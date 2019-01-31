Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is open: See what's new for 2019 and sign up to play

One of the heavyweights in this picture might be your first-round pick in Yahoo Fantasy Baseball this year! (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The baseball season is quickly approaching, and we’re excited to make this year better than ever. Thursday marks the 2019 launch of Yahoo Fantasy Baseball, and we’re proud to once again be the official Fantasy Commissioner Game of MLB.com.

We know you’ve been waiting to make your Fantasy Baseball plans. The wait is over — sign up today! New to fantasy? Need a refresher on how to play? We have you covered.

Yahoo Fantasy will also help you get ready to draft with advice from some of the best analysts in the business, including Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Our crew is kicking off draft season with their initial 2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings. But that’s not all. In the coming weeks, we’ll have position primers, team previews, sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. Let our analysts do the work and you reap the rewards. We’ll also do social Q&As leading up to the season, so you can ask our crew questions directly.

But the draft is just the beginning of Fantasy Baseball. We’ll keep you up to speed all season long with waiver wire advice, emerging trends, prospects to stash and our ground-breaking Fearless Forecast series with hundreds of player predictive videos each week so you can stay ahead of the competition.

And be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for ongoing fantasy tips for both season-long and Daily Fantasy.

As for the 2019 version of our game, everything you love is back, along with several great new features.

Games Remaining and Projected Points

New this year, head-to-head (H2H) leagues will display the total games played and games remaining on the mobile app and browser match-up screens

H2H-points leagues will also show projected points (just like Fantasy Football)

New Prospects

We have added the top 10-plus prospects for every MLB team to the player pool

More Options to End the Season Early

Start the playoffs any week after the All-Star game week

Never have to choose between Fantasy Baseball and Football again

Pro Leagues are back with even bigger prizes!

Play Yahoo Fantasy Baseball for cash prizes

New $1,000 entry fee league. Win up to $6,000!

Cash Private Leagues

Allow Yahoo to collect and hold league dues and pay out winners

Lots of payout options

No management fee

Manager Rating and Level

Ever wonder how good you were at Fantasy Baseball? Follow your rating and level on the roster and match-up screens.

The more you win (especially against highly rated players), the more your rating will climb

We’ll send a push notification when your rating has bumped you up a level

League Level

Check how your entire league stacks up in the Standings module on your league home page

Fantasy Profile

We have redesigned the Profile Page to highlight your Fantasy history on Yahoo

Check out your trophies, medals, performance graphs and ratings!

League Logo

Add a custom logo to give your league some extra personality

Yahoo Cup and Champion of Champions

Yahoo Cup is a free, season long Daily Fantasy League with weekly and overall prizes.

Champion of Champions is a free postseason Daily Fantasy League for Yahoo season-long players only with cash prizes.

More to Come

Stay tuned. We will be rolling out more good stuff heading into the start of the season.

Now, if you haven’t already, go sign up for Yahoo Sports Fantasy Baseball and start prepping for the 2019 season. Good luck!