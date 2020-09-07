Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Xiaomi will launch the Mi TV Horizon today in India at 12 pm on Amazon. The Amazon teaser revealed that the smart TV will come with for 5000+ apps and a quick wake feature. Multiple tweets have also revealed that the smart TV will come with support for Google Assistant, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will start at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube or Facebook page to watch the livestream. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition expected specifications

According to a report by 91 Mobiles, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers. It is likely to run on Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software. The report also adds that it might be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

In addition to this, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It will also come with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.

As per the company tweets, the remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.

