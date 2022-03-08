Xos, Inc. Delivers Initial Vehicles to UniFirst Corporation in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and powertrains, and provider of charging infrastructure and fleet management software, today announced it has delivered three vehicles to UniFirst as part of an initial rollout of vehicles purchased by the workwear and textile service company. The three vehicles will be delivered to UniFirst’s Southern California location in Santa Fe Springs to be used for customer delivery routes in the region.

“We are thrilled to be rolling out the fully-electric vehicles from Xos,” said Michael Croatti, Executive Vice President of Operations for UniFirst. “We are continuously working to reduce our environmental impact and transitioning our fleet from diesel to electric is important to us. The vehicles from Xos will help us reduce our overall emission output.”

The Xos vehicles heading to Santa Fe Springs, Calif. are the first out of several that will be delivered to UniFirst locations across the United States. In the second half of 2022, additional vehicles will be delivered to a UniFirst location in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We’re excited to be delivering the first of many vehicles to our long-term partner UniFirst and to help them achieve their sustainability goals,” said Jose Castañeda, Vice President of Business Development at Xos. “UniFirst’s leadership in transitioning their diesel fleet to electric ushers in positive benefits from both a business and environmental perspective.”

Watch the video of the UniFirst vehicle delivery on Xos’ YouTube page here.

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles and the tools to adopt them. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of 200 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

About UniFirst
Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Xos, Inc.’s (“Xos”) future vehicle deliveries and the environmental impact of Xos’ products. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos’ ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) cost increases and supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos’ vehicle chassis and battery system, (iii) changes in the industries in which Xos operates, (iv) changes in laws and regulations affecting Xos’ business, (iv) Xos’ ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, (v) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry and (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Xos. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Xos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 12, 2021 and Xos’ other filings with the SEC copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos’ Investors Relations website at https://investors.xostrucks.com/ or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.


