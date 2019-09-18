Yahoo Fantasy Hockey Draft Kit: Rankings, tiers, and more to get you ready

Get ready to crush your drafts! (Photo by Rich Graessle/Gregory Shamus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With fantasy hockey draft season here, we’re here to help you get ready. We’ve rounded up our fantasy hockey advice in one spot, so you can dive into all our great content and be ready when you’re on the clock.

Whether you’re playing Fantasy Hockey for the first time or a seasoned pro looking to add another title to your trophy case, our draft kit will provide a guide to building a championship-caliber team.

Want a quick way to prep before making your picks? Check out our rankings or try a mock draft. Practice makes perfect.

Fantasy Draft Prep Tips

Position-by-position expert draft rankings

Draft Tiers: Forwards | Defensemen | Goalies

Mock Draft: Ovechkin first overall pick

Three key draft strategies to implement

Breakout Candidates: Carter Hart leads

Bounce-back candidates: Nine guys to target

Sleepers: New York goalies among overlooked picks

Busts: Five candidates set to disappoint

Expert Analysis

Hughes brothers headline rookie class

Projections: Forwards (Points) | Goalies/Team Wins | Defensemen (Points)

Injury Gambles: Can you trust these players?

10 prospects worth stashing this season

Which offseason moves will translate to fantasy success?

Divisional Season Previews

Atlantic, Part 1

Atlantic, Part 2 / Metropolitan, Part 1

Metropolitan, Part 2

Metropolitan, Part 3 / Central, Part 1

Central, Part 2 / Pacific, Part 1

Pacific, Part 2

... And more to come!