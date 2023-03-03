Xscape Members Admit to 'Reluctantly' Signing on for New TV Show 'Queens of R&B' with SWV

The real-life drama between '90s R&B group Xscape is still going strong all these years later — but this time, the cameras are capturing it all.

At the premiere of the group's new Bravo show SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B, many of the ladies admitted they were hesitant to do the show because they couldn't put their ongoing issues aside.

"I don't think either one of us was really ready for it, but we reluctantly signed on," Kandi Burruss, 46, told PEOPLE exclusively of the decision to do the TV project at the Hollywood premiere on Thursday. "Everyone, yeah," added Tameka "Tiny" Harris, 47.

"I think everyone had reservations in the beginning, but we're all here," said LaTocha Scott, 49.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Xscape circa 1993

LaTocha's younger sister, Tamika Scott, 47, rounds out the chart-topping quartet.

In the show's premiere, LaTocha and Tamika get into a heated argument with their mother, Gloria MacFarlin, in the room. During the disagreement, Tamika questions why LaTocha, whom she refers to as acting like "Beyoncé," left a dressing room after a performance.

"She's jealous," Gloria mouths to LaTocha, who then brings up the fact that she feels her sister body shamed her as Gloria attempts to help the situation.

Tamika then says she feels like "it's always two against one" in their family's dynamic as Tamika goes on to blame LaTocha and her husband, Rocky Bivens, for mishandling her funds from the group years ago.

Kandi Burress, Tamika Scott, Tameka "Tiny" Harris and LaTocha Scott of Xscape performs onstage during the Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit State Farm Arena Concert at State Farm Arena on May 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prince Williams/Wireimage Xscape in 2022

When speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Tamika got so upset by LaTocha's responses over the incident involving their mother that she left the ladies mid-interview to privately take a breather.

"Just dealing with that because that's the matriarch of our family, anytime that happens, it bothers me — being the oldest, you never want to feel like mom's being disrespected and I felt that way," LaTocha said before her sister chimed in.

"Not disrespected," Tamika replied, defending herself. "I did not disrespect her. That's not true. You know I ain't disrespect my mom. That's not going to happen."

"It was disrespectful," LaTocha said as Tamika left the carpet.

Though Tamika returned about five minutes later, the band's real-life issues haven't gotten much better since 1998, when LaTocha left the group to pursue a solo career because her husband had beef with a tour promoter the band wanted to hire.

Xscape0157-Hi Res (2)

BravoTV Xscape

Most recently in 2022, when the group united at the Soul Train Music Awards, LaTocha appeared to distance herself again by wearing a completely different outfit than the other ladies, saying she "didn't get the memo" — even claiming Kandi blocked her on social media after the incident.

"It's still being dealt with," Kandi said of the real life problems within the group. "That's the easier way to put it. There's a lot of things that were happening during the show that we're still dealing with now as a group. Obviously it's going to be tough for us to watch things back and that's the way it is with any reality show when you have arguments at the time and then you have to go through it again when you watch it. Because it's like, if we didn't deal with it really then, now we have to deal with it again once the world is seeing it and then we got the world chiming in, which is going to make it a little bit tougher."

Although female trio SWV has also had their fair share of problems, they've been able to put their differences aside a little easier, a quality Xscape admires.

SWV & XSCAPE: THE QUEENS OF R&B -- Premiere Event -- Pictured: (l-r) LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss Tucker, Tamara "Taj" Johnson-George, Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Leanne "Lelee" Lyons

Photo by: Jordan Strauss/Bravo via Getty Xscape and SWV at the premiere

"I think they communicate more and better than we do," Tiny told PEOPLE. "I have to give them their props for that. At the end of the day, once we learn how to do that, I think everything will be cool."

"It's always been harder for us," added Kandi. "I don't know why. I feel like they've figured it out for themselves, but for us, we have a lot of things that we just never really worked through. Doing this show brought out a lot of those things, whereas normally we could just go do our performance and sweep it all under the rug. We weren't able to do that during the course of filming the show."

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B premieres on Bravo on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.