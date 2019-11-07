Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Returning stars and fallout of Curry's hand injury

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the latest fantasy basketball podcast, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don discuss all the chaos that happened in the NBA LITERALLY RIGHT AFTER last week’s episode. Yes, Stephen Curry broke his hand, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid both got suspended after a brawl. Gotta love basketball!

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on October 30, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In this week’s Starting Five, Andy and Dalton run down the five biggest storylines of the fantasy week:

1) Eric Paschall is clearly the new face of the Warriors.

2) John Collins suspended 25 games for PEDs!

3) Gordon Hayward blew up on Tuesday: 39-7-8

4) Devonte’ Graham went off in the win over Indy: 35-4-6-3

5) Everyone is coming back: Trae Young (Tuesday night), Joel Embiid (Wednesday night), Paul George (one week), Draymond Green (in 3+ games ... maybe?).

Next up, Andy and Dalton chat with ESPN’s Jim McCormick to chat about the Sixers and Markelle Fultz — follow him @_JimmyMcCormick.

And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI: Joakim Noah, who is no longer injured, is apparently looking for work, while Dame D.O.L.L.A. himself, Damian Lillard, isn’t a fan of the Warriors moving to San Francisco.

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Dalton @daltondeldon

Follow Andy @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts