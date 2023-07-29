Y-3 Rebels in Berlin for FW23 Collection

Yohji Yamamoto and adidas have had a long history together as the two brands have been joining creative forces time and time again to deliver elevated sportswear.

The collaborators have come together yet again to unveil their Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Utilitarian outerwear is outfitted with artfully tailored sleeves, whereas skirts and jackets are fused together into an innovative hybrid garment. Billowing, parachute skirts demonstrate Y-3's trademark balance between avant-garde fashion and streetwear. Elsewhere, pants bear a casual look, thanks to generous, wide legs. Other trousers glisten with metallic detailing, while flapped pockets aid in functionality. The collection is rounded out by staples in the form of cropped hoodies and essential blazers, joining nylon bomber jackets and vests, which welcome a embossed graphic print. shirts are made all the more versatile with the addition of padding.

Leather "Y-3 Tokyo" varsity jackets evoke an effortless air of cool, joining reworked iterations of adidas' signature Three Striped-branded tracksuits. Footwear takes shape with the introduction of the Y-3 Centennial Hi and Centennial Lo, which are comprised of leather and denim uppers, as well as distressed edges. The sneakers rest on chunky midsoles. The Y-3 Superstar, Marathon TR and Gazelle boast toe boxes splattered with paint.

Take a look at Y-3's FW23 collection in the gallery above. The range will be available on August 1 via adidas, Y-3 and select retailers worldwide.