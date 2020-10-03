Yahoo Fantasy protocols for COVID-19 impacted games and players this NFL season

In an unprecedented football season, we wanted to share with you how Yahoo Fantasy will handle COVID-19 impacted games and players this season.

If games originally slated for a particular week are moved to Monday or Tuesday, we will count the game for that same week in season-long leagues.

Matchups won’t count for current DFS contests if they’re moved off their originally scheduled day.

Players will only receive COVID-IR status if placed on the list by the NFL. Please plan accordingly for your lineups.

Week 4 rundown:

Chiefs-Patriots matchup: The NFL has yet to finalize when the Chiefs-Patriots will play. If the game moves to Monday or Tuesday, we will count the game for all Week 4 matchups in season-long and Best Ball leagues.

Steelers-Titans matchup: The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 25th (Week 7). Week 4 will instead serve as a bye week for both the Steelers and Titans. Players in the Steelers-Titans game will receive fantasy points in Week 7 in season-long and Best Ball leagues.

Daily Fantasy: The Patriots-Chiefs and Steelers-Titans matchups won’t count for Week 4 DFS contests since both are being moved off their originally scheduled day. The Bears-Colts time change from 1 pm ET to 4:25pm ET has no impact on DFS contests; players from that matchup will still accrue fantasy points in all contests in which they were originally included.

Cam Newton is an example of a player who has received COVID-IR status after being placed on the list by the NFL.

If you are in a private league, the commissioner can expand benches to give managers more slots to add players. The steps on how to do so can be found here.

This is and will likely be a fluid situation all season. We’ll continue to evaluate if changes to these protocols are needed based on the news each week.

Thank you for choosing our platform for your fantasy experience and we truly appreciate your patience during this time.