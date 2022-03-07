YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE BOOKING PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION

The world’s leading live entertainment company will book a variety of talent and top national acts for premier theater

Highland, CA, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yaamava’ Resort & Casino (formerly San Manuel Casino) today announced plans to partner exclusively with Live Nation for the Yaamava’ Theater, the luxury resort’s entertainment venue opening this spring. The announcement pairing Southern California’s newest luxury resort and casino with the world’s largest promoter of live entertainment sets the stage for the rare opportunity to experience live performances by iconic artists in an intimate 3,000-seat theater.

“We are thrilled to partner with Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel. “As we expand our entertainment offerings and feature premier artists, we are proud to work together with Live Nation to bring a best-in-class experience to life at our unique, one-of-a-kind Yaamava’ Theater.”

Guests at Yaamava’ Theater will experience national tours featuring the most revered artists and entertainers in an intimate venue unmatched in Southern California. With a maximum capacity of approximately 3,000 seats, the theater can scale down to 2,600 for shows with reserved seating only. The retractable seating platform accommodates tiered seating area or a flat floor to allow for a variety of acts and events.

Guests can choose from six distinct seating areas surrounded by state-of the-art sound, lighting and visual technology. Large capacity bars and concession outlets are available in the concourse for all guests. For those who desire an even more exclusive experience, they can enjoy the show from one of nine private suites. Suites are furnished with plush seating, private restrooms, and dedicated drink service.

“We are excited to partner with Yaamava’ on this new theater in Southern California,” said Rich Best, President of Southern California for Live Nation. “This partnership brings huge potential and new, exciting opportunities to have a range of artists including big acts play in an intimate theater setting.”

ABOUT YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO AT SAN MANUEL

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with a brand-new state of the art entertainment venue, more than 6,500 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

ABOUT LIVE NATION

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visitwww.livenationentertainment.com.

