Xos Highlights Delivery Driver Experience in New Video

Delivery driver Jessey Ray Hughes shares thoughts on driving an Xos stepvan

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today published a new video highlighting delivery driver Jessey Ray Hughes and his first reactions to driving a 100% battery-electric Xos stepvan.



Mr. Hughes is a driver for Jones Contract Deliveries in Texarkana, Texas. After over 20 years of driving a truck with an internal combustion engine, he started driving an electric truck from Xos. Watch the video to hear his reactions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV1713fuGhc

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

