Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 2 Quarterback Rankings: Big Ben comes home

Drew Brees put up Drew-Brees-esque numbers in Week 1, albiet in a loss. He was outshined though, by none other than Ryan Fitzpatrick, who lit up the Saints defense for over 400 yards. Yahoo Fantasy players should probably not expect Fitz to repeat his performance in Week 2, but one thing they can definitely count on is Ben Roethlisberger having a much better day than he did in Cleveland.

Big Ben is a dominant quarterback at home and will return to Heinz Field to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs; a classic shootout in the making. Our experts all agreed that Roethlisberger belongs in the top five this week.

A vengeful Brees is the consensus No. 1 QB this week in a matchup against the Cleveland Browns, followed by a few familiar names and some talented youngsters:

[Week 2 rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

