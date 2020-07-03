XTM Onboards the 251st Franchised Salon - Integrates With POS Software for Instant Payouts to Salon Stylists

TORONTO and MIAMI, Fla. , July 3, 2020 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (PAID.CN) (7XT.F), a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world is pleased to announce that it has onboarded the 251st franchised salon to deliver a cashless ecosystem for franchisees and their staff. XTM's automated data collection solution, integrated with the salons' point-of-sale platform, is now paying out instant/daily cashless gratuities to stylists from First Choice Haircutters®, Magic Cuts®, Supercuts®, Roosters® and SmartStyle®, all part of the Regis Corporation family of brands.

XTM's cashless product, the TipstodayTM program is a free solution driving efficiency and accuracy to Restaurants and Personal Care Services organizations for instant, automated daily gratuity and earnings payouts.

"With the risks associated with handling and distributing cash amid COVID-19, our solution just works for the many franchise owners looking to simplify and completely automate their gratuity and earnings disbursement process," said Marilyn Schaffer CEO, XTM. "Our POS integration removes any friction making the transition to cashless disbursements, quick, easy and efficient."

"We are all trying to create a safe environment for our customers and staff" said Luther Winchell , franchise owner of 26 salons. "XTM's solution allows us to eliminate the need to handle cash, keep same day payouts and reduce time spent managing disbursements to our hard-working stylists."

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto -based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space, helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters® are registered trademarks of Regis Corporation.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the salon integration will attract new salon owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

