Y-mAbs Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021.



“We are very pleased with our third quarter 2021 results. DANYELZA commercialization throughout the U.S continue to impress, as sales volume ex-MSK increased by 49% quarter over quarter. Resubmission of the omburtamab BLA is progressing as planned and we have requested a pre-BLA meeting with the aim of initiating a resubmission the BLA shortly thereafter. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $215.7 million, so we believe we are well positioned to elevate our business to new levels,” stated Thomas Gad, founder, Chairman and President.

Dr. Claus Moller, Chief Executive Officer, continued, “We plan to submit the IND for our GD2-SADA construct in December, and we are truly excited to approach the clinic, which is a substantial milestone for the SADA technology. Going forward, we expect to submit at least one SADA IND per year, partly from our own pipeline of SADA constructs, and partly through one or more partnerships, which we expect to enter into during the next 6-12 months.”

Recent Corporate Developments

After the close of the quarter, on November 4, 2021, Y-mAbs announced that the Company has requested a pre-BLA meeting for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. The Company believes the pre-BLA meeting will be held in January 2022, and pending a positive meeting, the Company aims to initiate resubmission of the omburtamab BLA shortly thereafter.

Also, after the close of the third quarter, on October 7, 2021, Y-mAbs announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (“RPDD”) for the Company’s lutetium labelled omburtamab antibody program for the treatment of medulloblastoma.

On September 13, 2021, Y-mAbs announced that its partner in China, SciClone Pharmaceuticals had been granted priority review of the Biologics License Application for DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma by the Center for Drug Evaluation of China’s National Medical Products Administration.

On July 6, 2021, Y-mAbs announced that SciClone Pharmaceuticals had submitted the Biologics License Application for DANYELZA for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory high-risk neuroblastoma to the National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) of China.

Financial Results

Y-mAbs reported a net loss of $28.9 million, or ($0.66) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $32.8 million, or ($0.82) per basic and diluted share, reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decreased net loss was caused by the DANYELZA revenues in 2021, partially offset by increases in operating expenses related to the commercialization of DANYLEZA in the United States.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Y-mAbs reported a net loss of $18.4 million, or ($0.43) per basic and diluted share, compared to the net loss of $99.4 million, or ($2.49) per basic and diluted share, reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in net loss was primarily caused by the sale in January 2021 of the priority review voucher received upon the approval of DANYELZA and the DANYELZA revenues for the first nine months of 2021.

Revenues

Y-mAbs reported net revenues of $9.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 related to sales of DANYELZA.

Revenues were $25.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and consisted of $23.3 million from the sales of DANYELZA and $2.0 million of licensing revenue.

No revenues were reported for the quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating Expenses

Research and Development

Research and development expenses were $23.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $21.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.1 million. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to the following increases:

$1.9 million in clinical trials; and

$1.8 million in personnel costs.

These increases were partially offset by a reduction of $1.4 million in outsourced manufacturing costs.

Research and development expenses were $64.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $69.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $5.2 million. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to:

$13.3 million decrease in milestone payments and license acquisition costs driven by the SADA agreement executed in April 2020; and

$4.4 million decrease in regulatory affairs costs.

These decreases were partially offset by increases of:

$7.3 million in personnel costs;

$2.5 million in clinical trials;

$1.4 million in expenses related to our manufacturing and supply agreement with Spectron RX; and

$1.0 million in external consulting and software expenses.

Selling, General, and Administration

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $11.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.4 million. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses primarily reflects a $2.1 million increase in personnel costs due to the continued hiring of our commercialization team.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $39.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $30.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $9.2 million. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses primarily reflects a $8.5 million increase in personnel costs due to the continued hiring of our commercialization team.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

The Company had $215.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021, compared to $114.6 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase of $101.1 million was primarily attributable to the following:

The completion of the sale of our DANYELZA priority review voucher in January 2021. Y-mAbs netted $62.0 million after paying 40% of the net proceeds from the sale to MSK pursuant to the terms of the license agreement with MSK, and

$107.7 million in net proceeds raised in our public offering in February 2021.

These increases were partially offset by the net cash used in operational activities of $68.7 million for the nine months ended September 2021.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

“DANYELZA” and “Y-mAbs” are registered trademarks of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) Septemer 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 215,730 $ 114,634 Accounts receivable, net 7,264 — Inventories 4,787 — Other current assets 2,799 7,729 Total current assets 230,580 122,363 Property and equipment, net 1,846 1,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,802 4,569 Other assets 4,751 3,290 TOTAL ASSETS $ 239,979 $ 132,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 11,024 $ 9,372 Accrued liabilities 12,486 8,197 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,849 1,966 Total current liabilities 25,359 19,535 Accrued milestone and royalty payments 2,250 2,695 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 654 2,013 Other liabilities 871 1,968 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,134 26,211 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,500,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; none issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 43,643,916 and 40,688,447 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4 4 Additional paid in capital 514,198 391,558 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 225 (526 ) Accumulated deficit (303,582 ) (285,200 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 210,845 105,836 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 239,979 $ 132,047

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Net Income/(Loss) and Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE Product revenue, net $ 8,965 $ — $ 23,299 $ — License revenue — — 2,000 — Total revenue 8,965 — 25,299 — OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Cost of goods sold 550 — 843 — Licensing royalties — — 210 — Research and development 23,131 21,005 64,488 69,686 Selling, general, and administrative 13,988 11,636 39,433 30,155 Total operating costs and expenses 37,669 32,641 104,974 99,841 Loss from operations (28,704 ) (32,641 ) (79,675 ) (99,841 ) OTHER INCOME, NET Gain from sale of priority review voucher — — 62,010 — Interest and other income / (loss), net (154 ) (191 ) (717 ) 437 NET LOSS $ (28,858 ) $ (32,832 ) $ (18,382 ) $ (99,404 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign currency translation 238 (12 ) 751 (78 ) COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (28,620 ) $ (32,844 ) $ (17,631 ) $ (99,482 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (2.49 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 43,598,350 40,187,173 43,019,217 39,971,766







