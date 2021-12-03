Y-5 Token Brings the Next Big Project in The Crypto Industry to Blow in 2022

Y- 5 is the only Token to reward its holders in multiple Yield Generation tokens and Binance Pegged BUSD. It is establishing a new standard in Defi Tokenomics with its game-changing Token distribution strategy.

Manchester, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Y-5 Token is the first of its kind to offer reflections from up to 5 sources. Just by holding Y-%, clients will receive Evergrow, Relfecto, Crypter and BUSD. Moreover, receiving BUSD from mentioned platforms will become a convenient process. Eventually, the Y-5 Community will change what they get reflections in, choosing from over 10,000 tokens, including major coins like BTC, Eth, XRP etc.

By holding Y-5 Tokens, users will receive a 15% return in Evergrow, Reflecto, Crypter and BUSD for each transaction. Which will automatically be transferred to the wallet every 60 minutes. Y-5 Token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000.

Out of the total Y-5 Tokens, 45% will be transferred to pre-sale and initial liquidity. 50% will be sent to the burn address, 3% to the founders and the team, and 2% to marketing. 15% of every buy/sell signal is redistributed to all holders, sent every 60 minutes. 1% of every transaction is transferred into liquidity, and 4% is a strategic buyback creating a long-term steady price floor.

Y-5 Token functions on the values of Transparency. The team will be doxed and only hold 3%, which will be locked for six months. The expert team is fully KYC’d on pink sale and has an audit by Certik. Moreover, the focus on longevity, by having a buyback feature, the company will ensure Y-5 is always on the uptrend.

Furthermore, in future technology., auto yielding up to 5 tokens of client’s choosing will be implemented in the contract at a later date, a seamless transfer meaning users will not have to do anything. They can choose to log in to their dashboard and choose which tokens they would prefer to get reflections in.

They are also working hard to launch an auto LP staking algorithm that users can stake their tokens in and get access to up and coming projects with minimum downside by staking the LP and gaining 0.05% of every transaction of future tokens.

In their timeline, Q2 2022, users can avail the advantages of Seemless V2 Launch, Custom Reflections Launch, Gasless Exchange Launch and PCS LP Staking Algorithm Launch. Along with all these benefits, investors can also choose their reflections as per their needs.

About Y-5: It is a decentralized platform to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and fiat currency and bring the benefits of the crypto world to the everyday person. Based on the Binance smart chain, it has 10x quicker block speeds and lower gas costs.

Intending crypto-enthusiasts can visit here for further details and enjoy the perks of Y-5 Token.

Website: http://www.Y-5.Finance





















CONTACT: Name: Bradly Askew Email: support@y-5.finance Organization: Y-5 Token



