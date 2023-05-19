‘XO, Kitty’ Final Love Triangle Members React to That ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ending

For someone so certain about matchmaking and love, Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) faces some big feelings and a cliffhanger in the form of a love triangle at the end of the Netflix series “XO, Kitty.”

Spinning off of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films — which are based on the books by Jenny Han — Kitty travels across the globe to spend her junior year at the Korean Independent School for Seoul on scholarship. Her late mother Eve Song did the same thing her junior year of high school, and Kitty’s long-distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) goes to KISS.

After arriving at KISS, Kitty discovers that Dae is dating another girl named Yuri Han (Gia Kim). Yuri forces Dae to maintain the fake relationship in order to distract her parents who suspect she might have romantic feelings for a girl. The truth eventually comes to light, but just as Kitty and Dae get together for real, Kitty starts to have feelings for Yuri. Suppressing her feelings towards Yuri doesn’t work, so Kitty tells Dae how she feels.

Also Read:

‘XO, Kitty’ Cast and Character Guide: Which ‘To All the Boys’ Characters Are in the Netflix Spinoff? (Photos)

“[Kitty] feels like her world’s turned upside down. The ups and downs start and never stop. At the end, there’s a lot of doors that have been in ways closed, but other ones have been crashed down and she’s feeling a lot of unexpected feelings,” Anna Cathcart told TheWrap. “Regardless of her feeling really overwhelmed, she’s proud of herself, and she knows that that’s part of growth and part of her being strong, and she’s realizing that as she’s leaving.”

Dae gives it one last go as Kitty heads to the airport for her flight home because she gets expelled from KISS for staying in the boys’ dorm. Kitty tells Dae with finality that he will always be the first boy she loved.

After ending things with Dae, Kitty runs into Yuri, who is waiting for her love Julianna (Regan Aliyah) to return after being sent away because their parents didn’t approve of their relationship. Kitty hints her romantic feelings for Yuri, but she keeps getting interrupted, which happens again at the airport when Julianna arrives. Kitty leaves without spelling out her true feelings to Yuri.

Story continues

Also Read:

Here Are All the Songs in ‘XO, Kitty’

“That ending was mind-blowing for all of us,” Kim told TheWrap. “As we were also reading the script, we were like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ I wish I knew, too, but I love that there’s so many possibilities.”

When Kitty boards her plane home to Portland, she doesn’t immediately recognize Min Ho sitting next to her in a hoodie. He had left KISS without really saying goodbye to her even after their many arguments that might turn out to be chemistry. Halfway through the series, Min Ho had a sex dream about Kitty, but he remained in denial of his emotions until the last minute. Right before the plane takes off, he confesses that HE might have fallen in love with Kitty.

“They really left it like that. Didn’t they? I was like ‘Alright.’” Lee told TheWrap. “It’s so interesting to know what’s gonna happen next, definitely. I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I have no idea I would rather be in a situation where I would just hear it from the writers — Jenny [Han] and Sascha [Rothchild].”

All episodes of “XO, Kitty” are now streaming on Netflix.

Also Read:

‘XO, Kitty’ Review: Netflix’s ‘To All The Boys’ Sequel Series Blends K-Drama Allure With Rom-Com Delight