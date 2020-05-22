Ximen Receives Positive Metallurgical Results - 99% Gold Recovery - Kenville Gold Mine - Nelson BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2020 / Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM.V)(1XMA.F)(XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce it has received metallurgical test results for its Kenville gold mine in the Nelson mining camp in southern British Columbia.

The Kenville material responded exceptionally well to both gravity and flotation.

The combined gold recovery is 99%,..

The diagram above depicts the test program executed

The test work started with a sample composited from the Kenville mineralization. Material was sorted on the basis of visible sulphide mineralization and separate lots were assayed. Portions of high-grade and low-grade material were then combined to give a weight average grade approaching the expected grade of material to be mined from Kenville 0.5 ounce per ton gold (17.1 grams per tonne) when the project proceeds to a Bulk Sample. The resultant composite assayed 16.27 grams per tonne gold and 35.60 grams per tonne silver (0.475 ounce per ton gold, 1.0 ounce per ton silver).

The material was then subjected to gravity gold recovery and flotation testing aimed at approximating the process at the target processing plant. The test process involved the following steps:

Grind to P80 of 150 microns. Conduct PSA.

Concentrate panned to extinction for Au. Pan tails returned to gravity tailings.

Rougher-scavenger flotation test on gravity tailings to recover Au. Assay for Au, Ag, and multi-element ICP.

3 stages of cleaner flotation. Assay for Au, Ag, and multi-element ICP.

Test results indicate the material responded exceptionally well to both gravity and flotation. The GRG (Gravity Gold Recovery) test achieved an overall gold recovery of 51% in a mass yield of just 0.06% at a gravity concentrate grade of 11,225 g/t Au. Flotation was able to recover 98% of the remaining Au, resulting in a combined overall Au recovery of 99% at a final grind P80 of 147µm. A summary of the test results is given in the following table:

Product Weight Assays, g/t % Distribution g % Au Ag Au Ag Total Gravity Con 6.54 0.06 11225 4577 51.42 10.38 3rd Cleaner Flotation Con 748.5 7.26 86.51 255.00 45.36 66.20 Total Grav + Clnr 3 Con 755.1 7.33 182.98 292.43 96.78 76.58 3rd Cleaner Flotation Tailings 46.0 0.45 19.39 169.00 0.62 2.69 2nd Cleaner Flotation Con 794.5 7.71 82.63 250.03 45.98 68.89 2nd Cleaner Flotation Tailings 141.2 1.37 6.07 80.00 0.60 3.92 1st Cleaner Flotation Con 935.7 9.08 71.08 224.37 46.58 72.81 1st Cleaner Flotation Tailings 745.2 7.23 1.62 50.00 0.85 12.92 Rougher Flotation Con 1680.9 16.31 40.28 147.06 47.43 85.73 Total Grav + Rghr Float Con 1687.4 16.37 83.63 164.23 98.85 96.11 Rougher Tailings 8617.6 83.63 0.19 1.30 1.15 3.89 Calculated Head 10305.0 100.0 13.85 27.98 100.0 100.0 Assayed Head 16.27 35.60

The next step in this study is to submit both the head composite and the final tailings for ABA testing (Acid-Base Accounting) to further characterize the input and product materials.

Kenville Mine Project Update:

Metallurgical test work and results were provided by Sepro Mineral Systems Corp. of Langley, B.C. Assays were performed by MSALABS at Langley, BC, an independent commercial laboratory, accredited with ISO/IEC Standard 17025. Samples were prepared pulverized a 250 gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold analyses were performed on 30 gram subsamples. Sample # 112460 was subjected to a duplicate 30g high grade fire assay (with a detection range of 0.05 - 1000 g/t Au) with gravimetric finish while the remaining samples were each subjected to a single 30g ore grade fire assay (with a detection range of 0.01 to 100 g/t Au) with AA finish.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar,

604-488-3900,

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

