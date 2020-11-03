Xtreme Fighting Championships Partners With FITE TV for XFC 43 on Nov. 11 in Atlanta

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2020 / Xtreme Fighting Championships has partnered with FITE, the premiere global streaming platform for sports and entertainment, so combat sports fans around the world will get to enjoy XFC 43 action from the comfort of their own home with the help of FITE.

FITE is pleased to offer the LIVE XFC 43 undercard Nov. 11 worldwide free of charge beginning at 6 pm ET. Click here to bookmark the prelims event page, and enjoy the action.

For audiences in the United States, the XFC 43 main card will be available exclusively on NBC Sports Network; for audiences outside of the United States, FITE will air the XFC 43 main card LIVE via pay-per-view, starting at 9 pm ET at a special value price, complete with DVR functionality, live chat and replays included with purchase. The main event features former XFC Featherweight Champion Guilherme Faria versus top international contender Andre "The Asian Sensation" Soukhamthath, along with a full card of excitement.

XFC President Myron Molotky, is excited to have XFC 43 broadcasted on FITE.

"We're thrilled to be able to share XFC 43 to a global audience with the help of a world-class streaming platform like FITE," Molotky said. "Our action in the XFC Hexagon, combined with FITE's streaming infrastructure, is going to make XFC 43 an outstanding viewing experience for fight fans around the world."

"It feels good to announce the addition of more world-class MMA shows to our platform," remarked Mike Weber, FITE COO. "Our fans are really going to enjoy what this league has to offer, and we look forward to a great partnership with XFC."

THE XFC 43 PPV IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW - CLICK HERE

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States and Telemundo, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action-packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

About FITE

FITE is the premiere global streaming platform for sports and entertainment, and is accessible via all of its free apps for iOS, Huawei and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, PS4, Chromecast, Xbox, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, Cox Contour, Foxxum, Amazon Fire, Vizio SmartCast TV, Netrange, Vidaa, Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV and more than 7,000 Smart TV models, as well as online at www.FITE.tv. Follow FITE on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Contact us at info@fite.tv.

