Xometry to Participate in the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced that CEO Randy Altschuler will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23rd.



A webcast of the presentation will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.



About Xometry

Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for buyers at Fortune 1000 companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

