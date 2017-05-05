Yahoo Fantasy Football Mock 2017, RDs 7-8: Ryan sparks QB value run

With most free agents signed and the NFL Draft in the books, it’s time for fantasy owners to get back in the saddle, Yahoo mouthpieces included. Below is our first mock of the season – 12-teams, .5 PPR, all positions must be filled. Peruse, follow and ridicule, self-proclaimed fantasy savant.

73. Corey Davis, Ten, WR33 – Davis was the most well-rounded, NFL-ready WR in the draft, and I love his landing spot – he should start from Week 1 in what is looking like one of the better offenses in the league –Brandon Funston

74. Breshad Perriman, Bal, WR34 – Not many receivers can match his physical tools, now (in Year 3) it’s time to put it all together – Baltimore ignored the position in the draft despite the losses of Steve Smith and Kamar Aiken, which means Perriman is looking at a huge opportunity –Funston

75. Martellus Bennett, GB, TE8 – From one Hall of Fame quarterback to another. At age 30, tank shouldn’t be empty. –Scott Pianowski

76. Matt Ryan, Atl, QB5 – OK, Kyle Shanahan is gone. But the dome remains, the puzzle pieces remain. –Pianow

77. Kyle Rudolph, Min, TE9 – Rudolph actually finished as the No. 3 TE in fantasy last year, and he led the position in red zone targets by a mile (25). Don’t be shocked by another top-five positional finish in 2017. –Andy Behrens

78. Hunter Henry, LAC, TE10 – Henry led all tight ends in TDs (8) in his first NFL season, a level of production that we almost never see from a rookie at this position. Expect a jump in usage this season, with another 7-9 spikes. –Behrens

79. Ben Roethlisberger, Pit, QB6 – Injuries and suspensions have hurt Big Ben’s numbers over the past two years, but with Lev Bell and Martavis Bryant back (plus the additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner – two of my fave rookie talents) his stats should rebound to 2014 form. –Liz Loza

80. C.J. Fiedorowicz, Hou, TE11 – Nearly 18 percent of the Hawkeye’s targets came in the red area of the field. Expect that number to go up with DeShaun Watson under center and Lamar Miller a year older. –Loza

81. Frank Gore, Ind, RB30 – I’m convinced Gore is an Avenger. You can’t kill the dude. He’s ancient, but he’s a strong bet to surpass 1,100 combined yards with 6-8 TDs. Marlon Mack would be a point of emphasis for this team a couple rounds later. –Brad Evans

82. Marcus Mariota, Ten, QB7 – Recall he was the second-most valuable passer in fantasy Weeks 5-12 last year. Add Corey Davis to the mix and a top-three finish is entirely reachable. –Evans

83. Stefon Diggs, Min, WR35 – Entering year three, he should approach 150 targets. More scores would be nice. –Dalton Del Don

84. Zach Ertz, Phi, TE12 – He had 55 catches for 569 yards and four touchdowns over the final eight games last season. –3D

View photos Kirk Cousins finished QB6 last year in standard leagues. More of the same in 2017? (AP) More

85. Kirk Cousins, Was, QB8 – He got 8.1 YPA last year. Cousins is really good. More touchdowns will come. –3D

86. Russell Wilson, Sea, QB9 – Quarterback is as deep as ever. Wait on the position. And then wait some more. –3D

87. LeGarrette Blount, FA, RB31 – Still unsigned, but he was a touchdown scoring machine with the Pats last year. Rumored to land in either New York (Giants) and Detroit, he will dominate red-zone work no matter locale. –Evans

88. Kenneth Dixon, Bal, RB32 – His four-game suspension slashes the price, but he’s the most talented runner in the Baltimore backfield. Recall he ranked No. 7 among all RBs in juke rate last year. Consider him a top-flight bench stash. –Evans

89. Jameis Winston, TB, QB10 – The Bucs’ front office has surrounded Winston with talent, setting him up for a breakout in his third pro campaign. Upgrades at WR (DeSean Jackson and rookie Chris Godwin) plus the addition of TE O.J. Howard should allow the improvisational QB to extend plays and fluster defenses. –Loza

