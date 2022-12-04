Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.012 loss per share (vs RM0.001 loss in 2Q 2022)

Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:XINHWA) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM28.8m (up 44% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM2.86m (loss widened by RM2.72m from 2Q 2022).

  • RM0.012 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.001 loss in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad shares are up 2.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Xin Hwa Holdings Berhad (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

