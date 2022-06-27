XWG: Inheriting one game’s characters from others may not be a dream in the future

BITYARD BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

(X World Games lists its $XWG token on BitYard.)

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform BitYard announced partnerships with X World Games and held an AMA with the co-founder & CGO of X World Games (XWG), Edwin Liu.



“X World Games was one of the projects that I participated in from its early days and later got an invitation to join the founding team. XWG’s founder, Fernando, came from a Wallstreet PE background and he always had a unique vision for games and popular trends,” said Edwin.

In 2017, before X World Games entered the blockchain, it had developed a super popular Japanese action mobile game, "Belle Battle Musou", which already had a gaming user base of 300,000+.

Therefore, Fernando slowly has an idea to merge all these interesting elements, games, blockchain, Defi, Japanese anime, NFT, metaverse, etc., all together to create a blockchain game ecosystem and metaverse. Then, Fernando dived into his own startup X World Games, and officially produced a game on the blockchain.

In 2019, X World Games officially started the journey of developing blockchain games, advanced with the Japanese ACG style, launched its first NFT TCG game project - Dream Card, and completed the Genesis Sale in 2021. Last but not least, in 2022, XWG launched their second game - Dream Card v2, which is under now.

One of the unique and innovative approaches they’ve got is the Cross-Game Experience. What they would like to achieve is to bring players' characters and gaming gears, like weapons or equipment, with them and play across all the different games in our ecosystem. In that way, players can skip unnecessary level-grinding or money-farming and truly own and improve the utilities of stuff that they've spent so much effort and energy on.

Edwin took a simple metaphor example: if a player leveled his warrior in WoW to max lv 60, he can bring his warrior into the Nintendo World and play Mario Kart with the same avatar and full-level benefits. So this warrior character is NFT-ized, and the player can play with it across all different games - as long as the games are connected and adopted within our ecosystem.

The player can also customize and trade this NFT on the market; even if one-day WoW is unfortunately shut down and ceased operation, such a character and its utility will remain from playing with other games.

Edwin emphasized that the future gaming gears or characters in X World Games will carry three main elements: composability, inheritance, and marketability. XWG still has many things going even though the market is bearish. “Honestly, who cares about the bear market, we’ve already been through the previous one. Our goal is just to keep building and delivering great content to our community,” said Edwin.

Through the listing, the native token $XWG has been listed on the BitYard platform. BitYard provides users a trading solution through Spot, Contracts for Differences (CFDs), Inverse perpetual contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, Grid trading, and Copy-trading services.

About X World Games

Founded in 2018, X World Games (“XWG”) aims to build the next-gen decentralized gaming metaverse.

X World Games' vision is to build a diversified gaming ecosystem that connects traditional gamers with the blockchain world and invite more game developers into the crypto space by creating and providing the underlying blockchain framework. With its gaming innovation, crypto game - Dream Card, NFT Marketplace and DeFi Pool, X World Games now serves over 2 million registered gamers, and has quickly become the fastest-growing crypto gaming platform in the ecosystem.

X World Games is headquartered in Singapore with a 100+ dynamic team located worldwide.



Please learn more by visiting https://xwg.games/#/

BitYard：www.bityard.com

Media Contact：Jeanne Hsieh

Contact: Media@bityard.exchange

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc49f7ad-6a12-4a31-acd8-698585945cde



