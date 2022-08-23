When Will XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse XP Factory Plc's (LON:XPF) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The UK£19m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£877k on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on XP Factory's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to some industry analysts covering XP Factory, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of UK£1.9m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 95%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for XP Factory given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.6% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

