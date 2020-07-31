Yacht Charter Markets to 2027 and Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Yacht Charter market accounted for $15.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
Increase in inclination toward marine tourism and growth in several private islands on cruise itineraries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, natural calamities and high cost associated with yacht charter are hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the type, the sailing yachts segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for eco-friendly yachts among yacht enthusiasts as they are getting aware of the unfavourable effects yachting can have on the environment. Fuel pollution is one of the damaging by-products in the modern era and a substantial amount of this comes from the yachting industry. Therefore, sailing yachts use a small amount of fuel as a comparison to motor yachts. Besides, sailing yachts are less costly and can go much further distances than motor yachts.
By geography, Europe is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the high demand from areas surrounding the Mediterranean Sea. The yacht charter market in Europe has been expanding, owing to the high preference for nautical tourism in the region. Croatia and Greece, together, held a major share of the yacht charter market in Europe, due to scenic coastlines and rise in nautical tourism in these countries.
Some of the key players profiled in the Yacht Charter Market include Boat International Media Ltd., Boatbound Inc., Burgess, Charter Yachts Australia, CharterWorld LLP, Dream Yacht Charter, Fairline Yacht, Fraser Yacht, Incrediblue Ltd., Inter Yacht Charter, Mertello Yachting and Company, Nicholson Yachts and Northrop & Johnson.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Sailing Yachts
5.2.1 Schooner
5.2.2 Sloop
5.2.3 Ketch
5.2.4 Catamaran
5.3 Motor Yachts
5.3.1 Semi-Displacement
5.3.2 Displacement
5.3.3 Planing
5.3.4 Catamaran
5.3.5 Trimaran
6 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Contract Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bareboat Charter
6.3 Skippered Charter
6.4 Crewed Charter
7 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Small (< 30M)
7.3 Medium (30-50M)
7.4 Large (>50M)
8 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Sub-Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Classic
8.3 Open
8.4 Large
9 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Customer
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Corporate
9.3 Retail
9.3.1 Couple
9.3.2 Family/Group
9.3.3 Individual
10 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Vacation/ Leisure
10.3 Sailing
11 Global Yacht Charter Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Boat International Media Ltd.
13.2 Boatbound Inc.
13.3 Burgess
13.4 Charter Yachts Australia
13.5 CharterWorld LLP
13.6 Dream Yacht Charter
13.7 Fairline Yacht
13.8 Fraser Yacht
13.9 Incrediblue Ltd.
13.10 Inter Yacht Charter
13.11 Mertello Yachting and Company
13.12 Nicholson Yachts
13.13 Northrop & Johnson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o12wc8
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900