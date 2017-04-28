Yahoo Fantasy Football open for 2017 and just in time for our NFL draft show

At Yahoo Sports, we live for Fantasy Football. So to help ring in the NFL draft, we’re proud to announce Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football is officially open for the 2017 season.

We have a ton of new features and offerings for this Fantasy Football season, including:

Live Stats: this is something our users have wanted for a long time. Live scores will now stream to the match-up screen.

League Chat on Desktop: The same great chat we’ve brought you in our award-winning mobile app is now also coming to desktop.

$500 Pro Leagues: Looking for a little extra skin in the game? Now you have an opportunity to win even more at Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football with $500 Pro Leagues.

Other new features: Updated Invites to make it even easier to send and add friends to your leagues League Trophies available in the Fantasy Shop Updated, easier-to-navigate commish tools coming soon Improved navigation on the mobile app Stay tuned, because we’ll have more updates coming over the summer



The NFL Yahoo Cup is also returning in 2017. It’s free to enter and is a single-entry contest with 17 rounds. The top 10,000 entries will share $93,000, with $50,000 to first.

After you sign up for Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football on Friday, don’t forget to tune in at 7 p.m. ET as we’ll have an all-fantasy broadcast on Day 2 of the NFL draft with Liz Loza, Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowkski and Dalton Del Don. They’ll cover the biggest stories of Day 2 from a fantasy perspective and make projections for the next generation of stars. They’ll also interact with fans throughout the show via Facebook Live, tackling the questions you want answers to.

Happy Fantasy Football season everyone! The fun is just getting started.