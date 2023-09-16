XL Bully owners must have known the beasts they were buying were vicious

An XL Bully dog

I have no idea what would possess anyone to buy an American XL Bully dog as a family pet. The clue is in the name, surely?

Now we learn that half of Britain’s XL Bullies are descended from one animal from the US named “Killer Kimbo”. It was inbred – the product of two dogs from the same parents – and owned by a Los Angeles-based breeder called Gustavo Castro.

Extensive genealogy research seen by the Telegraph shows how decades of inbreeding created a narrow gene pool of unstable fighting dogs that have become responsible for 70 per cent of deaths from dog attacks in Britain.

And yet the XL Bully is among the most fashionable breeds in the country, with puppies selling for more than £2,500 to families who are told that they are placid pets that are safe around children.

Who in their right mind would believe that, when the names of the dogs bred from Killer Kimbo include “The Unstoppable Juggernaut”, “The Joker” and “EKG’s Scarface”? Do these seriously sound like the kind of dogs you would want to have anywhere near infants?

Even in the face of the horrifying attack on Ana Paun, 11, in Birmingham last week, we have had people trying to justify the ownership of these dogs, saying we should blame the “deed not the breed”. But thankfully, Rishi Sunak has now listened to her calls for the breed – once legally defined – to be banned, over the protestations of its defenders.

The Prime Minister says he “shares the nation’s horror”. Now the Government needs to move quickly because the truth is, these dogs should never have ended up in Britain in the first place. They were created in the 1990s by breeding American Staffordshire terriers and American pit bull terriers – both of which are illegal in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Repeated inbreeding for exotic styles, colours and sizes like the XL has left us with a mafioso of mutts with a long history of violence in their bloodline. Some breeders even talk of rumours of a stash of Kimbo’s frozen sperm that could be used in future.

There’s a clear sense of dishonesty here. Since we accept that retrievers are bred to retrieve, border collies are bred to herd and hounds are bred to sniff out prey, is it too much to consider that XL Bullies have been bred to kill?

