Y: The Last Man – watch DC's new post-apocalyptic show online

The brand-new American sci-fi drama series Y: The Last Man has arrived in the UK, and it's available to watch now on Disney+.

Based on the acclaimed DC comic book series of the same name, Y: The Last Man takes place in a world where a cataclysmic event has killed every mammal with a Y chromosome, all except for one man named Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer) and his pet monkey.

The show follows the survivors in the post-apocalyptic new world, and the struggles they face while trying to restore what was lost and build something better.

Alongside Yorick, the last known cisgender man and amateur escape artist, the show stars Diane Lane as Jennifer Brown, Yorick's politician mother, who is elevated to President after the worst crisis in human history, Olivia Thirlby stars as Yorick's sister Hero Brown, while Ashley Romans plays Agent 355, Yorick's bodyguard.

Other cast include Juliana Canfield as Yorick's long-distance girlfriend Beth DeVille, Elliot Fletcher as Hero's best friend Sam, Marin Ireland as Nora Brady, a press adviser to the President, and Amber Tamblyn as the daughter of the former and now deceased President of the US – Eliza Clark has developed the series, which is based on Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra's original comic that ran for 60 issues from 2002 to 2008.

Y: The Last Man will have 10 episodes in season one, and the first three episodes are now available to watch on Disney+, with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesdays.

If you're in the US, you can watch Y: The Last Man via FX on Hulu, where new episodes release weekly on Monday.

Y: The Last Man is out now on Disney+ in the UK with new episodes releasing weekly on Wednesday. It's available on FX on Hulu in the US.

