Xula's Unveils First-Ever "Spliff" Formulated for Period Pain

As women and femme-aligned folks, we are often expected to deal with menstruation pain on our own and to carry on with our day without showing signs of discomfort.

Latinx and Black-owned womb-focused brand Xula believes those who menstruate should not normalize these notions, which is why they've been researching the transformative power of clinically-effective botanicals for over four years. Co-founder Karina Primelles shares, "The most conservative statistics report that seven in ten women experience issues with their menstrual cycle every month. If so many people are having issues, it points to the need for more resources out there and thankfully, there are more and more growing."

In partnership with Barbari, the label has released a new addition to its CBD range; Period Daze Pre-Rolls formulated with organically grown hemp cannabinoids from a women-led, family-owned hemp farm on Upland Takelma and Southern Oregon. The botanically blended "spliffs" have been developed to soften PMS symptoms, cramps and overall period discomfort during the most painful days of the menstrual cycle, making them the perfect fast-acting, smokable natural support. Filled with herbs like soothing chamomile, mugwort and cramp bark, which as its name suggests, is known to tone the pelvic muscles and help mitigate cramps, the smokeables transform your caring for yourself during your menstruation cycle into a sacred and enjoyable ritual.

Co-founder Menlay Aggrey shares that after experience such success with the herbs in Xula's familiar tincture format, collaboating with Barbari was a "no-brainer." Primelles adds, "We've never really done smokables, but we think it's a really good form of obtaining more immediate relief." Used in tandem with Xula's tinctures like Happy Period, incorporating hemp in your daily routine can result in an easier period when that time of the month comes.

Priced at $10 USD per pack, the Period Dazed pre-roll can now be purchased from Xula's website.

