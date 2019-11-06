Yahoo Fantasy Bad Beats: Ah, the last-second defensive TD

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 9, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 9 and every week of the fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 9, there were many candidates, but we all know what happened in the final seconds of Monday Night Football. It’s a contributor to many bad beats throughout history. The dreaded, last-second defensive score.

Our gamer of the week, Kevin, was up by 8.7 points in his fantasy matchup and thought things were in the bag. Then, of course, the sack-fumble-touchdown by the Cowboys happened.

There were six seconds left in the game — Kevin ended up losing by less than a point because of that TD.

