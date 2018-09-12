Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 2 Receiver Rankings: Antonio Brown clear No. 1

It took Antonio Brown a full half of football to get going in Week 1, but our experts agree that he should top the list of their receiver rankings for Week 2.

With a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Brown is expected to go off. Joining him at the top of the rankings is DeAndre Hopkins (held out of the red zone in Week 1) as well as Michael Thomas. Thomas gets the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans and will no doubt try and repeat his insane Week 1 performance when he had 16 catches.

[Week 2 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Where do your wideouts end up on our expert rankings? Let us know if you agree or disagree in the comments below.

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

