No joke—this top-rated digital projector is over $280 off at Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save 70 percent on the Yaber V2 Portable Projector. (Photo: Amazon) More

We all miss going to the movies. But in 2020, we’ll have to settle for the next best thing (which, by the way, is still pretty darn good): Movie night at home.

To create a magical home theater, all you need is a digital projector. And we found a great one: this Yabar V2 Digital Projector. Right now, it’s on sale for just $119, or a ridiculous $281 off at Amazon. Just $119 for endless hours of entertainment. That’s a whopping 70 percent savings and the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this digital projector!

Of course, you’ll get free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Ease of use

Originally priced at $400, the Yabar V2 Digital Projector is compact and easy to use. Just connect the projector to your laptop to stream movies or TV shows. You can also plug in a Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick or Chromecast. Small yet mighty, with 5,500 lumens of brightness and Full HD resolution at 1080p, the Yabar V2 Digital Projector can project images an impressive 15 feet high (180 inches).

Shoppers love its sharp detail and handy ports. “Image quality is very crisp, auto and manual focus makes it a professional one. I attached through HDMI as well as USB and it worked like a charm,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “The brightness is excellent and the projection looks strong.”

Stereo speakers provide sharp audio, and you can hook up an extra pair for more power. “The sound is great and I don’t even bother with external speakers. But if you want more thumping bass, you can add a subwoofer,” echoed a delighted five-star reviewer.

Another Amazon shopper wrote: “The sound is well balanced for home viewing...it’s comparable to a good size Bluetooth speaker.”

The Yaber V2 Portable Projector is on sale for $119, or a whopping $281 off its list price! (Photo: Amazon) More

Outdoor, indoor use

While the Yabar V2 Digital Projector is a given for outdoor movie nights, it’s also great for indoor movie nights (or days—the picture is that bright) when you want to go big.

“The picture quality is excellent for something in this price point,” raved a happy Amazon reviewer. “The tiny size makes it easy to pack up and move from room to room, or in my case outside. It’s bright picture is crystal clear and the colors are vibrant! “

Heck, you can even plug in a video game console like Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch for gameplay in a big way—no lag or latency either. “I was surprised how nice the images from this projector are. And when we play movies, it’s very clear and you can easily read the subtitles,” shared a satisfied shopper. “It’s so much fun to play with our Nintendo Switch. Totally like movie theater quality at home.”

At $119 (was $400), this Yabar V2 Digital Projector offers up a crystal-clear picture and impressive audio for the ultimate movie night at home. It just might be your best purchase this holiday season. Now, who’s making the popcorn?

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.