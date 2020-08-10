Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.

Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch — for the third time in the three-game series — this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.

Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A’s and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field. Laureano was ejected by plate ump Ted Barrett.

Oakland won its ninth straight, and Houston lost its fifth in a row.

Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the third and Matt Chapman connected the very next pitch, taking the score from 1-0 to 5-0 on consecutive offerings from Astros starter Cristian Javier (1-1). Robbie Grossman also homered and Mark Canha contributed an RBI single.

A’s rookie left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-0) earned his first major league win in his second career start.

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 2, 1st game; PHILLIES 8, BRAVES 0, 2nd game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and Atlanta Braves completed a sweep of the doubleheader with an 8-0 win in the second game.

Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.

The Phillies had waited since the restart to send Howard (0-1) to the mound.

Freeman hit a two-run homer in the third for the early lead and Acuna had a solo shot to the opposite field in right for a 3-0 lead.

Atlanta’s Max Fried (3-0) hummed along against the Phillies until needed to get out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the fifth.

Acuna hit a two-run shot off Trevor Kelley for a 6-0 lead in the sixth.

In the first game, Acuna hit a two-run homer off Deolis Guerra (1-1) and Adam Duvall had a three-run double to lead the Braves.

Tyler Matzek (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Mark Melancon worked a scoreless ninth for his third save.

DODGERS 6, GIANTS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles to its ninth win in 12 games.

With the Dodgers trailing 2-0, Cody Bellinger singled off Giants starter Kevin Gausman with one out and Justin Turner followed with a single off submariner Tyler Rogers (3-3) in the seventh. One out later, Pollock sent a 3-2 pitch to left- centre for his fourth homer and a 3-2 lead.

In the eighth, Will Smith drew a leadoff walk and Kiké Hernández followed with a double off Caleb Baragar. They scored on Betts’ shot to left- centre after he was hitless in his first three at-bats, making it 6-2.

Jake McGee (1-0) got the victory with one strikeout in one inning.

Mike Yastrzemski snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the fifth, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead.

ROYALS 4, TWINS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP) — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, and prized prospect Brady Singer earned his major league win to lead Kansas City.

The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. The Twins lost all three at Kauffman Stadium and have dropped four straight.

Dozier hadn’t played this season while recovering from the virus. He quickly delivered, putting the Royals ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

Singer (1-1) allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. The Kansas City bullpen threw four shutout innings with Scott Barlow closed for his first save.

Jose Berrios (1-2) went 5 1/3 innings giving up four runs. He allowed Maikel Franco’s leadoff homer in the sixth.

RANGERS 7, ANGES 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell was charged with a rare four-base error when a fly ball from Texas’ Nick Solak popped out of the rookie’s glove and flew the few remaining feet over the fence in the Rangers’ win.

