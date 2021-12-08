Xplornet Starts Construction to Bring Fibre-to-the-Home Broadband to Middlesex County

Residents and businesses in Putnam, Crampton, Avon, Mossley, Harrietsville and Gladstone will benefit from gigabit speeds from Xplornet's next-generation fibre-to-the-home broadband

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Xplornet Communications Inc., Canada's largest rural-focused broadband provider, announced today that it is starting construction to connect 456 households and businesses across Middlesex County to fast and reliable fibre-to-the-home Internet. The communities of Putnam, Crampton, Avon, Mossley, Harrietsville and Gladstone will benefit from gigabit speeds to connect to what matters most to them.

Xplornet was awarded this project by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a broadband expansion project designed to improve internet connectivity in underserved communities and rural areas across Southwestern Ontario.

"We are looking forward to bringing high-speed fibre-to-the-home Internet to more residents and businesses at a time when digital connectivity is more important than ever," said Allison Lenehan, President and CEO, Xplornet. "Xplornet is expanding our fibre footprint across Ontario so that rural communities can benefit from fast speeds to connect to what matters to them in the digital world."

Construction in Middlesex County is expected to be complete by September 2022.

In recent months, Xplornet has made a series of announcements reinforcing its commitment to bring high-speed fibre-to-the-home internet to rural communities across Ontario, including:

A multi-year fibre-to-the-home network expansion that will serve over 200,000 homes and businesses across the province.

Awards for SWIFT projects in Grey, Bruce and Brant counties to connect an additional 6,200 households and businesses.

Delivering gigabit speeds in Haldimand County and expanding the service to 19,000 rural homes, businesses, schools and seasonal residences over the next two years.

Strategic acquisitions of fibre assets to accelerate the company's deployment plans.

Xplornet has previously announced it plans to invest $500 million by 2025 to deploy state-of-the-art scalable fibre and 5G fixed wireless technology to meet the connectivity needs of rural Canadians and businesses. As a result of these investments and the company's approach to network deployment, over 280,000 rural Ontarians already have access to fast download speeds from Xplornet of up to 50 Mbps and upload speeds up to 10 Mbps with unlimited data on the XPLORE 50/10 UNLIMITED service plan.

About Xplornet Communications Inc.

Headquartered in Woodstock, New Brunswick, Xplornet Communications Inc. is one of Canada's leading broadband service providers. For over a decade, Xplornet has been providing innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions to rural customers at work, home and play across Canada. Today, Xplornet offers voice and data communication services through its unique hybrid fibre, wireless and satellite network that connects Canadians to what matters.

