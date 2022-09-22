Yachting: Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina, Innovative Solutions for a Virtuous Action

Monegasque consultancy specialised in development, management and promotion of marinas and yacht clubs has partnered again with Blumorpho, experts in innovation for sustainable business to organise this unique networking rendezvous, focused on actions to be taken to meet environmental challenges.

MONACO, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 2nd Monaco Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous, M3 (Monaco Marina Management), the Monegasque consultancy specialised in development, management and promotion of marinas and yacht clubs has partnered again with Blumorpho, experts in innovation for sustainable business to organise this unique networking rendezvous, focused on actions to be taken to meet environmental challenges. 250 players from across the ecosystem are expected including 50 startups and 20 marinas & architects from 26 nations, with the support of Credit Suisse, Al-Rushaid Group, MB92 Group, Bombardier and Xerjoff.

“This rendezvous is part of the Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting approach of our Principality which has long been a mecca for yachting. We have a responsibility to encourage any initiative contributing to eco-responsible yachting. A marina is a key element in the yachting chain, a micro-city that connects and interacts with the land and sea environment,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, President of Cluster Yachting Monaco and General Secretary of Yacht Club de Monaco.

“Supporting implementation of sustainable solutions for a more virtuous yachting sector is essential to continue enjoying the sea while seeking answers to conservation challenges,” says Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and CEO of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation.

In the last three years, a lot of work has been carried out, mainly thanks to Extended Monaco, to establish Monaco as an avant-garde Smart City.

“The yachting industry is not only a vital economic force for Monaco but also a factor in its attractiveness. Developing this industry is a priority for the country, with digital technology as its main asset,” says Frédéric Genta, Chief Officer for Attractiveness and the Digital Transition.

At the end of the Consensus Meeting, the third and final phase of the networking selection process for the event, the Startup Jury selected 7 finalists: CompPair Technologies (New Materials, Switzerland) for its revolutionary composite that repairs itself 400 times faster, ECOncrete (Biodiversity, Israel) for its bio-enhancing concrete for marine constructions; Falco (Mobility & Services, France) for its digital device to optimise management of services in a marina and provide customers with a connected experience; GPA Seabots (Water Optimisation, Spain), specialists in naval robotics and unmanned surface vehicles; Moore-More (Equipment & Infrastructure, Monaco) that can increase berths number in a marina by +25% to +40% with its system of mobile pontoons; Securaxis (Security, Switzerland) which provides real-time acoustic measurement to protect communities from noise pollution impact; and Solar Cloth (Energy Optimisation, France) for its customised flexible solar panels. One winner will be selected from this short-list on Monday 26th September 2022.

Story continues

This is year for the first-time marinas and architects will also be rewarded by the jury chaired by the British sailor Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, first man to sail solo and non-stop around the globe and the French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte. It is the public vote that will decide the ultimate winner in both categories. This year, many workshops will be organized alongside two conferences: one dedicated to ‘business value brought by positive impact and sustainability’ and the other to ‘Diving into the Blue Economy’.

Facing the climate emergency, Monaco is paving the way to innovations that will play a key role in the future of an eco-responsible yachting sector better placed to meet the challenges facing our planet.

For more information:

LaPresse SpA Communication and Press Office Director

Barbara Sanicola - barbara.sanicola@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/873fd88c-20ad-4f1e-9f6a-a532b743865d

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.



