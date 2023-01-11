Xometry Europe Expands Into The U.K.

Xometry, Inc.

Xometry Europe Now Offers Localized Marketplaces In 9 Languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish

The Xometry UK Marketplace Enables Fast Lead Times And Delivery For UK Customers

The UK Customers Are Now Able to Quote and Purchase Parts Directly in Pound Sterling

Xometry’s Proprietary Instant Quoting Engine Delivers Instant Pricing, Accurate Lead Times And Instant Feedback, Empowering The Creation Of Locally Resilient Supply Chains

MUNICH, Germany and LONDON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced it continues to expand its footprint in Europe, with the launch of xometry.uk , a localized marketplace for UK customers.

With the expansion into the UK, Xometry Europe now offers localized marketplaces in 9 languages: English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Dutch, Norwegian and Swedish.

Xometry’s localized marketplaces are powered by the company’s proprietary, AI-driven Instant Quoting Engine and allow regional customers to get quotes and purchase parts directly in local currency.

“Our continued expansion across Europe reflects our commitment to becoming the global marketplace for the large and growing industrial market,” said Dmitry Kafidov, the Managing Director of Xometry Europe. “Our localized marketplaces help entrepreneurs, small and medium businesses as well as large enterprise organizations connect with manufacturers to create locally resilient supply chains so that they can bring goods to market faster and operate with greater efficiency. We are proud of our track record in Europe, where we now have 9 localized marketplaces.”

The Xometry marketplace for UK customers offers extensive manufacturing capabilities to produce both prototypes and high-volume batches. The service, available today, offers 15 manufacturing technologies, such as CNC machining, 3D printing and injection molding, as well as 120 materials and dozens of finishing options. Xometry UK also offers various types of certifications and quality-control reports for end parts.

Xometry (XMTR) powers the industries of today and tomorrow by connecting the people with big ideas to the manufacturers who can bring them to life. Xometry’s digital marketplace gives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for engineers and purchasers at small and large enterprise companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains.

