Yuko Takeuchi death: Japanese actor and Ring star dies aged 40

Japanese actor Yūko Takeuchi has died at the age of 40.

The mother of two was discovered by her husband in their Tokyo apartment early on Sunday morning (27 September). The death is presumed to be a suicide, local media reports.

Takeuchi was a prolific actor in both film and TV, with a list of credits including lead roles in the hit NHK drama Asuka in 1999, and the 2001 TBS drama Love and Life in the White.

One of her earliest film roles came in the hit 1998 J-horror Ringu, which was famously adapted into Hollwood horror film The Ring. In it, Takeuchi plays one of the first victims of the cursed videotape.

Takeuchi spent much of her career delivering comedic portrayals of skittish women, but also excelled in dramatic roles, such as the 2018 Hulu and HBO Asia co-production Miss Sherlock.

In Miss Sherlock, Takeuchi played a gender-bent version of Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic sleuth.

Tributes to the actor poured in online, with one social media user describing her death as “a great loss in the industry”.

“May your soul find peace. Thank you for your amazing work and artistry, Ms Takeuchi Yuko,” wrote another.

May your soul find peace. Thank you for your amazing work and artistry, Ms Takeuchi Yuko.

I didn't watch her dramas much, but her chemistry with Nagase in Mukodono always left my heart go kyun kyun 🥺

She's absolutely one of the greatest actress in Japan.

Rest in peace, Takeuchi Yuko san 🙏



— Thank You Nagase ❤ (@mrsnagase) September 27, 2020

Takeuchi is survived by her husband and two children.

Her death comes after the suicides of fellow Japanese stars, including Silk actor Sei Ashina, and actor Haruma Miura.

You can contact the Samaritans by calling them for free from any phone for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.

