head Learning, Development & Diversity, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group. Photo: The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group

Richa Singh leads the #PureLove campaign to foster diversity and inclusion at the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group.

She is instrumental in implementing the no-discrimination policy at the organisation and has conducted numerous sensitisation & training sessions. Her continuous efforts towards mainstreaming gender resulted in the introduction of gender-neutral HR policies, the addition of a third gender column in all employee forms and other registration forms, making an option to include "Mx" available as a salutation choice.

Richa is a core member of the Keshav Suri Foundation and the director of Planning and Programmes at the It Gets Better India Project. Her vision and zeal to create inclusive and safe workplaces made her launch and successfully execute the first ever India Workplace Equality Index, in partnership between Keshav Suri Foundation, Pride Circle, and Stonewall UK.