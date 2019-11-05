Yahoo 2019 Fantasy Football Expert DST Rankings for Week 10

The Ravens get a juicy matchup in Week 10. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Lost in Lamar Jackson’s conquering of the Patriots defense is the stout performance put on by the Ravens stop unit. Their secondary, in particular, has really tightened things up.

A complete 180 will occur for the Ravens in Week 10, at least in terms of opponent. The Patriots will give way to the Bengals, a team trotting out an unproven QB in Ryan Finley.

So you can understand why Baltimore is the consensus No. 1 in our experts’ DST rankings for Week 10:

