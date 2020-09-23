The HERoes top 100 women role model executives 2020

The world is moving towards greater representation for women at work — but it’s still moving at a snail’s pace. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), it will take 99.5 years to close the global gender pay gap at the current rate.

Reports show that while there are more women in the workforce, continued systemic issues still make it difficult for significant numbers of women to progress into senior roles. Women’s salaries are impacted as a result and they take on a disproportionate share of unpaid labour.

This is why it’s important to celebrate and elevate women who have not only made it to the top but are also helping others around them.

The 2020 HERoes Women Role Model Executives list celebrates 100 women who are leading by example and driving change to increase gender diversity in the workplace.

These executives work within at least three levels of the chief executive at large companies, or are the leaders of smaller organisations.

All of the executives — who must identify as a woman at work and can be of any nationality and based in any country — were nominated by peers and colleagues, or put themselves forward. Nominations were reviewed by the HERoes judging panel, which includes head of Yahoo Finance UK Lianna Brinded.

The panel scored each person on the influence of their role, their impact on women inside and outside the workplace, and their business achievements.

1) Dr Jennifer R Jackson, president, Capital One Canada

As president of Capital One Canada, Dr Jackson is responsible for the company’s strategic direction and operations in Canada.

Within Capital One, she champions diversity, serving on the advisory board for the Black employee resource group and mentoring many women throughout the organisation. This year, Dr Jackson was the keynote speaker at Boss Women Media's 100 Women Sitting at the Table in the US, celebrating women in leadership, and was one of 20 Canadian leaders selected for the global mentorship programme CEOx1Day, giving university students the opportunity to learn directly from top executives.

As a member of the executive leadership council and a board member and committee chair of the BlackNorth Initiative, she works to advance the Black community in business, finance, and leadership across Canada and the US. Dr Jackson served on the advisory board for Elevate, a not-for-profit offering tech, innovation, and sustainability programming.

READ MORE: Capital One Canada president on leading and holding her team accountable for change

2) Ann Cairns, executive vice-chairman, Mastercard

Cairns is a champion of inclusion in the workplace and is committed to driving the charge for equality in business. As chair of Mastercard’s gender steering committee, Cairns has spearheaded the introduction of unified parental leave, rolled out a company-wide mentoring programme and solidified Mastercard’s financial inclusion commitment.

Cairns is chair of the Financial Alliance for Women, aiding in an exponential growth of their global membership, and as chair of the 30% Club has increased the number of global 30% Club chapters as well as creating a global advisory group.

Cairns is one of UN Women’s 282 leaders for Generation Equality and has participated as one of the high-level Champions of Gender Equality hosted by Melinda Gates.

3) June Felix, CEO, IG Group

Since becoming CEO of IG Group in 2018, June has shown herself to be a passionate believer in meritocracy championing gender diversity and women’s inclusion across the global jurisdictions in which IG operates.

She is one of only 14 women in the CEO role of a FTSE 350 company, and uses her position to act as a role model for women.

She has been instrumental in reshaping attitudes around the qualities and qualifications of CEOs in the finance and trading sector. Under her leadership, IG has increased female representation in the business by almost 5% and introduced the ‘One IG Goals’ initiative, which includes setting ambitious regional targets to challenge local leaders and drive women’s representation and retention in the organisation.

Felix is the regional co-chair of the Committee of 200 (C200) Diversity Council, supporter of the Blossom Awards, which recognises the contribution of those of Chinese and Asia-Pacific heritage to the UK, and last year, was a finalist in the Asian Women of Achievement Awards.

4) Masami Katakura, chairwoman & CEO, EY ShinNihon

View photos Masami Katakura, Chairwoman & CEO, EY ShinNihon. Photo: EY ShinNihon More

Katakura is the first woman chair and CEO of a Big 4 accounting firm in Japan.

As one of the founders and steering committee members of WindS, a 2,000-person strong women’s association, Katakura has mentored employees and regularly speaks at internal and external events.

Featured in the Nikkei Asian Review and Vogue Japan, Katakura is a champion of gender equality and is key to driving change within her organisation and beyond. In her capacity as executive director at NPO J-Win’s Executive Network and as an advisory board member for Catalyst Japan, Katakura has elevated the visibility of women in Japan and has created numerous opportunities for cross-company collaboration.

She was part of the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women programme in Japan and efficaciously compered its event in Tokyo to aid women entrepreneurs in Asia Pacific develop networks with further entrepreneurs, stakeholders and the community.

5) Christiana Riley, CEO, Americas, Deutsche Bank

View photos Christiana Riley, CEO, Americas, Deutsche Bank. Photo: Deutsche Bank More

Serving as the only woman Deutsche Bank Management Board Member, and first woman CEO of DB Americas, Riley was named one of "Ten People Set to Shape Wall Street in 2020" by the Financial Times in 2020.

Committed to driving inclusion in the workplace and beyond, in her role at Deutsche Bank she has worked to entrench equal parental leave and has set gender equality objectives for its US operations.

As a member of the Partnership for New York City, Riley spearheaded work on Covid’s impact on diverse communities. As a Board Director for DB Americas Foundation, Riley supports various initiatives aimed to promote and elevate women in society including through partnerships with the nonprofits Hot Bread Kitchen, The Young Women's Leadership Schools, and the Center for Women's History.

Serving as the first woman regional CEO in the company's 150 year history, she has contributed to research on women in leadership under the direction of McKinsey and Oliver Wyman.

6) Rachel Lord, senior managing director, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), BlackRock

View photos Rachel Lord, senior managing director, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), BlackRock. Photo: BlackRock More

A champion of inclusion and diversity in the workplace and beyond, Lord is the global executive sponsor of BlackRock’s Women’s Initiative and Allies Network and chair of BlackRock’s EMEA Executive Committee (EEX).

Among her achievements is hiring and retaining a diverse body of talent, creating development opportunities for women across all levels of the business and increasing women’s representation within the EEX to 42%.

Named as one of 100 Most Influential Women in European Finance, Lord also sits on the board of the Investment Association, regularly speaks at events for senior women in business and delivered the keynote speech at the Credit Suisse Women’s Financial Summit. Lord is a passionate advocate for creating businesses that are for everyone to be their full, authentic selves.

7) Terecina Kwong, chief operating officer, HSBC Europe, HSBC

View photos Terecina Kwong, chief operating officer, HSBC Europe, HSBC. Photo: HSBC More

Kwong is the global co-sponsor for HSBC Balance Worldwide, and has served as co-chair for Balance China since launching the initiative in 2018 during her time as chief operating officer, HSBC China.

A committed advocate for equality and equitability in the workplace and beyond, Kwong supports the recruitment and retention and engagement of a diverse body of talent, mentors colleagues globally and organises company-wide initiatives to drive inclusion.

Kwong is actively involved in a wider woman network within Asia and beyond and has aided in sharing best practice regarding how COVID-19 has transformed the D&I landscape, driving tangible change for women in the workplace. Having regularly spoken on panels and been the subject of various internal and external interviews, as one of few Asian female leaders in a well-known international bank, Kwong is keen to see additional ethnicity and gender diversity at senior level. Having been COO for HSBC China since 2018, Kwong was recently appointed COO for HSBC Europe.

8) Yvonne Garcia, chief of staff to State Street CEO, State Street Corporation

View photos Yvonne Garcia, chief of staff to State Street CEO, State Street Corporation. Photo: State Street Corporation More

Garcia serves as chief of staff to State Street’s CEO, Ron O’Hanley, and as global head of internal communications. Previously, Garcia served as director in marketing and distribution strategy for Liberty Mutual and as vice-president for Bank of America’s China Construction Bank Program.

Garcia served as the chairwoman for the largest Latino professional organisation in the country, ALPFA.

Garcia is the co-founding chair of Milagros para Niños at Boston Children’s Hospital. She serves on Massachusetts’ Latino Advisory Commission Board and also as chairwoman for Greater Boston Chamber’s Women’s Network.

Garcia has been named one of Fortune’s Top 50 Most Powerful Latinas in the US three years in a row and featured in Boston Business Journal’s Power 50. Garcia holds an MBA from Boston University and a BA from SUNY Albany and is a Six Sigma Black Belt. She is a graduate of the Army ROTC programme at Siena College.

9) Penny James, chief executive officer, Direct Line Group

View photos Penny James, chief executive officer, Direct Line Group. Photo: Direct Line Group More

The CEO of Direct Line Group, James became a member of DLG as the only woman on the executive committee, which has grown in numbers since her appointment. She is a signatory to the Women in Finance charter, which pledges companies to increase female leadership representation.

She was a panellist at Progressive Marketing, co-hosted by the Financial Times and Kantar, which generated #whatwomenwant — a hashtag encouraging constructive gender representation in brand communications in November 2019.

James participated in the HM Treasury panel 'Women Rising: a conversation with women at the top' and is a speaker at the Leadership Pipeline 'Topflight' programme, designed to help women excel in their careers. A WeQual sponsor for two consecutive years to embolden numerous women to enter the C-suite level, Penny has a strong record of advocating for gender equality and inclusiveness in the workplace and beyond.

10) Jane Palmieri, president of Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (II&I), Dow Asia Pacific Oversight, Dow

View photos Jane Palmieri, president of Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (II&I); Dow Asia Pacific Oversight, Dow . Photo: Dow More

Palmieri is president of Dow’s Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, one of three business operating segments within Dow. With annual sales of $13bn (£10bn), this segment provides innovative solutions to global markets including infrastructure, consumer, construction, mobility and energy.

As a member of Sadara Chemical Company’s Board of Directors and the first and only woman board member, Palmieri advocates for female representation in the workforce. She is also the executive sponsor of Dow’s Veteran’s Network and the former executive sponsor of the Women’s Inclusion Network.

A true champion for gender equality, Palmieri has taken part in executive-level industry panels, diversifying recruitment talent pipelining and has advanced the development of service members and veterans by providing education and community service opportunities. In her position as the first woman to co-chair the board of directors at the Alliance to Save Energy, Palmieri has been recognised for her ongoing contributions to sustainability and diversity.

11) Anne Richards, chief executive officer, Fidelity International

View photos Anne Richards, chief executive officer, Fidelity International. Photo: Fidelity International More

Fidelity International has demonstrated a passion for driving gender equality in business.

In her capacity as sponsor and speaker of Fidelity Women in Tech and sponsor and host of Fidelity Senior Women’s Network, Richards advocates for inclusion at a strategic level reinforcing real-life applications, flexible operating and reducing the gender pay gap.

Richards is an ambassador for Women on Boards UK and has developed a partnership with the 30% club to boost women career development through involvement in a cross-company mentoring programme and has reinforced the launch of Women & Money campaign through four countries — speaking and empowering women clients to take charge of their monetary futures. In 'Women and Money Labs' influencers from industry, government and media were unified to uncover tangible solutions.

12) Dr Paula CH Franklin, chief medical officer, Bupa Group & chief medical and risk officer, Bupa Global & UK, Bupa

View photos Dr Paula CH Franklin, chief medical officer, Bupa Group & chief medical and risk officer, Bupa Global & UK, Bupa. Photo: Bupa More

As the chief medical officer at Bupa, Dr Franklin champions equality in business across its many levels. As the executive sponsor for Bupa’s global diversity & inclusion agenda, Bupa has signed up to the Women in Finance Charter, has committed to ethnic pay gap reporting and exceeded its target for women representation on the board and among senior management.

Dr Franklin regularly takes part in panel discussions, podcasts and webinars and works to elevate Bupa’s global profile. As a trustee of the UK Bupa Foundation and trustee of the Youth Sports Trust, Franklin has implemented support for deprived communities across the UK and supports women in career development and mental health management.

13) Morag Watson, senior vice-president, digital science & engineering, BP

View photos Morag Watson, senior vice-president, digital science & engineering, BP. Photo: BP More

Watson is the Executive Sponsor for the bp America WIN and Global Women in IT networks. She is a member of the Americas D&I Council at bp and led the creation of bp’s original accessibility technology portal.

Watson was honoured by BIO Houston for displaying exceptional leadership in STEM, motivating and empowering the next generation.

She is a founding member of the Women's Innovation Council, where senior women in technology across the world come together to advance gender balance in the workplace. She is also a founding member of Curated Pathways to Innovation, a web-based app which guides and incentivises students’ success through gamification, to create opportunity for students to pursue careers in STEM.

14) Yonca Dervişoğlu, chief marketing officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Google

View photos Yonca Dervişoğlu, chief marketing officer, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Google. Photo: Google More

As CMO for Google EMEA, Dervişoğlu has created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) plan for EMEA Marketing and is its executive member. A long-time vocal advocate for gender equality at Google and beyond, Dervişoğlu co-founded Grow with Google which provides free digital training to millions globally with 47% of those trainees women within EMEA.

As executive member of the DEI committee, Dervişoğlu has initiated region-wide DEI programmes, co-founded Google Pride Day and is also a co-founder of EMEA’s Racial Equity Working Group, working to find long term intersectional solutions for equality. Additionally, Dervişoğlu is an advisory board member for accelerateHER, created to address the under-representation of women in technology and is a previous member of the board of Heineken.

Dervişoğlu is the executive sponsor of #IamRemarkable, empowering women and underrepresented groups to speak candidly about their triumphs in the workplace and beyond.

15) Sinead Lynch, chair, Shell UK

View photos Sinead Lynch, chair, Shell UK. Photo: Shell UK More

Lynch is the executive sponsor of many internal D&I Networks, as well as for the Shell UK Race at Work Charter.

She is a passionate advocate for inclusion across all levels of business and has spearheaded policy changes that have embedded it within the company’s culture.

This leadership has resulted in Shell UK exceeding its near-term target for an increase in female senior leaders. They are also ahead of plan on their 2025 ambition. Lynch began her career as a Geophysicist for BG Group before undertaking a variety of roles including economist, VP commercial for BG Nigeria, and EVP safety and sustainability.

She joined Shell in the role of chair, UK in 2016. Through her work as a founding board member of the Energy Leaders Coalition, and a sponsor at POWERful Women org and This is Engineering, Lynch is playing a leading role in shifting the gender balance towards equality by sharing best practice with other companies.

16) Hannah Grove, EVP, chief marketing officer, member of the management committee, State Street Corporation

View photos Hannah Grove, EVP, chief marketing officer, member of the management committee, State Street Corporation. Photo: State Street Corporation More

Grove is the CMO at State Street and a founding member of State Street’s Leading Women Group, established to advance and sponsor senior women across the organisation, having aided over 3,500 women since its inception.

Named by American Banker in its list of the most powerful Women in Banking, Grove is also on the global advisory board of State Street’s Professional Network aiding in optimising its strategy and advancing State Street’s internal inclusion. Additionally, Grove is a board member of Fund for the Boston Public Library and has been instrumental in raising over $4m to support critical programming.

She has previously served as a board member for the Women’s Lunch Place, a shelter for disadvantaged women and, as a Big Cheese Reader with Boston Partners in Education, reads in public schools to inspire the next generation of young women to enter STEM track careers.

17) Brenda Trenowden, partner, PwC

View photos Brenda Trenowden, partner, PwC. Photo: PwC More

Trenowden leads the inclusion and diversity community with PwC’s Workforce Strategy and Culture team.

Through her strong advocacy, she has encouraged new partners to join the 30% Club cross-company mentoring scheme, has created a regular D&I forum and has spearheaded a new initiative for bias awareness trainings within the firm. Externally, Trenowden was the global chair of the 30% Club and current adviser and steering committee member, is an adviser to the national Hampton-Alexander Review and has recently been named a trustee on the board of the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Trenowden’s work in advisory capacity to the 25x25 Initiative has seen the 30% Club’s goal of a 30% increase in the representation on the FTSE 350 ahead of time. A true leader in D&I, Trenowden is committed to driving inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

18) Vivienne Artz, chief privacy officer, Refinitiv

View photos Vivienne Artz, chief privacy officer, Refinitiv. Photo: Refinitiv More

Alongside her role as chief privacy officer at Refinitiv, Artz is a global business sponsor for gender at Refinitiv and the sponsor and mentor for the Refinitiv Women’s Network.

Championing inclusion in business and beyond, Refinitiv has achieved its 40% target for gender equality at executive leadership level and Artz has successfully collaborated with external networks to amplify messages and work regarding gender inclusion.

Artz has helped accelerate the recruitment process by creating a pool of women candidates and ensuring the visibility of a slate of outstanding diverse talent. Named as WeAreTheCity’s Rising Star ‘Editor’s Choice,’ externally Artz is president and CEO of Women in Banking & Finance which connects, challenges and inspires individuals with institutions and applies a gender lens across the industry.

She has doubled membership, launched an incredible digital offering and has shared best practice and improved strategies to ensure long-term gender equality is reached.

19) Leena Nair, chief HR officer, Unilever

View photos Leena Nair, chief HR officer, Unilever. Photo: Unilever More

Nair is the chief HR officer at Unilever and has championed inclusion across all levels of business and beyond.

She has implemented a flagship parental support programme, customised leadership development programmes to accelerate the progression of women talent by over 25% and is a regular speaker, having notably delivered the keynote speech at One Young World (2019).

Nair is a steering committee member of The Future of Education, Gender and Work within the World Economic Forum (WEF), a leadership council member for the International Centre for Research on Women, a steering committee member of the Global Future Council on New Social Contract and leads a programme called ‘Shakti’ in South America which empowers women in rural areas with the tools to set up sustainable distribution businesses.

Nair’s successful efforts in bridging the gender inequality gap has created tangible opportunities for women across the globe.

20) Antonia Romeo, permanent secretary and Civil Service gender champion, Department for International Trade, UK Civil Service

View photos Antonia Romeo, permanent secretary and Civil Service gender champion, Department for International Trade, UK Civil Service. Photo: UK Civil Service More

Romeo is permanent secretary of the Department for International Trade (DIT). Prior to joining DIT, Romeo was the first woman to be appointed Her Majesty’s consul general in New York.

As Civil Service gender champion, Romeo has worked with colleagues to create an inclusive culture within the wider Civil Service. Antonia serves as a mentor and coach to women across the Civil Service and beyond, and is a regular speaker at internal and external events.

Romeo was recognised in the 2018 Women in Fintech Powerlist for her continued advocacy for gender equality in financial services, and in the 2019 Most Influential Women in UK-India Relations list.

21) Claire Gillis, international CEO, WPP Health Practice

View photos Claire Gillis, international CEO, WPP Health Practice. Photo: WPP Health Practice More

Gillis is a member of WPP STELLA and a supporter of Women in Creative Healthcare, a global programme to promote women in creative fields.

She’s an executive director for InHer Space, a platform for women challenged by key life transitions – eg divorce, bereavement, menopause and eating disorders. Gillis’s was awarded ‘Leader in Creating Change in Health and Wellness’ from Women-In-Marketing.

She was the non-executive director for In Med, a US charity to create pathways for disadvantaged families. Gillis has supported the Bigger Bounce aimed at women suffering from Breast Cancer and has helped to promote the Advanced Breast Cancer Global Charter and Alliance by calling for better care for woman suffering from the disease. She installed a full time in-house councillor within her London office and, more recently, she led a team to support the work of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

22) Farmida Bi, chair, EMEA, Norton Rose Fulbright

View photos Farmida Bi, chair, EMEA, Norton Rose Fulbright. Photo: Norton Rose Fulbright More

Bi is the chair (EMEA) of Norton Rose Fulbright, and a partner specialising in capital markets and Islamic finance transactions. As chair of the firm’s partnership committee and audit committee, as well as a steering group member of the firm’s Women’s Network (WIN), she has worked to recruit more women to management positions, created spaces for meaningful discussions and organised successful inclusion-focused events.

Externally, Bi has sponsored and hosted Mosaic’s mentoring programme for girls and their mothers. Bi speaks frequently about diversity, most notably as a panellist at a ‘Women and the Law’ discussion at the House of Lords.

As a leading figure in the Islamic finance industry, she has also organised networking events for women at the annual World Islamic Banking Conference in Bahrain. A global advocate for women’s equality, Bi is paving the way for inclusion in business and beyond.

23) Emer Timmons, founder & CEO, ET Solutions

View photos Emer Timmons, founder & CEO, ET Solutions. Photo: ET Solutions More

In 2019, Timmons founded ET Solutions, providing professional services and strategic engagement programs to global clients and venture capitalists. Timmons is also a FTSE NED, ambassador for the Royal Marines Business Liaison Group and the co-chair of Leaders as Change Agents. This is a UK government backed board, aimed at intensifying the campaign of great diversity at senior levels in business.

This board is focused across the FTSE 350 and 150 of the largest privately owned companies and Timmons works with global CEOs and board chairs in this role, engaging on all aspect of D&I within their companies. She has hosted and spoken at many conferences both nationally and internationally, including the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women Globally.

24) Tamara Box, managing partner, EME, Reed Smith

View photos Tamara Box, managing partner, EME, Reed Smith. Photo: Reed Smith More

Shortlisted for Woman of the Year at the British Legal Awards, Box is a committed advocate for gender equality and inclusion across all levels of business.

In her capacity as managing partner at Reed Smith, Box is involved with WiNRs, Reed Smith’s internal Women’s Initiative and the 30% Club’s mentoring scheme. An instrumental voice for women in leadership, Box regularly speaks at industry events and sponsors the career advancement of women associates and partners internally and externally.

In addition, Box is a founding member of the 30% Club and steering committee member, a sponsor of the PowerWomen Network and chair of Women of Influence, which mentors and fundraises for women fellows. Box is also a founding member of Paradigm for Parity, a gender balance campaign that has secured support from CEOs of major, global corporations to increase gender equality.

25) Rachel Hussey, partner, Arthur Cox

View photos Rachel Hussey, partner, Arthur Cox. Photo: Arthur Cox More

Hussey is the founder of Arthur Cox’s Women in the Firm Initiative and is a member of the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion committee. The firm has accelerated inclusion objectives, cemented key strategies to further gender equality and, in 2019, appointed its first woman chair.

A regular speaker and panellist at universities, 30% Club Ireland events and a regular columnist on diversity issues in the accountancy profession in Ireland, Hussey is a committed advocate for equality. She is the chair of the 30% Club in Ireland, chair of the recently established Governing Authority of Dublin City University’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion sub-committee and a member of the Lex Mundi Women’s Initiative Task Force.

Her work has had a strong impact within businesses in Ireland. with fantastic wide-reaching success cementing Hussey’s position as an inspiring, force for change.

26) Bina Mehta, partner, KPMG

View photos Bina Mehta, partner, KPMG. Photo: KPMG More

Mehta has over 20 years of international experience in corporate finance and restructuring, is chair of KPMG UK’s Emerging Giants practice and a member of KPMG UK’s board.

She is a role model with a strong voice who actively promotes inclusivity and is a regular speaker at events and quoted in the media. She champions KPMG’s Global Diversity and Inclusion agenda taking a leading role with Women of the Future as well as with KPMG’s India Club, bringing together diversity networks to promote inclusion and recognise intersectionality.

Included in India Inc’s Top 100 Most Influential in UK-India Relations, Mehta is also a member of the HM Treasury and BEIS co-sponsored Council for Investing in Female Entrepreneurs and is an ambassador for Code First: Girls.

She is passionate about inspiring diverse talent to consider careers in technology and mentors junior female and BAME colleagues at the firm as well as entrepreneurs.

27) Robyn Grew, COO and General Counsel, Man Group

View photos Robyn Grew, COO and General Counsel, Man Group. Photo: Man Group More

Grew is COO and general counsel at Man Group.

She sits on the steering committee of Drive, the firm’s D&I network, and is responsible for progressing and shaping its initiatives. She is also the senior sponsor of Man Group’s Pride (LGBT+) and BEAM (Black employees and allies) employee networks.

Grew has been a key force behind the firm’s Paving the Way campaign, which seeks to create a pathway for diverse candidates to enter the financial services industry. Grew proudly embraces her responsibility in leading the firm, and global initiatives, on diversity and inclusion – she is a regular speaker at internal and external events, championing the importance of inclusion, belonging and allyship.

She has led various industry initiatives, including as chair of the Alternative Investment Management Association’s Diversity & Inclusion steering group which in 2019 launched the “Perspectives” paper outlining practical actions firms can take to foster diversity and inclusion.

28) Aline Santos, executive vice-president global marketing, Unilever

View photos Aline Santos, executive vice-president global marketing, Unilever. Photo: Unilever More

As Unilever’s chief D&I officer, Santos has led Unilever’s Unstereotype Initiative, which focuses on eradicating stereotypes and works to advance the professional progression of everyone. Having reached a 50% gender balance at a management level, under Santos’ leadership Unilever has implemented the Global Maternal Wellbeing Standard and has launched the successful Gamechangers for Gender Equality campaign.

Santos is the recipient of the Catalyst Award for D&I (2019) and, independent of Unilever, is a board member for the Effie UK Council, WACL and the Creative Equals Accelerate Programme. She is focused on creating systemic change in the industry through research, driving gender balance in UK organisations, and is a committed mentor with the Mentoring Foundation.

29) Souad Benkredda, global head strategic investor group sales, financial markets, Standard Chartered Bank

View photos Souad Benkredda, global head strategic investor group sales, financial markets, Standard Chartered Bank. Photo: Standard Chartered Bank More

Benkredda is a member of the Financial Markets Diversity and Inclusion Council and a member of the Africa Middle East CCIB Diversity and Inclusion Council as part of her role at Standard Chartered Bank, where she is also a board member at Standard Chartered Saudi Arabia.

A committed mentor and advocate for gender equality in the workplace and beyond, Benkredda has aided in implementing diverse talent pipeline and recruitment, and speaks regularly — as seen in Arabian Business Magazine, Financial News London and as part of a Bloomberg business panel — to share best practice and strategies with global organisations.

Benkredda is an adviser to Munathara, a non-profit organisation promoting the voices of young people, women and marginalised communities in the Arab public sphere and is passionate about creating opportunities for disadvantaged communities across the world,

30) Rachel Higham, managing director of IT, BT

View photos Rachel Higham, managing director of IT, BT. Photo: BT More

Higham is passionate about securing the future of women in technology careers for generations to come. She is the founder and executive sponsor of BT TechWomen, executive ally of the BT Gender Network and champions gender equality and inclusive design globally for BT.

BT TechWomen provides a year-long development programme and supportive network that has delivered a tangible impact to the careers of its 2,550 alumni. Higham’s work with TechWomen has transformed BT’s agenda for women in key technology, commercial and operational roles. She also acts as cohort mentor for BT India TechWomen and has personally supported 126 women in furthering their careers this year.

Higham is board chair of FACT, a digital arts charity, and her work has seen over 2,800 women across all backgrounds receive access to digital, media and tech training helping to transform their lives and those of their communities.

31) Julietta Dexter, founder and CEO, The Communications Store

View photos Julietta Dexter, founder and CEO, The Communications Store. Photo: The Communications Store More

Dexter is the founder and CEO of The Communications Store (TCS) and has ensured that inclusion is at the core of her business, As a member of the board of directors and Diversity TaskForce, Dexter has a formal board level of responsibility for sustainability and diversity, and she is engaged with TCS grassroots staff group to discuss and lead workplace initiatives in an open forum.

With Dexter’s rigorous work on B Corp assessment TCS has become a purpose-driven company legally obliged to deliver positive environmental and social impacts, as well as profit.

In addition, Dexter is an executive board member of CEW (Cosmetics Executive Women) and an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust campaign, Women Supporting Women, the latter of which she helps nurture, empower and inspire young women to build their own dream futures.

32) Carmel McKinney OBE, chairperson Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

View photos Carmel McKinney OBE, chairperson Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service More

McKinney is the first female chairperson of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue.

She is deeply committed to ensuring a pipeline of aspiring female leaders for the future and in March 2020 she was appointed as an equality commissioner for Northern Ireland.

McKinney is a multi-award winning professional for her highly acclaimed work on Diversity and Inclusion, including coaching and mentoring programmes, and has been a keynote speaker at local, national and international events. McKinney was also appointed as an independent member of the Policing Board by the minister for justice in April 2020.

McKinney is a former independent assessor for the Commissioner for Public Appointments and is currently working alongside the commissioner to design and deliver a range of short courses to encourage females to enter public life. Carmel is a fellow of the Institute of Directors and a strong supporter of the work of Women in Business in NI.

33) Sarah Morris, group chief people officer, Compass

View photos Sarah Morris, group chief people officer, Compass. Photo: Compass More

A long term committed advocate for equality in business, Morris is bringing her extensive expertise and experience to refresh and lead Compass’ global I&D strategy.

She was invited to speak at the Women in Business Council in Turkey, the British Consular equality conference in Zagreb and the Royal Navy annual conference on how to improve gender equality at all levels. She is a member of the global steering committee for 30% club and co-chair of the Best Practice Group.

Highly thought of as a mentor and sponsor, Morris has demonstrated her ability to deliver successful change that has levelled the playing field.

34) Sari Granat, EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, IHS Markit

View photos Sari Granat, EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, IHS Markit. Photo: IHS Markit More

Granat is an executive sponsor across IHS Markit in promoting gender diversity and inclusion and founded the Women in Technology Global Affinity Group at the company.

Granat developed and launched IHS Markit’s innovative board development programme to support diversity in public company boardrooms by providing boardroom executive with access to diverse board candidates who have not yet sat on a public company board. She is also currently sponsoring the first ever IHS Markit 16-week structured mentoring program for high potential female employees.

Granat was one of 2018’s three honourees to receive the Legal Momentum’s Aiming High Award and is an active board member and fundraiser for Opening Act, a New York City-based urban educational organization.

Granat is committed to elevating and inspiring others to push for self-advancement and is a valued mentor to women professionals within and outside her role at IHS Markit.

35) Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer, MediaCom

View photos Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer, MediaCom. Photo: MediaCom More

Unerman leads the Glass Wall Network at MediaCom, the largest and most inclusive group in this industry. Named after her book ‘The Glass Wall’, Unerman is committed to creating successful strategies for women to succeed in the workplace and, beyond and within her role, has helped to secure the policy for 50:50 candidate shortlists globally.

Unerman is an active member of Hive Learning People’s Leaders Network, and has delivered an empowering keynote speech at Management Today’s Young Women In Business Conference in 2019. Sue is a dedicated professional with vast, success in entrenching gender equality and inclusive principles within business. Belonging, her major new book on diversity and inclusion, is published in October.

READ MORE: Interview with Sue Unerman

36) Catherine Yuile, executive vice-president, data & intelligence, Canada & Latin America, Edelman

View photos Catherine Yuile, executive vice-president, data & intelligence, Canada & Latin America, Edelman. Photo: Edelman More

A marketing and communications research industry veteran and role model, Yuile oversees research, analytics, and performance teams that drive business intelligence, activation, and results. Yuile is passionate about supporting women in the workplace, volunteering as a member of Edelman’s Global Women’s Equality Network (GWEN) global steering committee that helped the firm achieve parity of senior women leaders.

Yuile is also the regional Edelman GWEN leader, promoting events and initiatives across Canada which help women lead and succeed and support BIPOC.

Yuile is recognised as a Canadian Women of Inspiration Global Executive Leader, volunteering on multiple boards to drive the research and analytics industry forward and support diversity and inclusion in the business community.

Yuile is a member of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s Council Working Group for Women’s Advocacy, bringing the voice and perspectives of women to national policies and advancing the gender equality agenda to drive meaningful action.

37) Teresa Ko, partner and China chairman, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

View photos Teresa Ko, partner and China chairman, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. Photo: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer More

Ko is the executive sponsor of Freshfields’ Asia Women’s Network and has mentored many female associates and supported their professional development over her decades long career.

Among the first to commit to Freshfields’ ‘Every Day Gender Equality’ initiative, Ko plays an active role in creating an inclusive and equal culture at the firm and is a strong supporter of the firm’s progressive agile working policy.

Ko is a frequent speaker on ESG issues, particularly governance and gender diversity. Earlier this year, she published an article in the Financial Times calling for quotas and to redress greater gender diversity on boards. Ko was the first female to chair the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE)’s Listing Committee in 2009. She currently co-Chairs the HKSE’s Listing Review Committee. She is a founding member of The 30% Club Hong Kong and sits on its steering committee.

38) Sue McLean, partner, Baker McKenzie

View photos Sue McLean, partner, Baker McKenzie. Photo: Baker McKenzie More

A steering group member of BakerWomen, Baker McKenzie’s London Women’s Network, McLean has harnessed her vast professional experience to further the mission for gender equality in the workplace. She co-chair’s the London Office’s Internal Engagement Committee for Baker Women (BWIE) and has organised events, run a He For She session and presented at regional Women’s groups.

Recognised in the Innovate Finance Women in FinTech Power List 2019 and shortlisted for the TechWomen100 Champion Award 2019, McLean is the Founder and Chair of SCL Women in Tech Law which helps to advance and celebrate women in the tech law sector. Additionally, she is a Committee Member for the Law Society of England and Wales Women Lawyers Division.

39) Charlotte Duerden, managing director UK, American Express

View photos Charlotte Duerden, managing director UK, American Express. Photo: American Express More

Duerden is the executive sponsor of American Express’ Women’s Interest Network and has rolled out transformational D&I training, spearheaded the UK launch of the company’s ‘Ambition Project’, and has signed AmEx UK to HM Treasury’s Women in Finance Charter.

Duerden has oversight of the company’s UK Gender Pay Gap stats and is constantly creating opportunities to level the playing field for women both with the organization and externally. Duerden is a board member and diversity lead for UK Finance and the chair of Women in Payments awards committee, where she has used her adept skills to drive change across the banking and finance industry.

She is a trustee of Friends of Sr Marcellin’s Children and advocates strongly for creating better futures for disadvantaged youth.

40) Amanda Murphy, group general manager, head of commercial banking, HSBC UK Bank

View photos Amanda Murphy, group general manager, head of commercial banking, HSBC UK Bank. Photo: HSBC UK Bank More

Murphy is HSBC UK’s first female head of commercial banking and is committed to driving equality and inclusivity, across all levels of business.

She is the executive sponsor for the female development programme and an executive sponsor of Balance UK, having provided tailored development initiatives with success. She has led on HSBC UK’s first ever open initiative on menopause, leading to a review of how the Bank can better support colleagues going through menopause.

In addition, Murphy hosts the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and has partnered with SheEO, an organisation aimed at connecting women entrepreneurs. Murphy aims to create an environment that enables all women to achieve their ambitions.

During her tenure, women in senior roles in the commercial bank at HSBC UK have risen to 30% in 2020 and her senior executive team is now 50% gender balanced.

41) Caroline Frankum, global CEO, profiles division, Kantar

View photos Caroline Frankum, global CEO, profiles division, Kantar. Photo: Kantar More

Frankum strives to be a ‘see it to be it’ role model for women in Tech and the C-suite, and an active ally for underrepresented groups.

She is Kantar's global executive sponsor for the Pride@Kantar safe community, supporting LGBTQI+ employees across the globe, and is an ambassador for ethnicity mentoring programmes, providing sponsorship and mentoring for both Kantar employees and young individuals externally who don’t get the support or opportunities in business they deserve.

Frankum recently became a sponsor for Leaders Plus, a social enterprise supporting women leaders with babies and young children to stay in the career progression pipeline, and is also part of the Market Research Society D&I Council responsible for the Industry’s UK Manifesto for Inclusion & Opportunity and CEO Pledge, endeavouring for an industry representing the diverse world it serves and an authentic voice for the industry, brands and society on issues of representation, equality and accountability.

42) Victoria Cole, CEO, Wunderman Thompson Argentina

View photos Victoria Cole, CEO, Wunderman Thompson Argentina. Photo: Wunderman Thompson Argentina More

An inclusion champion, Cole is the CEO of Wunderman Thompson Argentina and the Latin American for Pass It On, a programme aimed at senior women within the organisation.

She regularly hosts events for women to share best practice and knowledge on advancing career development and has organised gender perspective and accessibility trainings that entrench an intersectional approach to inclusion within her organisation.

Cole is a member of the WEF (Women Economic Forum) Argentina Delegation with which she attended an annual event in Egypt to further equality and she is the Gender Perspective Director for Argentina’s AD Council.

43) Danny Harmer, chief people officer, Aviva

View photos Danny Harmer, chief people officer, Aviva. Photo: Aviva More

Harmer is the chief people officer at Aviva. She promotes diversity across all communities and is a strong advocate for inclusion. She is the co-executive sponsor of the Carer’s Community, executive representative on the global inclusion committee and co-executive sponsor of the domestic abuse working group which has introduced training to support customers and colleagues.

She was also a strong supporter of women and inclusion at her previous business, Metro Bank. Harmer drives inclusion in organisations by delivering key interventions across the employee life cycle — whether broad or focused.

She also sponsors and speaks at events on topics like menopause and writes articles on issues such as caring and working parents. Outside work Harmer mentors several women, supports career development activities at her daughters’ school and is a past Master of the Guild of HR Professionals.

44) Caroline Rainbird, CEO, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

View photos Caroline Rainbird, CEO, Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Photo: Financial Services Compensation Scheme More

Rainbird has been FSCS CEO for 18 months and brings a wealth of global experience from a career spanning 30+ years within financial services.

Previously, Rainbird held several senior positions at, amongst others, RBS and ABN AMRO where she gained extensive knowledge in regulatory, strategic, commercial, operational, change and client led roles. She is a working parent and a strong advocate for women at work.

FSCS is a signatory of the Women in Finance Charter and aims to have a 50/50 split across its leadership by 2022. Rainbird has already seen this achieved at board level which is predominantly female for the first time in FSCS’s history.

Outside of work, Rainbird has given her time to the community by providing help and support to girls from an academy in a very disadvantaged area of London where typically only 1% of A-level graduates have left school for Russell Group Universities.

45) Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, president, techUK

View photos Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, president, techUK. Photo: techUK More

De Rojas is the president of techUK, where she formed the Skills and Diversity Council to push for diversity and inclusion in all its forms.

Seeking to promote girls into STEM careers and encouraging women back to work after a career break, Jacqueline is also the chair of the Institute of Coding, which has its own diversity board.

An advocate for inclusion, De Rojas has been included in high profile lists, most recently in the top 100 BAME Leaders Inclusive Boards. In addition, Jacqueline is a board adviser to accelerateHER which exists to redress the under representation of women in tech, Tech Ambassador to Girlguiding Association, The Youth Group’s board adviser and a board adviser to Cajigo a learning platform empowering girls and women into STEM and leadership careers.

46) Anne Erni, chief people officer, Audible

View photos Anne Erni, chief people officer, Audible. Photo: Audible More

Erni activates caring at Audible by driving a culture that embraces all the glories of the human spectrum.

She introduced the D&I function to three organisations – Lehman Brothers, Bloomberg, and now Audible. Erni founded and co-chaired Audible’s Activate Caring committee, which addressed racial issues pertaining to the company’s content offerings, and the Audible Workplace Taskforce, which addressed psychological safety, intersectionality, race and hate debates, and gender equity.

She is a mentor in W.O.M.E.N. In America (WIA), a development programme for high potential women, with a focus on women of colour. She has also supported Johns Hopkins University’s efforts to drive diversity in its faculty.

An effort that Anne is most proud of is pioneering “Encore,” the first “back to work” programme for women who had left the workplace for extended periods to care for their children, which launched at Lehman Brothers in 2005 and thrives nationally in the US today.

47) Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board chair, Deloitte

View photos Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board chair, Deloitte . Photo: Deloitte More

Throughout her career Sharon has championed D&I across all levels and industries, and has long advocated for Deloitte’s ambition to achieve higher representation of women in leadership globally. In 2019 she launched an internal sponsorship initiative designed to give women the experience, exposure, and advocacy needed to accelerate their careers, and in 2020, she increased the representation of women on the Deloitte Global Board to 33%.

Thorne recently convened a group of senior women chairs and executives to share best practice and further the representation of women in leadership across industries.

During her tenure as Deloitte UK’s Talent Partner, she established a number of diversity networks including the Gender Balance network. Sharon speaks openly about her experiences with imposter syndrome, and she mentors several future women leaders.

She is a member of the 30% Club, the A4S Advisory Council, the Social Progress Imperative Board of Directors, and the WEF Stewardship Board for the Future of Equality and Inclusion.

48) Claudia Parzani, regional managing partner, Global BD & Marketing Partner, Linklaters

View photos Claudia Parzani, regional managing partner, Global BD & Marketing Partner, Linklaters. Photo: Linklaters More

In her capacity as regional managing partner at Linklaters, Parzani is the global champion for gender within the executive committee.

Through this she has sponsored many internal initiatives, championing specific programmes aimed at attracting and retaining female talent, participating in numerous internal events and organising initiatives to galvanize the mission for equality.

Named by the directory IFLR1000 as one of the Women Leaders, Parzani is the ambassador in Italy of Inspiring Girls, an international programme launched in Italy by the association Valore D (chaired by Parzani from 2013 to 2016) and the founder of Breakfast@Linklaters, a networking forum for the senior female business community consisting of regular breakfasts recently transformed into weekly virtual meetings further to COVID-19 outbreak.

She is often invited to speak at conferences, clients’ roundtables and TV programmes on financial matters and diversity issues and to deliver inspirational TedEx speeches for female and young audience.

49) Serpil Timuray, CEO, Europe cluster, Vodafone Group Services

View photos Serpil Timuray, CEO, Europe Cluster, Vodafone Group Services. Photo: Vodafone Group Services More

CEO of Europe Cluster and a member of the group executive committee at Vodafone, Timuray also chairs the Inclusion for All committee at Vodafone. During her tenure, the committee initiated several successful global initiatives including a groundbreaking global maternity policy.

Timuray is passionately committed to increasing the proportion of women in the workforce and in management roles at Vodafone through coaching, creating pathways to success and spaces to create meaningful change.

Externally, Timuray mentors numerous senior women and served as a selected mentor for the Women on Board Association (WBAT Turkey). Additionally, Timuray regularly speaks at global events to champion D&I. She has led the development and launch of Vodafone's #ChangeTheFace initiative in March 2020.

50) Kathryn 'Katie' Koch, partner & co-head, Fundamental Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM)

View photos Kathryn 'Katie' Koch, partner & co-head, Fundamental Equity, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). Photo: Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) More

Having benefited from mentorship, networking and sponsorship in the past, Koch is now passionate about providing other women access to these advantages. She connects the dozens of women she manages and mentors with industry leaders and with each other, and seeks to raise the profile of high-potential women at the firm.

Koch has sought to hire and promote women at GSAM for more than a decade. 43% of assets under management within the GSAM Fundamental Equity business are managed by female portfolio managers, substantially more than the industry average.

Additionally, Koch has mentored and coached women through the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and 10,000 Women initiative. Externally, Koch has led a successful effort to increase female representation on corporate boards at companies globally where GSAM is a shareholder. She is also a Young Global Leader with the World Economic Forum.

51) Julia Muir, CEO, Gaia Innovation

View photos Julia Muir, CEO, Gaia Innovation. Photo: Gaia Innovation More

Muir is the CEO of Gaia Innovation, and founder of the Automotive 30% Club; a network of 42 CEOs and MDs aiming for minimum 30% representation of diverse women in key roles by 2030.

She specialises in enabling women to achieve their potential, encouraging male allies, and inspiring young women to join automotive. Julia organises the Inspiring Automotive Women Awards and the Inspiring e-zine and Super-Network to motivate women to progress. She leads the Inspiration for Innovation Network of volunteers, engaging with schools to dispel career stereotypes and inform youngsters about D&I.

She is the leading voice on gender-balance and women's inclusion in UK automotive, is on the steering committee of the Global 30% Club, and is a gender equality and diversity ambassador for the Silverstone Technology Cluster. Her book, ‘Change the Game: A leader’s route map to a winning, gender- balanced business’, will be published in March 2021.

52) Amani Duncan, SVP Music, MTV, ViacomCBS

View photos Amani Duncan, SVP Music, MTV, ViacomCBS. Photo: ViacomCBS More

Duncan is the executive sponsor of ViacomCBS Women's ERG, Here@Viacom, and has served as a catalyst to help develop key D&I initiatives across the organisation, as well as mobilising and moderating several panels for the group.

Duncan is the founding member of Chief, a club for women at the VP and C-Suite levels to work together and elevate each other into becoming strong leaders in the workplace and beyond. She is a skilled mentor and author of an upcoming book, and has partnered with Catalyst on their #BiasCorrect campaign which supports show juries in becoming 50:50 gender balanced. A true champion of inclusion, Amani is a strong advocate of equality across business.

53) Paula Lindenberg, president — BU West, AB InBev

View photos Paula Lindenberg, president - BU West, AB InBev . Photo: AB InBev More

Lindenberg is the Lead Ally for Women in Beer, an internal Business Resource Group at AB InBev. This spearheads initiatives to attract, develop and empower women in the workplace, and advocates for the representation and inclusion of women within the beer industry.

Lindenberg is a committed mentor and encourages and promotes women into Senior Leadership. Lindenberg has overseen and launched a consumer-facing brand campaign designed to reorient the way in which women are portrayed in beer advertising, and signed Budweiser for its first-ever sponsorship of women’s football.

Lindenberg is a committed advocate who is passionate about driving positive change for a better – and more equal - world across the business sphere and beyond.

54) Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo

View photos Megan Clarken, CEO, Criteo. Photo: Criteo More

With industry recognitions including the 2019 National Organization of Women’s Women of Power and Influence Awards, Clarken continues to be recognised for her ability to transform and maintain businesses – while also remaining a champion for underrepresented groups in media.

Prior to becoming CEO of Criteo, she spent 15+ years at Nielsen helping the company adapt and prevail through change. In addition to her role as CCO of Nielsen Global Media, she led a strategic partnership with GLAAD that expanded reporting capabilities so Nielsen’s national TV panel would count same-sex spouse and partner audiences.

As Criteo's first female CEO, Clarken remains committed to shining a light on D&I. In her short time at Criteo, Clarken led awareness initiatives around International Women's Day and PRIDE month, and most recently appointed two internal D&I program leads, who will dedicate six months, fully paid, to building a more robust global strategy.

55) Pallavi Verma, senior managing director, responsible for North America quality & risk and Accenture’s Boston Office managing director, Accenture

View photos Pallavi Verma, senior managing director, responsible for North America quality & risk and Accenture’s Boston Office managing director, Accenture. Photo: Accenture More

Verma was named to Crain’s Chicago Business’s Most Powerful Women in Business (2019) and Better Chicago’s 25 Most Powerful Women (2019).

Since joining Accenture 30+ years ago, Verma has built a reputation as a someone who promotes gender diversity — both internally and externally.

In addition to leading Accenture’s apprenticeship programme in North America, which connects underserved groups including women with innovation economy jobs, Verma is the executive sponsor for the Planning for Success programme which matches Black & Hispanic managing directors with a sponsor.

A committed champion for inclusion, Verma was the executive sponsor of International Women’s Day in Chicago and a member of The Chicago Network where Verma was instrumental in developing member programming. She has served as a sponsor and mentor to hundreds of women over the course of her career.

56) Dr Funke Abimbola MBE, CEO, The Austen Bronte Consultancy

View photos Dr Funke Abimbola MBE, CEO, The Austen Bronte Consultancy. Photo: The Austen Bronte Consultancy More

As a c-suite healthcare executive within the global pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Abimbola supports women entering their careers and is a skilled mentor and sponsor to her mentees.

She acts as executive sponsor for D&I initiatives focusing on the advancement of women and has established gender equality initiatives, running workshops and establishing reverse mentoring and bursary schemes to enhance success.

She is the recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of Hertfordshire (recognising contributions to social and corporate diversity), is a skilled public speaker and diversity campaigner and was the only black female member of the Law Society’s Women in Law Group, contributing to the group’s far-reaching successes.

She regularly features across a range of media outlets including the BBC and supports inclusive leadership as a business committee member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Governance and Inclusive Leadership. Funke has been instrumental in entrenching inclusion in the business world and beyond.

57) Cecile Frot-Coutaz, vice-president, EMEA, YouTube

View photos Cecile Frot-Coutaz, vice-president, EMEA, YouTube. Photo: YouTube More

Frot-Coutaz is actively involved in promoting gender diversity and inclusion within YouTube and Google, both as executive sponsor of YouTube EMEA's Women@ Employee Resource Group and as a speaker and panelist for a range of internal communities.

She recently launched a diversity, equity and inclusion speaker series within YouTube EMEA and is a committed mentor. Frot-Coutaz has previously worked with the Big Brother Big Sister Programme in Los Angeles, and embraces being a positive role model who reinforces that women are more than capable of being successful on their own terms.

58) Cindy Hoots, chief digital officer & CIO, AstraZeneca

View photos Cindy Hoots, chief digital officer & CIO, AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca More

As an exceptional woman in technology, Hoots has evolved her leadership programme to an outstanding 56% women. Together with Dell Technologies, she has established a Talent Exchange Programme across many global corporations and, in her capacity as chief digital officer and CIO, mentors early and mid-career women around the globe.

Committed to inclusion in the technology industry and beyond, Hoots has notably delivered a keynote speech at Unilever’s Women in Tech campaign and, as one of few women in her freshman class, is a passionate advocate for changing this industry dynamic.

59) Demet Ikiler, GroupM EMEA CEO, WPP country chair Turkey GroupM, WPP

View photos Demet Ikiler, GroupM EMEA CEO, WPP country chair Turkey GroupM, WPP. Photo: WPP More

Ikiler is a strong, skilled gender equality advocate who is passionate about creating opportunities for women in the workplace and beyond. Ikiler is VP and Board member of UNGC TD and was instrumental in the establishments of inclusion policies and their dissemination.

Ikiler is a mentor with WPP’s Women Empowerment Mentorship Programme ant one of the mentees in GroupM’s “The Bridge”, an ethnic and cultural inclusion initiative. She is a skilled member of the WPP global inclusion council.

Ikiler is the project leader of WPP Turkey’s Culture Projects, which explore barriers to entry and success that women face in the professional world. As well as addressing gender inequality in the workplace, she was named among the Women to Watch in Turkey and listed by Fortune as one of the top 5 Most Powerful Women in Turkey for the last 5 years. She was ranked 25th in Fast Company Turkey’s 50 Businesswomen Friendly Leaders list.

60) Dr Natalie Daghles, partner, Latham & Watkins

View photos Dr Natalie Daghles, partner, Latham & Watkins. Photo: Latham & Watkins More

Daghles is the co-chair of Latham & Watkins’ Global Women Enriching Business steering committee, which aims to promote the long-term success of women lawyers and empower them to become industry leaders.

As well as hosting events, mentoring, and increasing the visibility of women, Daghles is a member of the Global Diversity Leadership committee overseeing the implementation of firm-wide inclusion strategies. Listed among the best lawyers for M&A and corporate law in Germany, Daghles is the co-founder of the Women into Leadership Initiative, which was built to establish a cross-mentoring programme for successful women to attain c-Suite roles.

She is the creator of a seminar series for women board members and a skilled mentor with the University of Düsseldorf.

61) Lindsey Rix, chief executive officer, UK Savings and Retirement, Aviva

View photos Lindsey Rix, chief executive officer, UK Savings and Retirement, Aviva. Photo: Aviva More

Rix is one of the most senior females in the UK savings and retirement industry and is a pioneer in making a profound difference to the careers of women.

Rix recently established the Commercial Leadership Initiative to broaden the opportunities for women within Aviva, by setting up two smaller businesses within her teams to enable women to experience the full breadth of running a business at an earlier stage in their career.

Rix is an experienced mentor and has mentored over 20 women during the last 5 years; most notably, she has worked as a lead mentor for the Aviva Women in Leadership Programme, which strengthens the learning and development pathway for high potential women.

Rix is also passionate about creating the right environment for women to prosper and is a lead voice on the Mid-Life MOT campaign externally, which supports over 45s with their work, wealth and wellbeing.

62) Mariquit Corcoran, head of Barclays Ventures US and Global Rise FinTech Platform, Barclays

View photos Mariquit Corcoran, head of Barclays Ventures US and Global Rise FinTech Platform, Barclays. Photo: Barclays More

Corcoran is an active and vocal champion for firm-sponsored initiatives focused on D&I.

She is on the senior steering committee for Women in Technology (WiT) and is focused on recruiting and retaining women talent in technology at Barclays. In addition to organising company-wide events, Corcoran launched the Female Innovators Lab by Barclays and Anthemis, a new program based in New York which invests in early stage companies led by women and is aimed at helping female entrepreneurs launch new companies.

She takes part in fireside chats and mentoring for Encore, a 12-week fellowship programme aimed at helping professionals who have taken career breaks return to work. She has been featured in numerous internal and external communications featuring her work to drive greater diversity. Her work within Barclays and extensive public profile has significantly increased inclusion within the firm and beyond.

Recognised in NYC FinTech Women’s Inspiring Females of 2019, she was a keynote speaker for the 2020 WeAreTechWomen global conference and a recipient of the Jes Staley CEO Award.

63) Mirjam Staub-Bisang, country manager, Switzerland, BlackRock

View photos Mirjam Staub-Bisang, country manager, Switzerland, BlackRock. Photo: BlackRock More

Staub-Bisang is co-sponsor of Elevate, an education programme within BlackRock’s Women’s Initiative & Allies Network (WIN) for emerging female talents.

She is a committed mentor and has helped women to overcome professional challenges and supported their career advancement. Named as one of top 10 business women and one of the top 50 finance professionals in Switzerland by leading Swiss business magazines, and laureate of “GenerationCEO,” she serves as a visible role model and actively champions women to excel in their careers.

Staub-Bisang is the founder and chair of “MBA for Women Foundation,” a charity providing loans and scholarships to women enrolled in MBAs. Staub-Bisang is invested in entrenching inclusion in the workplace and beyond and breaking down barriers to access and success for women.

64) Meliosa O'Caoimh, country head, Ireland Northern Trust

View photos Meliosa O'Caoimh, country head, Ireland, Northern Trust. Photo: Northern Trust. More

As the Country Head for Northern Trust Ireland, O'Caoimh is responsible for driving the firm’s business strategy. She established the Executive Gender Balance Group at Northern Trust, a subset of the executive leadership group who are solely focused on ensuring gender parity across the business.

Through excellence in recruitment, development and promotion practices, the group achieved their ambitious gender balance target ahead of time. The group continues to work to create a truly inclusive culture where all employees are able and encouraged to progress their careers without limitations. O'Caoimh is the Deputy Chair of the 30% Club in Ireland.

She previously led the Financial Services sub-group of the 30% Club which completed ground-breaking research that provided a benchmark for women’s representation in Ireland. Creating a strong pipeline of diverse talent across the globe is critical to O'Caoimh, and she is an ambassador, sponsor and visible role model to many.

65) Cate Luzio, founder & CEO, Luminary

View photos Cate Luzio, founder & CEO, Luminary. Photo: Luminary More

Luzio is the founder and CEO of Luminary, a global collaboration hub focused on advancing women through community and content. With inclusion at the core of its philosophy, Luzio has built a community with thousands of individual members and over 30 corporate members like Goldman Sachs, WW, and MasterCard to elevate women in business across the world.

Named as a Top 100 Female Founder by Inc Magazine (2019), Luzio sits on the National Board for Girls, the advisory board for Pomp and Whimsy, a woman-founded gin brand, as well as WaterAid.

Luzio’s mission in life is to advance the careers and businesses of women globally and is committed to gender inclusion and equity in the workplace and beyond.

66) Jacqui Chin, director, EU Retail, Amazon

View photos Jacqui Chin, Director, EU Retail, Amazon. Photo: Amazon More

Chin is the Founder and Leader of Women@ Amazon in the UK and has provided thousands of employees with resources to progress across all levels of business. She has steered the delivery of Amazon’s Flexible Working Guidelines implemented across six countries and development of Amazon mentoring schemes.

Winner of the Worldpay Everywoman in Retail Ambassador Award, Chin has Co-Chaired the International Women’s Day Leadership Forum and facilitated multiple forums including those as part of the Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) campaign for gender balance.

67) Arati Deo, lead – data, artificial intelligence, and inclusion & diversity, Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture Solutions

View photos Arati Deo, lead – data, artificial intelligence, and inclusion & diversity, Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture Solutions. Photo: Accenture Solutions More

Deo is the Inclusion and Diversity Sponsor for Accenture’s Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI). Under her leadership, various initiatives were designed and executed to advance women in technology. She is the lead for the ‘Grow Women in Leadership Programme’, which had over 150 women undertaking leadership skills in 2020, to help increase the percentage of women managing directors to at least 25 percent by 2020.

She has overseen the virtual Parents@Work program in 2020, with 99 percent of mothers returning to work. She became the Program Chair for Grace Hopper Celebration India for the second consecutive year and is a passionate mentor to women technology professionals. Deo leads the India Practice for Artificial Intelligence and Data at ATCI and has 25+ years of experience in Machine Learning and Data Science solutions development. She holds a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rice University.

68) Simone Roche MBE, managing director, Events 1st

View photos Simone Roche MBE managing director, Events 1st. Photo: Events 1st More

Roche is the founder of Northern Power Women, Global Power Women and Northern Power Futures. Roche is committed to accelerating equality across all levels of business and through her role has diversified talent pipelines, built mentoring schemes that have supported hundreds of women professionals and been a vocal advocate for inclusion.

A recipient of an honorary teaching fellow at Lancaster University, Roche is also a project champion for BBC 5050, which she has use to drive the charge for fairer and increased minority representation in the media. She is also a judge for the Asian Power List and a champion of the Women’s Business Council. She has been named as the first and only woman honorary lieutenant commander of the Royal Navy.

69) Anna Purchas, partner, head of people, KPMG

View photos Anna Purchas, partner, head of people, KPMG. Photo: KPMG More

Roche is a member of the inclusive leadership board, chair of the Black heritage working group and a mentor to the chair and regular contributor the KPMG Network of Women.

She has spearheaded initiatives that have advanced women’s professional careers across all levels of KPMG and beyond and instills in them the confidence to move up the career ladder.

A passionate advocate for creating inclusive workplaces, this year, Roche has been a member of the ICAEW Leadership and Professional Development Board, a judge for Changemakers, Women in Software and a member of the Forward Institute.

Additionally, Roche is a coach to women across industries and is committed to actively championing gender equality in business.

70) Nadjia Yousif, managing director & partner, Boston Consulting Group

View photos Nadjia Yousif, managing director & partner, Boston Consulting Group. Photo: Boston Consulting Group More

Yousif is the UK diversity and inclusion lead and head of Women@BCG UK at the Boston Consulting Group. She focuses on gender diversity and works to entrench inclusion within her organisation through recruiting, mentoring, offering career support and creating inclusive policies.

A regular speaker on D&I topics, she was selected to speak at TED as a role model for women in STEM. Nadjia is the founder of Diversity Drivers, which curates expertise of top D&I leaders for smaller organisations.

She is a member of the Women’s Forum Daring Circle for STEM and a supporter of Women For Women International and has dedicated her professional and personal life to driving inclusion across the world.

71) Sue Fox, CEO, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, HSBC Bank

View photos Sue Fox, CEO, Channel Islands and Isle of Man, HSBC Bank. Photo: HSBC Bank More

Fox promote gender diversity within HSBC globally and locally in the Channel Islands and Isle of Man. She is a global ambassador for HSBC BALANCE, which promotes gender diversity across the firm and has 50,000 colleague members in 20 countries.

In the Channel Islands and Isle of Man, Fox is HSBC’s executive ambassador for International Women’s Day and the lead executive sponsor of the D+I Allies group who work to cement an inclusive culture in the workplace.

In the community, Fox is the corporate sponsor of The Diversity Network in Jersey and has recently been appointed as sponsor and guest lecturer for Jersey College for Girls’ International Finance Programme, developing the next generation of women professionals in the finance industry.

Fox has also been shortlisted for the British Diversity Awards ‘Diversity Ally of the Year’ 2020 and is a dedicated mentor to both women and men.

72) Sabrina Lynch, senior vice-president, Taylor Strategy

View photos Sabrina Lynch, senior vice-president, Taylor Strategy. Photo: Taylor Strategy More

Co-leading Taylor’s executive committees, Lynch supports programs and initiatives that further gender equality, diversity & inclusion in workplace.

She acts as a vocal and visible role model for staff across all levels of the business and co-steers Taylor ERG groups and external workshops that educate the industry on better equity practices. She is chair of the Parsons School of Fashion’s D&I Committee, being instrumental in the evolution of the school’s approach to D&I across syllabi, experiences and culture.

In addition, she is a member of the UN Foundations Communications Corp and was chosen as Pitch Magazine’s 2019 ‘Super Woman,’ profiling influential women working behind-the-scenes in the creative industry. Lynch was handpicked by Macy’s as a panelist to provide counsel on the importance of women and ethnic minority representation in fashion to their staff and retail partners.

73) Sandra Horbach, managing director, co-head of US buyout, The Carlyle Group

View photos Sandra Horbach, managing director, co-head of US buyout, The Carlyle Group. Photo: The Carlyle Group More

Horbach is a leader of the Carlyle Group’s diversity and inclusion council and plays a pivotal role in ensuring that 50% of the firm’s incoming classes are diverse.

She is a leader of Carlyle’s global mentorship programme, which has over 800 participants globally and is the founder of Carlyle’s Women employee resource group to support and aid in women’s career progression through connection, collaboration and mentorship.

Named as one of Barron’s 100 Most Influential Women in US Finance (2020), Horbach is also a trustee at Wellesley College, and, through her work as Member of the Toigo Foundation Breakers Ground Women in Leadership and former chair of the Stanford Graduate School of Business, is inspiring the next generation of leaders to embrace and create an inclusive way of working.

74) Lanaya Irvin, president, Coqual

View photos Lanaya Irvin, president, Coqual. Photo: Coqual More

A true champion of equality for women in the workplace and beyond, Irvin is the President of Coqual (formerly Center for Talent Innovation), a global think tank conducting rigorous research and advising companies on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bringing a global lens and undeniable passion for equity, she leads a diverse team of researchers, storytellers, consultants and data analysts to build more equitable workplaces. Prior to Coqual, she spent over a decade on Wall Street in global banking and markets. A regular speaker, Irvin is also the co-chair of the Human Rights Campaign’s, National Business Advisory Council where she collaborates with a forum of leaders from Fortune 500 companies to advance HRC equality goals.

Her thought leadership has been featured in Newsweek, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, Fast Company, ​Business Insider, Forbes, and CNBC. She serves on the boards of Outright Action International and NYC Anti-Violence Project, an advocacy project committed to empowering LGBT+ communities, specifically trans women of colour.

75) Jessica Rascionato, executive vice-president, head of underwriting & portfolio management, Citizens Bank

View photos Jessica Rascionato, executive vice-president, head of underwriting & portfolio management, Citizens Bank. Photo: Citizens Bank More

Rascionato is the chair of the Citizens Bank’s Women Impact Network (WIN), leading a 2,000-person strong organisation that helps women advance through professional development and networking opportunities.

Under her leadership, WIN has sponsored and/or hosted dozens of internal events for colleagues and some that benefit the broader community, including the Center for Women in Enterprise, Dress for Success, Girl Scouts and the Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

She is also a coach and mentor to numerous women both inside and outside the Bank. Rascionato is passionate about providing professional and personal support to help facilitate the success of others and is committed to advocating for gender equality in the workplace.

76) Isabelle Roux-Chenu, group head of commercial & contract management, senior adviser to the group chairman, Capgemini

View photos Isabelle Roux-Chenu, group head of commercial & contract management, senior adviser to the group chairman, Capgemini. Photo: Capgemini More

Roux-Chenu is the founder and worldwide lead of Women@Capgemini, which has the objective to enhance gender balance and accelerate business.

Passionate about inclusion and fostering innovation, Roux-Chenu is a regular speaker on gender balance issues. She has appeared on podcasts, spoke at the Global Summit for Women in Switzerland and spoke in the US about the gender pay gap and tips for negotiating salaries and promotions.

Roux-Chenu was also speaker at the 4th Annual Women in leadership Global Summit (2018) in London, where she discussed how to promote gender balance in the workplace. She is an active member of the EDGE Foundation, the Global Summit of Women, Women in Leadership Europe and Will India and is committed to playing an active role in driving the change for inclusion.

77) KiKyeong Lee, head, distribution network & PB segment, Standard Chartered Bank Korea

View photos KiKyeong Lee, head, distribution network & PB segment, Standard Chartered Bank Korea. Photo: Standard Chartered Bank Korea More

Lee is a champion for Standard Chartered Bank Korea’s diversity & inclusion committee’s gender team, chair of the bank’s Female Talents Academy and chair of the Female Network.

Through her work she has advocated for inclusion by fostering female talent, creating an environment conducive to a work-home balance and has raised the importance of gender equality within the organisation’s culture.

Lee sponsored the ScaleUp Program of KVBWA, providing career development for 40 female start-up CEOs. Lee serves as the coach of mentoring at the Graduate School of International Studies Yanbian University for women students and is a speaker at mentoring program Youth to Work, which is led by Future Makers, SCB's social contribution activities.

78) Amanda McKay, quality & assurance director, Balfour Beatty

View photos Amanda McKay, quality & assurance director, Balfour Beatty. Photo: Balfour Beatty More

McKay serves as co-chair of the gender equality network and chair of LGBT+ network at Balfour Beatty, promoting women within the business and working to achieve gender parity within construction.

McKay supported Balfour Beatty’s work for International Women's Day and was a member of the delivery team. Through her work she has increased the number of women in technical and engineering roles, supported the development and delivery of the firm’s Women in Business course and aided in women’s career advancement.

A regular speaker on D&I topics, McKay is also an ambassador and mentor at Women in Nuclear. She is the national executive member and chair of the Central Scotland Building Equality group and is committed to building an inclusive construction sector. A champion for inclusion in the workplace and beyond, McKay’s work has been key to fostering inclusion in business.

79) Dr Bijna Kotak Dasani, executive director, Morgan Stanley

View photos Dr Bijna Kotak Dasani, executive director, Morgan Stanley. Photo: Morgan Stanley More

As an executive director at Morgan Stanley, Dasani, is committed to enabling women to gain the tools to lead and thrive within their careers. She is co-chair of the bank’s divisional diversity steering committee in-country and is a member of its in-country diversity action council.

Dasani, has actively supported the professional advancement of women throughout her career by championing agile-working programmes. She speaks regularly on diversity & inclusion (D&I) topics globally and mentors women in the workplace.

In addition, Dasani, is a strong promoter of gender and ethnic-minority social mobility and the career development of women in under-represented STEM professions. She serves as an advisory board member with various similarly dedicated organisations including Generation Success, Cajigo and CIONET Europe.

80) Susan Jurevics, EVP, head of international, Audible

View photos Susan Jurevics, EVP, head of international, Audible. Photo: Audible More

Jurevics is a Member of Moms@ Audible and the executive sponsor of Women@ Audible, the largest employee impact group in the US with growing global chapters.

Jurevics is focused on fostering women leadership talent with an expanding remit to include minority voices.

A recipient of the NYU Stern Women in Business (SWIB) award, Jurevics is also a board member of BRIC Arts & Media and is working to take sustained action to make diverse cultural programming accessible and elevating artistic expression from women and minorities. Jurevics is a champion of inclusion in the workplace and beyond and has advocated for women throughout her career.

81) Rocki Howard, operations director, Resource Solutions

View photos Rocki Howard, operations director, Resource Solutions. Photo: Resource Solutions More

In addition to heading the US region for Resource Solutions, Howard heads the organisation’s global diversity council.

She has fostered a culture of inclusion and acceptance through diversifying recruitment, mentoring promising talent and leading initiatives to entrench gender equality in the workplace. Her goal is to create cultures that open diverse career opportunities for bold, brilliant career women and advocate for the promotion of women into leadership and entrepreneurial roles.

She has single-handedly launched an online platform for women over 40 to support their personal and professional development. Howard even hosts a podcast that highlights the accomplishments of women. Over the years, she spoken at numerous events and written dozens of articles that advocate for respect and acknowledgment of women in the workplace and beyond.

82) Roni Savage, CEO & Founder, Jomas Associates (Engineering)

View photos Roni Savage, CEO & Founder, Jomas Associates (Engineering). Photo: Jomas Associates (Engineering) More

As the CEO and Founder of Jomas Associates (Engineering), and a rare Black woman CEO in the construction industry, Savage is blazing trails for women in business and beyond. She champions diversity and inclusion across the company through strict policies, an unbiased recruitment process and as a mentor to staff members. She also spearheads the D&I campaign across business sectors and the construction industry, sitting on several advisory boards.

Named as the Best Consultant & Most Distinguished Winner at the European Women in Construction & Engineering Awards, Savage was the national lead for women in STEM at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), and is now the policy chair for construction, representing small businesses across the UK, while also promoting the importance of diversity.

83) Natasha Harrison, managing partner, Boies Schiller Flexner

View photos Natasha Harrison, managing partner, Boies Schiller Flexner. Photo: Boies Schiller Flexner More

Fostering, advancing and accelerating diversity is core to Harrison’s business strategy and at the heart of the London office of Boies Schiller Flexner, which she built from scratch. Natasha is a leading international disputes lawyer, one of few women to head up a major international law firm, and the only UK woman to be running a US law Firm.

She has built a UK team with more than 40% female partners and is a supporter of The Brokerage, a charity creating internship opportunities for candidates from diverse and under-privileged backgrounds.

As part of her strategic vision for the firm, Harrison has appointed a dedicated diversity and inclusion officer, introduced a firm-wide diversity budget and targets for female and minority representation in leadership positions. Committed to the development of young female lawyers, Harrison has made a public stand about how firms can bridge the issue of inequality.

Externally, Harrison mentors a number of high-flying women looking to return to the workplace. She has also counselled women through discriminatory dismissals.

84) Jacqui Canney, global chief people officer, WPP

View photos Jacqui Canney, global chief people officer, WPP. Photo: WPP More

As WPP’s global chief people officer, Canney is responsible for the company’s global talent organisation and making WPP the destination for the industry’s top talent.

Passionate about inclusivity and diversity, Jacqui is creating an integrated talent team that will work with leaders throughout WPP to help build a culture that empowers people to do their best work. She serves on WPP’s executive committee and is the chair of WPP’s charity committee.

Canney is a board member of the American Marketing Association, and she is active in organisations at her alma mater, including the Council for Women of Boston College and the Boston College Women in Business Network.

Throughout her career, Canney has driven large-scale, people-centred business transformations and she is motivated by the journey to workplace inclusion.

85) Mairéad Nayager, chief HR officer, Diageo

View photos Mairéad Nayager, chief HR officer, Diageo. Photo: Diageo More

Nayager leads Diageo’s I&D strategy which has seen Diageo exceed its 2020 target for women in leadership roles and rank first on the Equileap Gender Equality Index.

Today, 50% of Diageo’s Board and 40% of Diageo’s executive committee are women. In 2019, Nayager spearheaded an ambitious parental leave policy, offering all female employees globally six months fully paid maternity leave and offering the same benefit to men in a majority of markets.

Since launch, the average number of paternity leave days taken by men increased from 23 to 105. Diageo is working to increase the number of women in STEM roles through apprenticeships, returnships and a scholarship at Herriot Watt University for female brewers, distillers, and mechanical engineers. Nayager is Diageo’s executive sponsor for race, and supports Spirited Women, Diageo’s gender equality employee group.

She is a frequent keynote speaker and panelist at events focused on gender equality in business.

86) May Tai, managing partner, Asia, Herbert Smith Freehills

View photos May Tai, managing partner, Asia, Herbert Smith Freehills. Photo: Herbert Smith Freehills More

Tai is the first woman to become Asia managing partner of Herbert Smith Freehill, leading a team of approximately 600 people across nine offices in Asia.

She is the partner sponsor of the Gender Equity Matters (GEM) Network and plays an integral part in creating a more diverse and inclusive working environment at her firm, and promoting and protecting individual rights in Hong Kong.

Tai represented Herbert Smith Freehills’ Hong Kong office to sign the Fair Hiring Pledge, encouraging employees in Hong Kong to hire domestic workers fairly. Under Tai’s leadership, the firm signed a government-led code of practice against discrimination in employment on the grounds of sexual orientation in 2018.

This code was to facilitate self-regulation on the part of employers to eliminate the discriminatory practices. In addition to this, May has been teaching “International Arbitration in the Asia-Pacific region” at Beijing’s Tsinghua University.

87) Shimna Sameer, head of national operations & northeast division, Bank of America

View photos Shimna Sameer, head of national operations & northeast division, Bank of America. Photo: Bank of America More

Sameer is a role model for women par excellence. At work and in her communities, she has built an exceptional track record for advancing women’s careers, and mentoring and developing women leaders. She serves as executive sponsor of the company’s Consumer Banking & Investments Employee Engagement and Inclusion Council.

Widely known for her passion for women’s parity, she has addressed global audiences and has served as a keynote speaker at various forums, panels and events to discuss inclusion and women’s empowerment. She is a tireless promoter of gender equality, and is committed to dismantling perceptions and barriers built by unconscious bias.

In 2020, she was named to the “INDIA New England News” List of Outstanding Women and to the EMpower/Yahoo Finance Ethnic Minority Executive Role Model List that honours global leaders who are champions for diversity and inclusion in business.

88) Cristina Palmaka, president of SAP Latin America and the Caribbean region, SAP Brasil

View photos Cristina Palmaka, president of SAP Latin America and the Caribbean region, SAP Brasil. Photo: SAP Brasil More

Palmaka is an ambassador of the employee network group and member of the Business Women Network (BWN) and Black Employee Network (BEN) at SAP Brasil.

Under Palmaka’s guidance, SAP reinforced the importance of their inclusive employee network models and the percentage of women at the firm has grown to 35% in two years.

As well as being a experienced panelist and speaker, Palmaka is a board member of Arcos Dorados and Junior Achievement and is a passionate advocate for women and their professional advancement across industries.

89) Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food, CEO, Co-op

View photos Jo Whitfield, Co-op Food, CEO, Co-op . Photo: Co-op More

The CEO at Co-op, Whitfield champions women's inclusion and gender diversity through colleague networks. Whitfield served as the Aspire executive sponsor, which is a community of colleagues who believe that all women in Co-op have a right to equality. Recently she has become the new Respect executive sponsor, which supports LGBT+ workers at the Co-op.

Whitfield founded the Grocery Girls Network, a trailblazing initiative bringing women together to share experiences, career journeys and inspiration. Whitfield serves as the ambassador of Girls Out Loud, a non-profit organisation focusing on developing young female talent. Moreover, Whitfield is a member of Women’s Business and Manchester International Festival. In 2019, Whitfield was awarded the Veuve Clicquot Business Women of the Year award.

90) Danielle Ofek, founder, GenddeX

View photos Danielle Ofek, founder, GenddeX. Photo: GenddeX More

Ofek is the founder of GenddeX and champions gender inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

She has created and developed new accelerator programmes for minorities to enhance and advance their great ideas and works to implement and measure gender equality in work through tailored recruitment, retention and promotion.

Ofek founded WCF (World Crisis Forum), a non-political community of global-leaders who gather to identify solutions to global critical challenges operating in the spirit of inclusion, equality and diversity, and she serves at the IVLP- Leadership Program Alumni of the US Department of State.

In addition, she is an adviser at the Ministry of Science and Technology to promote women in science. Ofek is co-founder at GreenOn Startup encouraging the usage of green transportation.

91) Tea Colaianni, senior independent director, Watches of Switzerland

View photos Tea Colaianni, senior independent director, Watches of Switzerland. Photo: Watches of Switzerland More

Colaianni is also the founder and chair of WiHTL – Women in Hospitality, Travel and Leisure. Colaianni’s approach towards D&I includes conducting research, supporting industry collaborations and sharing, and creating tangible action to root inclusion as a core principle within businesses across hospitality, travel and leisure.

Colaianni has implemented cross-company mentoring programmes for women with over 300 participants, a reverse mentoring programme, and in 2020, launched and chaired the Race and Ethnicity in HTL Committee, made up of 28 leaders with 57% from a BAME background.

The committee focuses on the creation of best practices, tools, webinars content as well as raising awareness and improving educational programmes. Colaianni's work is making a positive difference to 2 million people across the industry, and is building great momentum to achieve WiHTL's mission to positively impact 5 million women and people from ethnic minorities across hospitality, travel and leisure by 2025.

92) Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, member of the board of management, Volkswagen

View photos Hiltrud Dorothea Werner, member of the board of management, Volkswagen. Photo: Volkswagen More

Werner serves as a member of the board of management for Volkswagen AG. She is the Women’s Forum internal mentor for future female leaders at Volkswagen Management Association.

Werner is the member of the initiative Women into Leadership, Women Leaders Global Forum and Women Corporate Directors. She made a great impact on applications from young females to work in the automotive industry and for Volkswagen. She was the keynote speaker at the Women’s Conference. A champion advocate for gender equality in the workplace, Werner is the recipient of Mentor of the Year for advancing the careers of women in compliance in Germany.

93) Aisling Gannon, partner, head of healthcare, Eversheds Sutherland Ireland

View photos Aisling Gannon, partner, head of healthcare, Eversheds Sutherland Ireland. Photo: Eversheds Sutherland Ireland More

Gannon is a partner in the dispute resolution and litigation department at Eversheds Sutherland Ireland and head of the firm’s healthcare unit.

Gannon chairs Eversheds Sutherland’s CSR committee and sits on the diversity & inclusion steering committee. She was a member of ESW (now known as Pathways) – the firm’s gender diversity committee. Recently, Gannon was involved in spearheading the adoption of the firm’s gender identity in the workplace policy. Gannon is also a committee member and director of the Irish Women Lawyers Association (IWLA).

Seen in various print mediums and a regular speaker on D&I topics, Gannon has passionately advocated for equality in the workplace throughout her career. Gannon is currently shortlisted in the insurance category of The Women in Business Law Europe Awards 2020. Aisling was delighted to feature on the HERoes Role Model List 2019.

94) Anna Gomez, chief financial officer, Leo Burnett Group

View photos Anna Gomez, chief financial officer, Leo Burnett Group. Photo: Leo Burnett Group More

Accountant by trade, accidental author and chief financial officer of Leo Burnett Group—Gomez’s story is all things inspirational.

Originally from the Philippines and mother of three, Gomez continuously elevates those around her, pushing for gender diversity inside — and outside — work.

At Leo Burnett, Gomez is the executive sponsor of Shades, an ERG for black colleagues and allies as well as the executive sponsor of Sages, an ERG for employees 45+, providing resources essential for colleagues to address challenges of ageism.

Outside work, she’s on the board as treasurer of the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Organization, which provides leadership development opportunities to youth, and is a board member of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, where she supports the next generation of young women entrepreneurs.

Most recently, she was a keynote speaker in the 2020 Illinois CPA Society Young Professionals Leadership Conference.

95) Reshma Ramachandran, vice-president, Hitachi ABB Power Grids

View photos Reshma Ramachandran, vice-president, Hitachi ABB Power Grids. Photo: Hitachi ABB Power Grids More

The vice president of Hitachi ABB Power grids, based at their headquarters in Switzerland, Ramachandran is a D&I keynote speaker and a member of the D&I council. As the head of engineering, Ramachandran has increased the number of women on the leadership team significantly and she also serves as the founding member of Divershefy.

Ramachandran coaches and mentors several young women in universities, encouraging them to opt for STEM careers, and helps those from minority ethnic groups advance in their careers. As an advocate for women in STEM, Ramachandran actively champions the business benefits of employing an effective diversity strategy and has been a voice of change both inside and outside of the organisation.

96) Beth Ann Kaminkow, global, CEO, Geometry Global

View photos Beth Ann Kaminkow, global, CEO, Geometry Global. Photo: Geometry Global More

Kaminkow is the global CEO of Geometry, WPP’s Creative Commerce agency.

Women’s initiatives remain a priority for her. Recently, she expanded WPP’s Stella program to North America, recognising the need for mentorship. Kaminkow is on the board of Geometry’s IE&D Council supporting efforts to globalise programs like WPPRoots to champion greater ethnic and cultural diversity and inclusion. She sponsors high potential talent across the organisation.

Working with World Woman Founder, Rupa Dash, a program has been conceived to share 60 inspiring leadership stories.

Externally, Kaminkow serves on the board of Newhouse at Syracuse University where she mentors and provides a scholarship. Additionally, Kaminkow is on the national board of Back on My Feet, an organisation that uses running to address Homelessness. An advocate in the creative industry, Beth Ann is working to set new models that are fitting of a woman leader and relevant for today's challenging world.

97) Seema Bains, partner and head of diversity & inclusion leadership group, DWF

View photos Seema Bains, partner and head of diversity & inclusion leadership group, DWF. Photo: DWF More

Bains is the head of DWF’s diversity and inclusion leadership group and is one of eight women, and the first ethnic minority, to hold the position of a Career Level 1 Partner. Bains has been appointed as a partner director on DWF's Plc board with effect from 22 October 2020.

Bains has been instrumental in creating an inclusive culture at DWF and promoting gender diversity, and has grown the leadership group into a global board, designed trailblazing gender and ethnicity targets across all levels of the business and pioneered D&I best practice to increase the recruitment of a diverse body of talent.

Bains serves as a senior sponsor to women and BAME professionals and promotes inclusion through industry leading initiatives by the Gender Inclusion Network for Insurance and Women in Hospitality Travel and Leisure. Bains has been quoted in numerous legal and business publications, including the Sunday Times.

98) Sue Liburd MBE, non-executive director, Abstract

View photos Sue Liburd MBE, non-executive director, Abstract. Photo: Abstract More

Liburd champions the importance of diversity and inclusion in all that she does. Sue serves as the non-executive director at ABSTRACT where she works in collaboration with the board of directors to deliver the gender equality strategy.

This work is focused on increasing the numbers of female and minority associates moving into higher positions. With the support of her efforts, 30% of ABSTRACT's ACCELERATE programme delegates have been promoted or seconded into more senior roles, and 34% of delegates have developed wider roles and responsibilities.

Liburd also serves as the national BAME and gender diversity lead for NHS England Armed Forces Public Patient Voice Advisory Group. She recently curated an annual TEDx Women event in the City of Lincoln, as well as leading senior women in business forums with female business leaders attending from across Europe.

99) Dr Kamel Hothi OBE, NED & trustee, TLC Lions

View photos Dr Kamel Hothi OBE, NED & trustee, TLC Lions. Photo: TLC Lions More

An ex-banker with 40 years’ experience and architect of numerous initiatives, Hothi is a NED for TLC Lions and trustee to a number of charities and organisations.

She chairs the TLC Lions Club in Westminster hosted by UN chair for women UK, helping over 180 companies to collaborate on inclusion challenges. Hothi is passionate about mentoring and coaching senior businesswomen across industries and is an ambassador to the Alzheimer Society, helping reach out across the BAME community and address the impact of being a carer.

She is an adviser to Her Majesty Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, supporting 53 countries to find solution to social problems and, in particular, gender challenges. In 2019, Hothi was invited to chair the Bloomberg summit round table with UN Women in Mumbai and is a regular speaker globally on gender and inclusion. Hothi was awarded an OBE services to diversity across banking in 2017

100) Claire Dykta, head of UK strategy, National Grid

View photos Claire Dykta, head of UK strategy, National Grid. Photo: National Grid More

Dykta is a member of the senior challenge group for women in National Grid and a strong advocate of gender diversity both within and outside the organisation. Dykta’s primary objective is to help individuals who are relatively early in their career identify their aspirations and work at an organisational level to remove barriers to progression and help them succeed.

In 2019, Dykta introduced a series of external speakers within her organisation to provide relatable role models and inspiration to early-career women. She coaches and mentors women inside and outside the organisation and is currently establishing an industry wide network to provide support, inspiration and role models to early career women.

In addition, she is regularly invited as a role model herself to networking sessions tackling issues regarding equality. Dykta has assisted people in gaining confidence to apply for and secure promotions and identify avenues to success within their organisations.