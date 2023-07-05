XMH Holdings Chairman & MD Acquires 1.3% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in XMH Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BQF) should definitely note that the Chairman & MD, Tin Yeow Tan, recently paid S$0.30 per share to buy S$180k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 1.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At XMH Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman & MD Tin Yeow Tan was not their only acquisition of XMH Holdings shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of S$335k worth of shares at a price of S$0.27 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (S$0.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Tin Yeow Tan bought 2.77m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$0.26. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of XMH Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that XMH Holdings insiders own 65% of the company, worth about S$22m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At XMH Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about XMH Holdings. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for XMH Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

