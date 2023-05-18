‘XO, Kitty’ Cast and Character Guide: Which ‘To All the Boys’ Characters Are in the Netflix Spinoff? (Photos)

Kitty (Anna Cathcart) sets off for a whole new adventure in her own spinoff of Jenny Han’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” films. “XO, Kitty” watches the youngest Song-Covey sister travel to Korea and make friends to last a lifetime at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). She finds friends and family it seems, since her mom Eve Song left traces of her impact all over campus.

Kitty gets to be with her long distance boyfriend Dae (Minyeong Choi) and his friends as well as other foreign (to Korea) students. Some familiar faces from the films make their own appearance here and there, but Kitty encounters many new people in her junior year studying abroad and learning about herself.

Here are the cast and characters of “XO, Kitty”: