Yahoo Fantasy Hockey Draft Kit: Rankings, tiers, and more to get you ready
With fantasy hockey draft season here, we’re here to help you get ready. We’ve rounded up our fantasy hockey advice in one spot, so you can dive into all our great content and be ready when you’re on the clock.
Whether you’re playing Fantasy Hockey for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to building a championship-caliber team.
Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect.
Fantasy Draft Prep Tips
Position-by-position expert draft rankings
Draft Tiers: Forwards | Defensemen | Goalies
Mock Draft: Ovechkin first overall pick
Three key draft strategies to implement
Breakout Candidates: Carter Hart leads
Bounce-back candidates: Nine guys to target
Sleepers: New York goalies among overlooked picks
Busts: Five candidates set to disappoint
Expert Analysis
Hughes brothers headline rookie class
Projections: Forwards (Points) | Goalies/Team Wins | Defensemen (Points)
Injury Gambles: Can you trust these players?
10 prospects worth stashing this season
Which offseason moves will translate to fantasy success?
Divisional Season Previews
Atlantic, Part 2 / Metropolitan, Part 1
Metropolitan, Part 3 / Central, Part 1
Central, Part 2 / Pacific, Part 1