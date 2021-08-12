Yacht carrying 18 sinks off Greek island; all rescued

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — All 18 people who were on board a British-flagged yacht that sank off the Greek island of Milos have been rescued , Greece's coast guard said Thursday.

The passengers and crew members of the 30-meter yacht, all Greeks, were picked up from the sea by a passenger boat, a nearby cargo ship and a launch, and were transported to the main port on Milos.

Health authorities said a 58-year-old man was transported to the Milos health center with a head laceration, while the remaining 17 were also taken to the health center for checks.

Two helicopters, three coast guard patrol boats and other vessels scrambled to the area after those on board contacted emergency services on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the yacht sank. The weather conditions in the area had been fair.

The Associated Press