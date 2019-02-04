Xite to field Mini Supercar for full World RX season

26-year old-Bennett graduated to World RX events last season after only a year in the sport, racing the freshly-built Mini Cooper Supercar that was revealed at the Autosport International Show.

The former motocross rider competed in all but three of the World RX rounds last term, using the campaign as a development year for both the car and driver, while also competing in the Americas Rallycross series and selected British RX events with a Ford Fiesta.

“It’s nice to finally be in a position where we can commit to the full series and now points at every round will really count,” said Bennett.

“It’s nice to move up another step this season from our trial last year. 2019 is looking great too, especially as a private team with a levelling of competition. The battle between the privateer teams should be intense. I’m really excited.”

The team is set to begin pre-season testing on Friday (February 8).

“This is the main test with our major improvements and then we will evaluate and make the changes that we need to make towards the end of February,” said Bennett.

“After that our engines are shipped off to France for a refresh ready to head to Abu Dhabi for the first round in April.”

Bennett finished 15th overall three times in World RX last year, but set the pace in the British RX finale at Silverstone in November while driving an old Fiesta.

2013 BTCC Champion Andrew Jordan remains the only British driver till date to finish on the podium in World RX. He finished third in the British round of the series at Lydden Hill in 2014.