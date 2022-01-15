‘Y: The Last Man’ Fails to Find a New Home After FX on Hulu Cancelation

Rosemary Rossi
·3 min read

“Y: The Last Man” showrunner Eliza Clark is sorry to report that the post-apocalyptic drama is not getting picked up by another platform despite a valiant effort to find it a new home after it was canceled in October by Hulu.

“For those of you who have been asking me: we tried really hard to get another platform to pick up season 2 of Y. But sadly, it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen,” Clark posted in a lengthy Twitter thread Friday. “It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder.”

She went on: “I’ve always been pretty good at managing my expectations in a fickle business. But I will say that this one hit me pretty hard. We had a lot more stories to tell, & a kick-ass pitch for s2, that included new twists on some of the best stories from the book (astronauts anyone?)”

After expressing her gratitude for the show’s loyal fans and its cast and creative crew, she added that she is disappointed with how the series ended.

“While it doesn’t end the way we would have ended the series, I still think there are complete stories told, and performances that are pretty f—ing brave and exciting,” she said. “I wondered whether to tweet this at all. It feels a little self important to announce that your canceled show is still canceled. But it’s the beginning of a new year, and it’s time for me to write the next thing. I’ll always love Y. It’ll always be the one that got away.”

You can read Clark’s entire thread by clicking here.

Having adapted “Y: The Last Man” from the comic book series of the same name – which she said was her favorite — the show was Clark’s baby, one that she sculpted into her own vision.

Set is in a world where a cataclysmic event has decimated “every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey.” While trans people weren’t a big focus of the original comic, which ran from 2002 until 2008, it was noted that trans men survived because they didn’t possess a Y chromosome.

Clark told TheWrap in September 2021 that saw the series’ version of the story as an opportunity to change how the original text thought of gender, which has seen longstanding stereotypes shatter in the 20 years since the comic.

The 10-episode series, which launched on Sept. 13, 2021, on FX on Hulu, starred Ben Schnetzer, Diane Lane, Ashley Romans, Olivia Thirlby, Amber Tamblyn, Marin Ireland, Diana Bang, Elliot Fletcher and Juliana Canfield.

Clark served as showrunner and executive producer on “Y: The Last Man” along with Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force, Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, Louise Friedberg, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas. Nellie Reed serves as producer on the FX Productions series.

