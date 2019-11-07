Yahoo Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Returning stars and fallout of Curry's hand injury
In the latest fantasy basketball podcast, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don discuss all the chaos that happened in the NBA LITERALLY RIGHT AFTER last week’s episode. Yes, Stephen Curry broke his hand, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid both got suspended after a brawl. Gotta love basketball!
In this week’s Starting Five, Andy and Dalton run down the five biggest storylines of the fantasy week:
1) Eric Paschall is clearly the new face of the Warriors.
2) John Collins suspended 25 games for PEDs!
3) Gordon Hayward blew up on Tuesday: 39-7-8
4) Devonte’ Graham went off in the win over Indy: 35-4-6-3
5) Everyone is coming back: Trae Young (Tuesday night), Joel Embiid (Wednesday night), Paul George (one week), Draymond Green (in 3+ games ... maybe?).
Next up, Andy and Dalton chat with ESPN’s Jim McCormick to chat about the Sixers and Markelle Fultz — follow him @_JimmyMcCormick.
And we wrap up the show with In Case You Missed It. ICYMI: Joakim Noah, who is no longer injured, is apparently looking for work, while Dame D.O.L.L.A. himself, Damian Lillard, isn’t a fan of the Warriors moving to San Francisco.
