XPO Logistics Honors Record Number of Million-Mile Drivers in Less-Than-Truckload Business

261 LTL drivers honored for achieving total 328 million accident-free miles

GREENWICH, Conn., March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that a record number of less-than-truckload ( LTL ) drivers have been honored for achieving safety milestones in 2021. The company recognized 261 professional drivers in its North American network for driving a total of 328 million accident-free miles — a new high-water mark for the company.

Of the 132 LTL drivers who reached accident-free milestones in the last six months of 2021, 109 surpassed one million miles, 18 surpassed two million miles, and five drivers achieved the highest honor of three million accident-free miles:

Allan Bryan (Pennsylvania)

Kevin Christie (California)

Donald Forman (Tennessee)

Jerry McDonald (Minnesota)

Frank Mills (Louisiana)

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We congratulate all our million-milers for their phenomenal achievements in 2021. Our LTL workplace extends to our trucks, where our 12,000 drivers become ambassadors of our values. We’re immensely proud of the team’s commitment to our safety culture.”

XPO is the third largest North American provider of LTL transportation, with a national network of 291 service centers and over 12,000 professional truck drivers. On average, it takes a driver approximately a decade of safe driving to attain one million miles without an accident.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

