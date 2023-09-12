'XO, Kitty' Star Anna Cathcart on Dealing with Uncomfortable Red Carpet Heels as a 'Sneakers Girl' (Exclusive)

Cathcart spoke to PEOPLE at the Kate Spade New York presentation during NYFW about her shoe preferences, dressing for the week ahead and more

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Anna Cathcart poses at the Kate Spade New York presentation.

XO, Kitty star Anna Cathcart knows that sometimes you have to just power through uncomfortable fashion choices — especially high heels. For the Netflix star, who describes herself as a "boots and sneakers girl," that means figuring out a way to make it to the end of the night without finding herself in excruciating pain.

Her answer is a two-parter: powering through and bringing a secret weapon.

"I started bringing socks to events, so then at the afterparty I can just wear socks and dance around," Cathcart, 20, tells PEOPLE at the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week. "I'm not much of a barefoot person because — I can't do that. So I just put a little pair of socks in my purse. I've actually used them so many times."

She jokes that maybe it's not the best advice, but knowing her socks are in her purse and in her future helps her get through a red carpet or a photocall while in a pair of stilettos. When she's lucky enough to be rocking a pair of platform heels, though, it's a little easier to manage.

"Platform heels are so helpful!" she gushes. "They help a lot."

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Anna Cathcart poses at the Kate Spade New York presentation.

If she had her choice, though, she would be living in boots and sneakers.

"I feel like boots are a perfect happy medium where you still feel fancy, or they're a look, but then they're still comfortable," she says.

For her Kate Spade outing, she wore a pair of crispy white pumps with her striped button-down shirt and patterned miniskirt, all from the brand's new collection that was on display at the High Line on Friday. Cathcart says she often feels drawn to this brand in particular because of the "joy and happiness" she finds in the clothes and she saw that on display again in the newest collection, which boasts sequins, prints and neons.

This season's Fashion Week is a bit different for Cathcart, who says she and her mom, Mamie, usually have to pull together all her outfits ahead of time but now she has the luxury of being dressed by brands and having other people do the hard work for her.

Raymond Hall/GC Images Anna Cathcart poses outside the Kate Spade New York presentation.

"I figured most of my outfits out yesterday," she says. "Some we did in advance, but a lot of it has been last-minute, and some we don't have figured out yet. It definitely makes me nervous, but that's how it goes."

The actress admits she struggles with spontaneity, even though she wouldn't consider herself a planner.

"I'm a mess of both worlds," she says with a laugh, adding that with her job, she's learned to be okay with working on a last-minute basis, which pushes her to be okay with the last-minute outfit wrangling of Fashion Week.

"I've definitely adapted that mindset, so I have to be okay with this last-minute lifestyle!"



